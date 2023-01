The man suspected of breaking into the home of Nancy Pelosi and attacking her husband Paul with a hammer has made an uncomfortable confession during a call to a TV station.David DePape, who has pleaded not guilty to all state charges spoke to KTVU from San Francisco County Jail."I got their names and addresses so I could pay them a little visit…have a heart-to-heart chat about their bad behaviour", he began."I’m so sorry I didn’t get more of them. It’s my own fault... I should have come better prepared.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More CCTV footage shows Paul Pelosi attack suspect breaking into houseResurfaced 2018 clip shows Tyre Nichols interviewed on long DMV wait timesMoment Tyre Nichols protestor smashes NYPD car windshield in Times Square

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 52 MINUTES AGO