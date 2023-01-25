Read full article on original website
Related
Watch black bear den in new Pennsylvania Game Commission live cam
A black bear den in Pike County is the focus of a new 24-hour livestream from the Pennsylvania Game Commission. It marks the first time since 2021 the commission is offering viewers an up-close look inside a black bear den. The commission said while black bears den every year, few do so in known spots where cameras can be installed.
Burlington County Times
A black bear is hibernating under a deck in the Poconos. Watch the livestream
The bear cam is back in the Poconos. A livestream from underneath a Pike County deck lets viewers observe a hibernating black bear and her cubs without getting up close. It’s the third time the Pennsylvania Game Commission, in conjunction with HDOnTap, has offered a live bear cam during hibernation season. Streams were broadcast from a Monroe County location in 2019 and 2021.
Community snow day event taking place in Phillipsburg
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Want to relive having a “snow day?” Here’s your shot! On Saturday in Phillipsburg, the Revitalization Corporation is hosting a Community Snow Day and Winter Bonfire event. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., community members are invited to join in winter fun at Slabtown Park. Join friends, family and community […]
WNEP-TV 16
Abington Heights Tops Scranton Prep 65-48
Abington Heights Tops Scranton Prep 65-48. kicks off suits and sneakers week for NEPA Coaches vs. Cancer.
Phillymag.com
Just Listed in the Poconos: Large Cottage in Honesdale
Want proof that the Poconos offer great second-home bargains? Consider this one. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Ever since my former colleague Sarah Zlotnick ran across the Wayne County seat of Honesdale and found out that it was...
WFMZ-TV Online
History's Headlines: Where have you gone, Lehigh Valley Thruway?
In 1954 the Lehigh Valley’s economic future gleamed like the chrome grille design on a new Studebaker Commander V-8. The transition of the local industries from wartime to peacetime was complete. The special Progress and Prosperity edition of the Allentown Evening Chronicle of January 1, 1954, chockful of ads from businesses large and small, positively purred with satisfaction. Never before, editors touted, had the region known such a boom.
WFMZ-TV Online
Popular consignment shop offering children's and maternity items moves to new Lehigh County spot
EMMAUS, Pa. - A popular consignment shop selling gently used baby, children's and maternity items has found a new home in Lehigh County. Let's Play Tag, which previously operated on Route 309 in the Germansville section of Heidelberg Township, in December moved to a larger space at 419 State Ave., Suite 1, in Emmaus.
wnynewsnow.com
Parents Arrested In Cattaraugus County Following Fatal Overdose Of Baby Boy
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) — Parents of a two-year-old who died last year from a fentanyl overdose in Pennsylvania were arrested in Cattaraugus County this week. Two fugitives from justice, 45-year-old Nicole Ann Stauffer of Bethlehem Pa. and 25-year-old Christian Brewster of Friendship, NY, were wanted on involuntary manslaughter charges by Bethlehem Pennsylvania Police, a suburb of Allentown, Pa.
Middletown Indoor Flea Market Closed Due to ‘Dangerous’ Conditions
Unsafe conditions have become an issue for one area. It's never good when a business needs to change locations and it's even worse when its due to an unsafe building. One popular location is being forced to relocate due to unsafe conditions that potentially could be harmful to customers. What...
Here’s How A ‘Curious Kitty Cat’ Prompted A Fire Department Response In Morris County
No, we’re not kidding! Emergency crews blamed (well, let’s say attributed) the cause of an early morning call regarding a gaseous odor in Morris County to a “curious kitty cat” — here’s how. The cat managed to jump onto the counter of an apartment...
Christmas Eve Easton fire where man was found dead ruled an accident
A Christmas Eve house fire in Easton where a 91-year-old man was found dead was an accident, fire officials said. The blaze on one side of the duplex in the 100 block of Lachenour Avenue originated in the living room of Joseph A. Franco’s home, Easton Assistant Fire Chief Chad Gruver said.
PennDOT issues vehicle restrictions as snow hits the Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has issued a few speed and vehicle restrictions near the Lehigh Valley as a winter storm makes it way east Wednesday across the state. Snow starting falling in the Lehigh Valley region after 11 a.m, with flakes hitting Bethlehem at about 11:40 a.m. The National...
pahomepage.com
The search for Robert Baron; investigation enters sixth year
OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The family of a Lackawanna County man who went missing six years ago this week is speaking out demanding answers from the police about the investigation. https://www.pahomepage.com/news/i-team/search-for-robert-baron-six-years-since-disappearance/. The search for Robert Baron; investigation enters …. OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The family...
Suspected drug dealer prayed during 100+ mph chase with Pa. police, passenger says
A man accused of selling methamphetamine in a Lehigh Valley park-and-ride lot fled from officers and hit speeds of more than 100 mph during a subsequent chase, Pennsylvania State Police said. The Dec. 28 chase started with a drug deal in the park-and-ride lot off Route 33 in Bethlehem Township...
Lackawanna County man facing charges, accused of stealing money from little league
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A man in Lackawanna County is facing charges for allegedly stealing money from a little league. Frank Babarsky of Archbald is accused of writing out roughly $5,000 in checks to himself and signing the names of the current and former Lakeland Little League presidents. Babarsky...
wrnjradio.com
UPDATE: Hopatcong Borough police find suspect in alleged child luring incident, say no longer a safety concern
UPDATE (1/28/23): Police located the suspect vehicle and its driver. “We’re happy to announce there is no longer a safety concern. Like all the residents in this town, the safety of everyone’s children is our top priority,” police said. “We truly want to thank all of the...
$1.3K stolen from the Crossing Outlets, suspects wanted
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for two people who they say stole $1,300 from a store at the Crossing Outlets in Monroe County. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, the two people pictured below are suspects in a retail theft at the North Face store in the outlets. On January 15 police […]
Bar for sale, liquor license included. Months after racist Uber incident, Catty bar owners toss in the towel.
A Catasauqua bar that gained unwanted fame last year after an Uber driver refused service to its manager for making racist comments is now up for sale. Fossil’s Last Stand, located at 429 Race St., is listed at $450,000, according to Loopnet. The bar’s “very coveted liquor license” is also included with the sale, the real estate listing states.
WNEP-TV 16
Army veteran kayaks, bikes 4,000 miles
The ride is a way to raise awareness and money to provide service dogs for veterans. Jimmy Thomas passed through Luzerne County on Thursday.
Morris Township Police Provide Update on Incident Outside Resident's Home
MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ - Morris Township Police have updated the community on the incident that occurred on January 23. The person in question was located and according to police, it was a delivery person searching for the house he was trying to make the delivery to. Residents should still be alert and aware of their surroundings. According to police, a resident of Morris Township was traveling to her residence on the west side of town. She pulled into the driveway, and entered her garage, when she noticed a male behind her peering into the garage. The male fled a short time later, said police. "We remind residents to be please be aware of their surroundings", said Morris Township Chief Robert Shearer. Residents should contact the police department with anything that appears to be suspicious. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App! Click here for Android. Click here for iOS
Comments / 0