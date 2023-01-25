ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, PA

Burlington County Times

A black bear is hibernating under a deck in the Poconos. Watch the livestream

The bear cam is back in the Poconos. A livestream from underneath a Pike County deck lets viewers observe a hibernating black bear and her cubs without getting up close. It’s the third time the Pennsylvania Game Commission, in conjunction with HDOnTap, has offered a live bear cam during hibernation season. Streams were broadcast from a Monroe County location in 2019 and 2021.
WTAJ

Community snow day event taking place in Phillipsburg

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Want to relive having a “snow day?” Here’s your shot! On Saturday in Phillipsburg, the Revitalization Corporation is hosting a Community Snow Day and Winter Bonfire event. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., community members are invited to join in winter fun at Slabtown Park. Join friends, family and community […]
Phillymag.com

Just Listed in the Poconos: Large Cottage in Honesdale

Want proof that the Poconos offer great second-home bargains? Consider this one. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Ever since my former colleague Sarah Zlotnick ran across the Wayne County seat of Honesdale and found out that it was...
WFMZ-TV Online

History's Headlines: Where have you gone, Lehigh Valley Thruway?

In 1954 the Lehigh Valley’s economic future gleamed like the chrome grille design on a new Studebaker Commander V-8. The transition of the local industries from wartime to peacetime was complete. The special Progress and Prosperity edition of the Allentown Evening Chronicle of January 1, 1954, chockful of ads from businesses large and small, positively purred with satisfaction. Never before, editors touted, had the region known such a boom.
wnynewsnow.com

Parents Arrested In Cattaraugus County Following Fatal Overdose Of Baby Boy

ELLICOTTVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) — Parents of a two-year-old who died last year from a fentanyl overdose in Pennsylvania were arrested in Cattaraugus County this week. Two fugitives from justice, 45-year-old Nicole Ann Stauffer of Bethlehem Pa. and 25-year-old Christian Brewster of Friendship, NY, were wanted on involuntary manslaughter charges by Bethlehem Pennsylvania Police, a suburb of Allentown, Pa.
pahomepage.com

The search for Robert Baron; investigation enters sixth year

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The family of a Lackawanna County man who went missing six years ago this week is speaking out demanding answers from the police about the investigation. https://www.pahomepage.com/news/i-team/search-for-robert-baron-six-years-since-disappearance/. The search for Robert Baron; investigation enters …. OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The family...
WBRE

$1.3K stolen from the Crossing Outlets, suspects wanted

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for two people who they say stole $1,300 from a store at the Crossing Outlets in Monroe County. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, the two people pictured below are suspects in a retail theft at the North Face store in the outlets. On January 15 police […]
LehighValleyLive.com

Bar for sale, liquor license included. Months after racist Uber incident, Catty bar owners toss in the towel.

A Catasauqua bar that gained unwanted fame last year after an Uber driver refused service to its manager for making racist comments is now up for sale. Fossil’s Last Stand, located at 429 Race St., is listed at $450,000, according to Loopnet. The bar’s “very coveted liquor license” is also included with the sale, the real estate listing states.
TAPinto.net

Morris Township Police Provide Update on Incident Outside Resident's Home

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ - Morris Township Police have updated the community on the incident that occurred on January 23. The person in question was located and according to police,  it was a delivery person searching for the house he was trying to make the delivery to. Residents should still be alert and aware of their surroundings.  According to police, a resident of Morris Township was traveling to her residence on the west side of town. She pulled into the driveway, and entered her garage, when she noticed a male behind her peering into the garage.  The male fled a short time later, said police. "We remind residents to be please be aware of their surroundings", said Morris Township Chief Robert Shearer. Residents should contact the police department with anything that appears to be suspicious.     Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS
