Rich County, UT

Head-on crash along Valley View Highway sends woman to hospital

LOGAN — A woman was transported to the hospital with severe injuries after a two vehicle head-on crash west of Logan. The accident occurred Friday around 2:15 p.m. near 7000 West Valley View Highway, SR-30. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Brian Peterson, a preliminary investigation suggests the woman was driving westbound, attempting to pass another vehicle, when the car hit an area of slush and lost control. The car went into oncoming traffic and was hit head-on by an eastbound vehicle.
LOGAN, UT
Sage Hall aims to be the place to meet in Logan

The mission of Sage Hall is, “To be THE place where people meet, dance, and share some of the most memorable experiences in Logan, UT.”. It’s a country Swing Dance venue in Logan, founded by Utah State University Alumni Josh Lyman and Dance Instructor Manuel Carias-Pineda. Its name was inspired by a line from the USU fight song, the Scotsman: “Show me a true blooded aggie from Utah, who doesn’t love the spot where the sagebrush grows!”
LOGAN, UT
Ask an Expert – Winter garden planning tips

If the spike in gardening interest the last few years is any indication of what 2023 will be like, now is the perfect time to start planning! Consider these tips and links from the Utah State University Extension Gardeners Almanac. Peruse garden/seed catalogues to help determine new vegetable varieties to...
LOGAN, UT
LIVESTREAM: Region 11 Swim Meet at USU | Jan. 28, 2023

The Region 11 Swim Meet featuring Sky View, Green Canyon, Bear River, Logan, Ridgeline and Mountain Crest high schools takes place on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 at Utah State University. A broadcast of the meet begins at 9:15 a.m. and continues through 2:30 p.m. Today’s broadcast is brought to you...
LOGAN, UT

