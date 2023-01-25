Read full article on original website
Related
cachevalleydaily.com
Head-on crash along Valley View Highway sends woman to hospital
LOGAN — A woman was transported to the hospital with severe injuries after a two vehicle head-on crash west of Logan. The accident occurred Friday around 2:15 p.m. near 7000 West Valley View Highway, SR-30. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Brian Peterson, a preliminary investigation suggests the woman was driving westbound, attempting to pass another vehicle, when the car hit an area of slush and lost control. The car went into oncoming traffic and was hit head-on by an eastbound vehicle.
cachevalleydaily.com
Sage Hall aims to be the place to meet in Logan
The mission of Sage Hall is, “To be THE place where people meet, dance, and share some of the most memorable experiences in Logan, UT.”. It’s a country Swing Dance venue in Logan, founded by Utah State University Alumni Josh Lyman and Dance Instructor Manuel Carias-Pineda. Its name was inspired by a line from the USU fight song, the Scotsman: “Show me a true blooded aggie from Utah, who doesn’t love the spot where the sagebrush grows!”
cachevalleydaily.com
Garden City to hold the Bear Lake Monster Winterfest starting Friday
GARDEN CITY – The Cisco are moving and the residents of Garden City and surrounding areas are gearing up for The Bear Lake Monster Winterfest, the biggest winter event of the year. The festivities will begin on Friday, Jan. 27, and go through to Sunday, Jan. 29. There is...
cachevalleydaily.com
Ambitious and courageous middle-school actors and singers take on “Oklahoma”
LOGAN — Mount Logan Middle School presents the timeless musical “Oklahoma” opening Friday, February 3rd. On a recent KVNU’s For the People program, some of the cast and instructors were in studio. Director Micah Coombs said this particular production can be a daunting one for a...
cachevalleydaily.com
Ask an Expert – Winter garden planning tips
If the spike in gardening interest the last few years is any indication of what 2023 will be like, now is the perfect time to start planning! Consider these tips and links from the Utah State University Extension Gardeners Almanac. Peruse garden/seed catalogues to help determine new vegetable varieties to...
cachevalleydaily.com
LIVESTREAM: Region 11 Swim Meet at USU | Jan. 28, 2023
The Region 11 Swim Meet featuring Sky View, Green Canyon, Bear River, Logan, Ridgeline and Mountain Crest high schools takes place on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 at Utah State University. A broadcast of the meet begins at 9:15 a.m. and continues through 2:30 p.m. Today’s broadcast is brought to you...
cachevalleydaily.com
Utah State gymnastics opens home slate in front of raucous Spectrum Magic crowd
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State’s gymnastics team made sure the largest home crowd in a decade did not leave the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum disappointed – despite falling short in its dual meet against BYU on Friday. The Aggies notched two individual event titles and the all-around...
Comments / 0