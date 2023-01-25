With a preseason estimate of 29.5 million bushels via the USDA August report, the Michigan Apple Committee, based in Lansing, MI expected this year’s crop to beat that estimate by several million bushels. “Based on conversations with industry members and looking at storage reports for the year so far, I’m thinking the crop size is closer to the mid-30s [million bushels],” said Diane Smith, executive director of the Michigan Apple Committee.

