Michigan apples beating preseason estimates
With a preseason estimate of 29.5 million bushels via the USDA August report, the Michigan Apple Committee, based in Lansing, MI expected this year’s crop to beat that estimate by several million bushels. “Based on conversations with industry members and looking at storage reports for the year so far, I’m thinking the crop size is closer to the mid-30s [million bushels],” said Diane Smith, executive director of the Michigan Apple Committee.
Gumz Farms: Consistent supply, local sourcing key for retailers
Gumz Farms specializes in red and yellow potatoes, along with yellow, white, red and sweet onions, and packing and shipping year-round. Currently, Gumz Farms, based in Endeavor, WI, handles almost 20 percent of the fresh-market red potatoes in the state and grows approximately 40 percent of Wisconsin onions, positioning family farms as a leader in the Wisconsin potato and onion market.
