Top Gun: Maverick was crowned best picture at AARP The Magazine‘s 21st annual Movies for Grownups Awards on Saturday, with Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser, Baz Luhrmann, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Jeff Bridges also taking home some of the night’s top honors. Jamie Lee Curtis was recognized with the AARP Career Achievement Award, just a few days after receiving her first Oscar nomination for Everything Everywhere All at Once. With an event once again hosted by Alan Cumming, the Movies for Grownups Awards celebrate projects that resonate with mature viewers while advocating for the 50-plus audience. Cumming, who has hosted the awards...

41 MINUTES AGO