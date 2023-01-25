ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Hamline University faculty urge President Fayneese Miller to resign

By BringMeTheNews
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J9y6a_0kRV6wz600
BringMeTheNews

Hamline University faculty voted Tuesday to ask President Fayneese Miller to resign amid criticism of how she responded to a Muslim student's complaint surrounding an image of the Prophet Muhammad shown in an art history class.

Following the student’s complaint, school officials decided not to ask then adjunct professor Dr. Erika López Prater back for another semester, the New York Times reported.

López Prater included advanced notice about the image in the course syllabus and again warned students before displaying the 14-century painting during an online class, according to the NYT. No students reached out to López Prater to voice concerns.

The course syllabus, reviewed by MPR News, stated the course would introduce students to several religious traditions and the visual cultures they've produced historically, which would including showing depictions of holy figures, including the Prophet Muhammad.

In the aftermath of the incident, Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN) Executive Director Jaylani Hussein said such images are widely considered sacrilegious and hate speech within the Muslim community.

The incident sparked global debate over free speech and academic freedom and Prater has since brought a lawsuit against the university over the matter.

Over 86% of Hamline faculty who took part in Tuesday's vote supported Miller's resignation, according to Jim Scheibel, president of the Hamline University Faculty Council.

In an interview Monday with the Star Tribune, Miller described the incident as a "learning experience."

Aram Wedatalla, the Hamline student who made the complaint, has commended Miller's response and support for Muslim students.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Hamline faculty call for college president's resignation following Muhammad art flap

MINNEAPOLIS -- Faculty at Hamline University are calling for the college's president to step down. A majority of educators voted Tuesday for President Fayneese Miller to resign, according to Star Tribune, saying they've lost faith in her leadership. This comes on the heels of a debate at the school about academic freedom.An adjunct instructor showed 200-year-old artwork of Prophet Muhammad in class, related to the basis of the Qur'an. A Muslim student contacted the administration, saying this was offensive, as some of the faith believe images of the prophet aren't allowed.Hamline decided not to renew that teacher's contract.Other instructors and students sided with the professor, saying she'd adequately provided a warning. Language was used that does not reflect our sentiments on academic freedom.... our usage of the term 'Islamophobic' was therefore flawed," the Board of Trustees chair said in a statement.The professor is now suing Hamline for religious discrimination, defamation and breach of contract.On Monday, Miller told the Star Tribune the experience has been uncomfortable, but a learning opportunity. She's served as university president since 2015.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

These are the nominees for 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year

The nominations for 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year have been announced. On Wednesday, Education Minnesota announced 131 nominees for the annual accolade. The Teacher of the Year program, which is in its 59th year, recognizes teachers from pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade, as well as early childhood family education and adult basic education. Both public and private school teachers are eligible for the award.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Science Museum of Minnesota presents "The Bias Inside Us"

The Science Museum of Minnesota is showing "The Bias Inside Us," a project from the Smithsonian Institute's Traveling Exhibition Service which examines our understanding of implicit bias.Their goal? To start a dialogue that will increase empathy and create more inclusive schools, communities, and workplaces.Laura Zelle, of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas, spearheaded this project and said it's timely, as Friday also marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day.Click here to see the online exhibit.
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Anti-trans legislation drives physician out of South Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (KELO) — Dr. Mayson Bedient is a family medicine and gender affirming care specialist with Essentia Health in Fargo, N.D. Until December 2022, he was one of two physicians in Webster, a small South Dakota community of nearly 2,000 a little under an hour east of Aberdeen.
FARGO, ND
hot967.fm

Republicans Warn Governor Walz’s Infrastructure Bill Will Impact Taxpayers

(St. Paul, MN) — Top Republicans warn Governor Tim Walz’s 3.3-billion-dollar infrastructure proposal will put a “huge” debt load on taxpayers. Governor Walz recommends 900 million dollars of the budget surplus be used to pay cash for public works projects — but House Capital Investment Committee Chair Fue (FOO) Lee says the number should be more than double that — two billion dollars. And unlike bonding dollars, Democrats could pass it without Republicans’ help. G-O-P Senator Karin (CAR-in) Housley from Stillwater says Democrats doing it that way would be “an abuse of their one-party control” and “a terrible disservice to the state.”
MINNESOTA STATE
isanti-chisagocountystar.com

Kara Easlund of Cambridge named Minnesota Mother of the Year

Kara Eastlund of Cambridge was selected as the 2023 Minnesota Mother of the Year®. She is the 56th woman in Minnesota history to hold this honor. Eastlund is a licensed social worker with her master’s degree, serving as the director of Adults Adopting Special Kids, a statewide program that provides adoption services to children in the foster care system and she serves on several boards, with focus on serving children, families, and vulnerable populations.
CAMBRIDGE, MN
KARE 11

Last St. Cloud Times reporter leaves newspaper

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Journalism is an integral part of society and when a community loses it, it’s much harder to get the information you deserve. Take newspapers for example – in nearly 20 years, more than 2,500 of them have closed up shop. And in St. Cloud, the last reporter left at the Times is leaving next week.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Idaho State Journal

Idaho's largest health care provider to take action after worker displays hand gesture associated with white supremacy

Idaho’s largest health system says it is investigating and “will take appropriate actions” after a St. Luke’s Magic Valley medical team member was shown in a photo on St. Luke’s social media displaying a hand gesture associated with white supremacy. The photo accompanied a post on St. Luke’s official social media, announcing a new piece of equipment for cardiovascular procedures at the St. Luke’s hospital in Twin Falls. The post has been removed from St. Luke’s social media. ...
TWIN FALLS, ID
knsiradio.com

AARP: Walz Budget Proposal Doesn’t Go Far Enough for Minnesota Seniors

(KNSI) — Governor Tim Walz officially rolled out his 2023 One Minnesota budget, which includes tax cuts for many Minnesotans, including senior citizens, but one advocacy group says it doesn’t go far enough. In a statement to KNSI, AARP Minnesota says it commends Governor Walz on the proposed...
KIMT

"Blackout Bill" headed to the Minnesota Senate.

A landmark energy bill has made it's way to the Minnesota Senate after passing the house. How state Republicans say this bill could actually make Minnesota's energy situation worse. GOP lawmakers push back on 'blackout bill' as it passes Minnesota House. A landmark bill moving into the Minnesota Senate would...
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
94K+
Followers
14K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy