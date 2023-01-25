Read full article on original website
ctexaminer.com
Developer Returns with Proposal for 47 Manufactured Homes, Neighbors Object Again
WATERFORD – A year after a Norwich developer floated an 8-30g proposal to build 47 manufactured homes on Clark Lane, neighbors showed up at a public hearing to oppose the project a second time – again citing environmental, safety and density concerns. Mark Branse, an attorney with Halloran Sage, who represented Kingstown Properties at the […]
Bristol Press
Bristol City Council, Board of Finance approve appropriation for parking garage
BRISTOL – As downtown development continues to unfold and with the increase cost of building materials and services rising in relation to grants that were awarded a few years ago, the Bristol City Council and Board of Finance approved the appropriation of an addition $1.2 million for a parking garage slated to be constructed behind the Bristol Police Headquarters during a special Wednesday night meeting.
Bristol Press
Bristol Board of Police Commissioners award members of law enforcement
BRISTOL – Multiple members of Bristol’s law enforcement community were recognized with awards at the Tuesday meeting of the Bristol Board of Police Commissioners where three individuals were recognized with the Life Saving Award. Officer M.J. Fisher, Dispatcher Amy Kish, Officer Mark Kichar were recognized with the Life-Saving...
Compost Headlines: Ready, Set … Advocate!
(Opinion) Come listen to a story about a man named Ned. Ned just won a second term as Connecticut’s governor, with political capital to spare. Ned presides over a state where the ultra-wealthy on average pay just 7.1 percent of income in state and local taxes, according to a report by his own revenue department, while lower to middle-income filers like teachers and cops and bus drivers on average pay more than three times as much, around 26 percent.
ctexaminer.com
That Project at 16 Neck Road? It’s a Subdivision, So the Rules are Different
OLD LYME — Keystone Capital Corporation has proceeded with construction of a nine-lot subdivision at 16 Neck Road after receiving approval from the Planning Commission on Sept. 29. The 12.30-acre parcel was the site of a proposed 8-30g affordable housing development that was approved, but never built, after packed,...
zip06.com
Westbrook Police Officer Resigns
A new police officer hired in August has resigned from her position. The town will now look to fill the post again. Last August, the Board of Selectmen (BOS) unanimously voted to hire a third full-time police officer. However, at a BOS meeting on Jan. 10, the board accepted the resignation of Officer Sabine Nyenhuis effective Jan. 20 (after press time).
Meriden officials seek to clear up confusion following concerning school gun incident
MERIDEN, Conn. — Officials in Meriden want to assure parents and students that the school environment is safe following a concerning incident where a handgun was brought into school. City and school officials told FOX61 they rely partly on a strong relationship with Meriden Police, who only have 106...
mycitizensnews.com
Property transfers for Jan. 26
Ardry Claire F Est and Eileen D. Lauer sold property on 118 Beacon Valley Rd to Zaim Murtishi for $169,000. Smith Farms Dev LLC sold property on Bonna St to Mark C. and Nichol S. Yanarella for $121,000. NAUGATUCK. Crystal M. Perachio sold property on Coach Cir Lot 3 to...
State says it won’t pay New London for school demolition work
New London officials say Kosta Diamantis told them to hire one company for remediation, but the state says it should have solicited bids.
State unveils ambitious plan to solve serious trash problem
HARTFORD, Conn. — Politicians and public officials are talking trash, and this time it’s about the kind you throw away. Connecticut has a big trash problem. Usually, you bring your can to the curb and never think about it again. But it doesn’t just disappear to some magic island. Here in Connecticut, a lot of your trash gets shipped out of state.
New Britain Herald
Woman convicted in connection with New Britain abduction charged with violating probation
NEW BRITAIN – A Rocky Hill woman previously sentenced to a year in prison in connection with the abduction of a child who disappeared from New Britain has been charged with violating her probation following multiple new arrests. Stephanie Fonda, 41, faced a judge Wednesday in New Britain Superior...
Bristol Press
Restaurants will be a major component of downtown revitalization strategies
BRISTOL - Sit-down restaurants will be a major component of downtown revitalization strategies according to Mayor Jeff Caggiano and city economic development. Caggiano said that the By Carrier project, a 76,000 square foot development on North Main and Hope Street, will include four pre-dedicated spaces for restaurants. The city hopes to attract sit-down restaurants to fill these spaces once they become available.
Connecticut essential workers to receive ‘hero pay’ starting in February
Connecticut's "hero pay" bonuses will start going out Wednesday, Feb. 1, Comptroller Sean Scanlon announced Tuesday.
connecticuthistory.org
The Debate Over Who Could Occupy World War II Public Housing in West Hartford
In 1943, a dispute erupted between West Hartford residents and federal housing officials over whether or not African Americans should be allowed to live in the World War II public housing tract called Oakwood Acres. During this period, public housing tracts were created to shelter the many war workers and their families drawn to the Hartford area by the availability of defense-related jobs. The United States government funded these developments; therefore, local housing officials needed to abide by federal laws regarding occupancy. Federal Housing authorities eventually did require West Hartford to admit African Americans; however, town residents and leaders prevailed by specifying residency criteria in such a way as to maintain the demographic makeup of their virtually all-white community. Racist actions such as these, even when they occurred decades ago, have been factors in shaping the present-day demographics of West Hartford and other towns in the state.
nerej.com
Colonial Properties brokers two transactions totaling over $4 million - including $2.65 million sale of 96 Frontage Rd.
East Haven, CT Michael Richetelli, president and designated broker of Colonial Properties, Inc., has completed the following transactions. Richetelli represented the seller, Partners 95, LLC, in the sale of 96 Frontage Rd.; a multi-tenant retail building on .74 acres for $2.65 million. A Dunkin’ Donuts, Boston Market and a smoke shop currently occupy the 7,000 s/f plaza that is located by I-95. The buyer, ARBAZ Holdings, LLC was represented by Luke Massirio of OR&L.
Boston Globe
A breakfast place called ‘Woke’ opened in Connecticut. Controversy soon followed.
“This is all I have right now,” said owner Carmen Quiroga. “I just want to be successful and do a good job.”. A new breakfast spot in a quaint Connecticut town has a bright menu offering everything from chocolate chip pancakes to huevos rancheros. Residents in Coventry had been waiting for a diner for several years, and it opened last week to high hopes.
Eyewitness News
Violent fugitive arrested by U.S. marshals in Connecticut
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - U.S. marshals said they arrested a violent fugitive who’s accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend and her son multiple times. They said Issac Ramos-Perez was apprehended on Friday. Authorities said Ramos-Perez visited the victims at their home on Dec. 23, 2022. The shooting left the son...
Two arrested in Wallingford for stealing Lexus from Fairfield
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two suspects were arrested in Wallingford for a stolen car from Fairfield last week. Wallingford police responded to the area of Walgreens at 284 South Colony Rd. to assist the Fairfield Police Department in finding a gray 2023 Lexus NX3 that was stolen in a robbery in Fairfield earlier that night. […]
Making the call: How do school districts decide on snow days?
WATERBURY, Conn. — Lots of school districts across Connecticut made the decision to cancel class on Wednesday or have an early dismissal. But how do districts make that call? Turns out, it's almost always a difficult one. In Waterbury, the superintendent opted for an early dismissal. "If there is...
NBC Connecticut
Firefighters Continue to Assess Damage After Large Fire at Bozrah Egg Farm
Crews remain on scene investigating after working to put out a large fire at an egg farm in Bozrah on Saturday. Firefighters said the fire was in a chicken coop at Hillandale Farms on Schwartz Road. Crews from departments including Colchester, East Haddam, Salem, Gardner Lake, Lebanon, Franklin, Yantic and...
