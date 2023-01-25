ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
knopnews2.com

Court documents reveal Winside teacher’s alleged relationship with student

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An affidavit and search warrant revealed new details on what led to the arrest of a 25-year-old Winside teacher for her alleged relationship with a 17-year-old male student. Earlier this month, law enforcement with Wayne County Sheriff’s Office got a call from the HHS hotline about...
WINSIDE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha man arrested near Stanton for alleged stolen vehicle

SPURVILLE, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was arrested in northeast Nebraska for reportedly stealing vehicle. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they received a report around 10:30 p.m. on Friday that a stolen SUV from Iowa was traveling west on Highway 51, east of Wisner. Officials said the SUV...
OMAHA, NE
kscj.com

SHELDON WOMAN CHARGED WITH INSURANCE FRAUD

A SHELDON, IOWA WOMAN IS FACING AN INSURANCE FRAUD CHARGE. 32-YEAR-OLD MERANDA MILLER IS CHARGED WITH ONE COUNT OF INSURANCE FRAUD – PRESENTING FALSE INFORMATION, WHICH IS A CLASS D FELONY. THE CHARGE STEMS FROM AN INVESTIGATION THAT BEGAN IN NOVEMBER OF 2022. THE IOWA INSURANCE DIVISION’S FRAUD BUREAU...
SHELDON, IA
kscj.com

ARRAIGNMENT DATE SET FOR AUSTYN SELF

AN ARRAIGNMENT DATE HAS BEEN SET FOR A SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH THE FATAL SHOOTING OF HIS GIRLFRIEND ON JANUARY 14TH AT A RESIDENCE ON THE CITY’S NORTHSIDE. 23-YEAR-OLD AUSTYN SELF IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER AND THREE COUNTS OF CHILD ENDANGERMENT IN THE DEATH OF 31-YEAR-OLD SARAH ZOELLE.
SIOUX CITY, IA
norfolkneradio.com

California man extradited back to face sentencing

STANTON - A California man was extradited back to Stanton County to face sentencing on felony drug charges. Back in 2021, sheriffs arrested 37-year-old Jonathan Blekis Sr. of Lodi, California, after stopping him near Pilger. During the stop, they found Blekis Sr. to be under the influence and also in possession of both cocaine and methamphetamine.
STANTON COUNTY, NE
KCAU 9 News

84-year-old Siouxlander convicted of murder dies in custody

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) — An elderly Siouxland man sentenced for first-degree murder in 2022 has died. According to a release from the Iowa Department of Corrections, Thomas Knapp, an 84-year-old from Merrill who was sentenced to first-degree murder, died of natural causes. Knapp died at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center where he had been […]
MERRILL, IA
nwestiowa.com

Woman arrested on insurance fraud charge

SHELDON—A 32-year-old Sheldon woman was arrested about 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, on an O’Brien County warrant for insurance fraud — presenting false information. The arrest of Meranda Lynn Miller stemmed from her making “false statements in regard to existing automobile insurance coverage, with the intent to receive insurance benefits to which she was not entitled,” according to the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau.
SHELDON, IA
kscj.com

CITY TRAFFIC CAMERAS STAYING PUT FOR NOW

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE TWO TRAFFIC CAMERA KIOSKS WILL REMAIN WHERE THEY ARE FOR AWHILE LONGER. SGT. JIM CLARK SAYS THE RECENT SNOW HAS MADE IT DIFFICULT TO TRY AND MOVE THEM:. SNOCAM1 OC………….IN PLACE. :05. ONE IS LOCATED IN THE 2900 BLOCK OF TRANSIT...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED IN VANDALISM AT FEDERAL BUILDING

A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS BEEN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY VANDALIZING THE FEDERAL BUILDING IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY. POLICE SAY 33-YEAR-OLD DUDLEY BLACKBIRD IS CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 4TH DEGREE. INVESTIGATORS SAY VIDEO SURVEILLANCE SHOWED A MAN IDENTIFIED AS BLACKBIRD WALK UP TO THE GLASS EXTERIOR DOORS ON THE EAST SIDE...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Two arrested after Sheldon house search

SHELDON—Two Sheldon men were arrested about 3:25 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, on drug-related charges. The arrests of 64-year-old Kevin Glen Anderson and 61-year-old Joey Lynn Espeland stemmed from a search warrant executed at their residence at 217 N. Fifth Ave., according to the Sheldon Police Department. A small white...
SHELDON, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Man arrested after vandalizing Federal Building in downtown Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A man has been arrested and charged with Criminal Mischief after the Federal Building in Sioux City was vandalized. Sioux City Police say that on Saturday, January 21st, at approximately 12:15 p.m., a man was observed on video surveillance walking up to the glass exterior doors on the east side of the Federal Building and throwing a large object at the door, shattering the glass.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

57-year-old arrested following traffic stop in Rock Valley

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KELO) — A man is facing numerous charges following a traffic stop in Rock Valley, Iowa Monday. Officers made a routine traffic stop for an equipment violation, and according to the Rock Valley Police Department, Terrance Buescher, the driver, exhibited signs of impairment. The police department’s...
ROCK VALLEY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Rural Granville House Destroyed In Fire

Granville, Iowa — A house was destroyed in a fire on Thursday evening, January 26, 2023, near Granville. According to Granville Fire Chief Karl Kellen, at about 5:15 p.m., the Granville Fire Department was called to the report of a house fire at 4450 Nest Avenue, two miles east and one mile north of Granville.
GRANVILLE, IA
KELOLAND TV

49-year-old woman killed in Lincoln County crash

TEA, S.D. (KELO) — One person was killed and another injured in a crash southeast of Tea on Wednesday morning. The highway patrol says a Dodge Ram pickup was traveling northbound on I-29 when the driver lost control while merging into the left lane of travel. The pickup entered the median and rolled.
LINCOLN COUNTY, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland's Most Wanted: Darwin Robinson

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a fugitive who is wanted for drug and gun crimes. But first - another addition to the "Siouxland's Most Wanted" capture count. Francisco Lopez-Escoto was arrested late in December of 2022 by police in Lake Park, Iowa. He was...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

EARLEYWINE OFFERED SC SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT’S POST

THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD HAS VOTED TO OFFER THE JOB OF SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLS TO DR. ROD EARLEYWINE. THE BOARD VOTED 6-1 FOR EARLEYWINE, THE FORMER SGT. BLUFF LUTON SUPERINTENDENT WHO HAS SERVED AS SIOUX CITY’S INTERIM SUPERINTENDENT SINCE JULY. PERLA ALARCON-FLORY CAST THE LONE NO VOTE. BOARD...
SIOUX CITY, IA

