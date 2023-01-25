Read full article on original website
Court documents reveal Winside teacher’s alleged relationship with student
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An affidavit and search warrant revealed new details on what led to the arrest of a 25-year-old Winside teacher for her alleged relationship with a 17-year-old male student. Earlier this month, law enforcement with Wayne County Sheriff’s Office got a call from the HHS hotline about...
Omaha man arrested near Stanton for alleged stolen vehicle
SPURVILLE, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was arrested in northeast Nebraska for reportedly stealing vehicle. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they received a report around 10:30 p.m. on Friday that a stolen SUV from Iowa was traveling west on Highway 51, east of Wisner. Officials said the SUV...
SHELDON WOMAN CHARGED WITH INSURANCE FRAUD
A SHELDON, IOWA WOMAN IS FACING AN INSURANCE FRAUD CHARGE. 32-YEAR-OLD MERANDA MILLER IS CHARGED WITH ONE COUNT OF INSURANCE FRAUD – PRESENTING FALSE INFORMATION, WHICH IS A CLASS D FELONY. THE CHARGE STEMS FROM AN INVESTIGATION THAT BEGAN IN NOVEMBER OF 2022. THE IOWA INSURANCE DIVISION’S FRAUD BUREAU...
ARRAIGNMENT DATE SET FOR AUSTYN SELF
AN ARRAIGNMENT DATE HAS BEEN SET FOR A SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH THE FATAL SHOOTING OF HIS GIRLFRIEND ON JANUARY 14TH AT A RESIDENCE ON THE CITY’S NORTHSIDE. 23-YEAR-OLD AUSTYN SELF IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER AND THREE COUNTS OF CHILD ENDANGERMENT IN THE DEATH OF 31-YEAR-OLD SARAH ZOELLE.
Iowa Court of Appeals upholds murder conviction of Sioux City man who lit hotel room on fire
The Iowa Court of Appeals denied the appeal of a Sioux City man who strangled a woman then set fire to her hotel room.
California man extradited back to face sentencing
STANTON - A California man was extradited back to Stanton County to face sentencing on felony drug charges. Back in 2021, sheriffs arrested 37-year-old Jonathan Blekis Sr. of Lodi, California, after stopping him near Pilger. During the stop, they found Blekis Sr. to be under the influence and also in possession of both cocaine and methamphetamine.
84-year-old Siouxlander convicted of murder dies in custody
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) — An elderly Siouxland man sentenced for first-degree murder in 2022 has died. According to a release from the Iowa Department of Corrections, Thomas Knapp, an 84-year-old from Merrill who was sentenced to first-degree murder, died of natural causes. Knapp died at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center where he had been […]
CITY TRAFFIC CAMERAS STAYING PUT FOR NOW
SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE TWO TRAFFIC CAMERA KIOSKS WILL REMAIN WHERE THEY ARE FOR AWHILE LONGER. SGT. JIM CLARK SAYS THE RECENT SNOW HAS MADE IT DIFFICULT TO TRY AND MOVE THEM:. SNOCAM1 OC………….IN PLACE. :05. ONE IS LOCATED IN THE 2900 BLOCK OF TRANSIT...
SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED IN VANDALISM AT FEDERAL BUILDING
A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS BEEN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY VANDALIZING THE FEDERAL BUILDING IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY. POLICE SAY 33-YEAR-OLD DUDLEY BLACKBIRD IS CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 4TH DEGREE. INVESTIGATORS SAY VIDEO SURVEILLANCE SHOWED A MAN IDENTIFIED AS BLACKBIRD WALK UP TO THE GLASS EXTERIOR DOORS ON THE EAST SIDE...
Two arrested after Sheldon house search
SHELDON—Two Sheldon men were arrested about 3:25 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, on drug-related charges. The arrests of 64-year-old Kevin Glen Anderson and 61-year-old Joey Lynn Espeland stemmed from a search warrant executed at their residence at 217 N. Fifth Ave., according to the Sheldon Police Department. A small white...
Man arrested after vandalizing Federal Building in downtown Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A man has been arrested and charged with Criminal Mischief after the Federal Building in Sioux City was vandalized. Sioux City Police say that on Saturday, January 21st, at approximately 12:15 p.m., a man was observed on video surveillance walking up to the glass exterior doors on the east side of the Federal Building and throwing a large object at the door, shattering the glass.
57-year-old arrested following traffic stop in Rock Valley
ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KELO) — A man is facing numerous charges following a traffic stop in Rock Valley, Iowa Monday. Officers made a routine traffic stop for an equipment violation, and according to the Rock Valley Police Department, Terrance Buescher, the driver, exhibited signs of impairment. The police department’s...
Rural Granville House Destroyed In Fire
Granville, Iowa — A house was destroyed in a fire on Thursday evening, January 26, 2023, near Granville. According to Granville Fire Chief Karl Kellen, at about 5:15 p.m., the Granville Fire Department was called to the report of a house fire at 4450 Nest Avenue, two miles east and one mile north of Granville.
49-year-old woman killed in Lincoln County crash
TEA, S.D. (KELO) — One person was killed and another injured in a crash southeast of Tea on Wednesday morning. The highway patrol says a Dodge Ram pickup was traveling northbound on I-29 when the driver lost control while merging into the left lane of travel. The pickup entered the median and rolled.
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Darwin Robinson
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a fugitive who is wanted for drug and gun crimes. But first - another addition to the "Siouxland's Most Wanted" capture count. Francisco Lopez-Escoto was arrested late in December of 2022 by police in Lake Park, Iowa. He was...
Sioux City encourages residents to sign up for CodeRED
Anne Westra, Sioux City's communications & public engagement specialist, said using CodeRed can help citizens stay informed on what's going on in the city.
Sioux City woman helps schools and families
Flora Lee has lived in Sioux City her whole life, and over the years, she's worked with a variety of people who share her motivation to help others.
EARLEYWINE OFFERED SC SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT’S POST
THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD HAS VOTED TO OFFER THE JOB OF SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLS TO DR. ROD EARLEYWINE. THE BOARD VOTED 6-1 FOR EARLEYWINE, THE FORMER SGT. BLUFF LUTON SUPERINTENDENT WHO HAS SERVED AS SIOUX CITY’S INTERIM SUPERINTENDENT SINCE JULY. PERLA ALARCON-FLORY CAST THE LONE NO VOTE. BOARD...
Sioux City School Board votes for Dr. Rod Earleywine as superintendent
The Sioux City Community School District Board of Education is holding a special meeting Thursday to discuss the final superintendent candidates.
