msn.com
The Best Southern Sausage Gravy Recipe
Making Southern Style Sausage Gravy doesn’t have to be a chore. It really is easy to make and is always a favorite in our household. Follow this simple recipe to make the perfect Southern Sausage Gravy. Growing up in the South there are many iconic foods that I enjoy...
Slow baked barbecue pork ribs
To ensure that the pork ribs cook tenderly, I slowly bake them at a low temperature inside an aluminum foil pack. But not before I lay the pork ribs out on a bed of onions, season them, add barbecue sauce, then finish layering sliced onion rings on top. I use one entire (large) onion for this recipe. As the onion rings cook, they not only add additional flavor to the pork ribs, they also tenderize them. (Onions break down protein when they're fully in contact with meat.) Once the pork ribs are done, you can take the onions off the ribs, or serve them just as they are.
An absolutely genius trick for mess-free bacon
Though you may have your own opinion about the most delicious way to make it, bacon's versatility and popularity are both undeniable. Bacon can be enjoyed on its own at breakfast or as a topping at lunch, sending classics like burgers and sandwiches soaring to new heights. During the "bacon mania" of the 2010s, bacon wasn't limited to the plate. Apparently, bacon can also elevate candles, desserts, perfumes, T-shirts and more.
Chicken and dumplings: Classic comfort food
I don’t really enjoy the cold anymore, but it’s a great excuse to cook warming comfort foods. There are many versions of chicken and dumplings. At its core, it is a chicken broth, bite-sized boiled or poached dough of some kind, and a little shredded chicken meat. The...
thecountrycook.net
Cheesy Ground Beef and Rice Casserole
This Cheesy Ground Beef and Rice Casserole is always a hit. It's a family favorite comfort meal, and a simple one dish recipe that can't be beat!. Are you in the mood for something hearty and delicious? Look no further because this Cheesy Ground Beef and Rice Casserole is just what you need! Filled with beef, cheese, rice and other tasty toppings, it's a one-dish meal that is easy to make and everyone loves! This casserole has all the yumminess of a restaurant-quality dish with minimal effort from your kitchen!
suggest.com
How To Make Julia Child’s Two-Ingredient ‘Supreme Potato Recipe Of All Time,’ But Healthier
Pommes Anna is truly a culinary marvel, being regarded as the supreme potato recipe of all time by the late, legendary French chef Julia Child. Its extraordinarily simple ingredient list, consisting of only potatoes and butter, may seem a bit mysterious when it comes to how it made Child’s hall of fame, but the technique is key here.
Coffee Grounds - Areas of Use
Do not throw away the coffee grounds. Coffee grounds also work after you've had the pleasure of coffee. Cleaning is the best. Want to make coffee grounds useful for your business? If your answer is yes, you can try these quick and practical suggestions.
msn.com
The easiest, crispiest and most delicious air fryer fried chicken you've ever had
Homemade fried chicken that’s crunchy on the outside, juicy on the inside, and — sit down for this — not deep fried? It’s true! Try this air-fried chicken recipe, inspired by The Kitchen Magpie, you might never deep-fry your chicken again. The Air Fryer is a...
Baby Back Ribs
When it comes to Baby Back Ribs, the secret is baking low and slow. This will make the best fall-off-the-bone oven-baked ribs you’ve ever had!. Oven Baked Baby Back RibsPhoto byChef Dennis Littley.
Baked spaghetti
Spaghetti is an economically friendly meal, and it's also very versatile. Today, I decided to make my baked cheesy pepperoni and meatball spaghetti because it's a complete meal by itself. To be honest, this recipe is extremely good without adding the pepperoni and meatballs, but we need to have our daily protein too. Plus, the combination of the pasta mixed with the pepperoni, meatballs, pasta sauce, and cheese is so, so very yummy.
12tomatoes.com
Orange Cream Cheese Loaf
A combo straight from heaven. Call it a loaf or a bread and somehow it’s suddenly appropriate to eat dessert first thing in the morning. While it may not make much nutritional sense, I’m fully on board with this reasoning. You’ve probably had your share of lemon loaves and banana bread, but if you’ve never tasted orange loaf then you are in for quite the treat.
Diner-Style Meatloaf Recipe
When it comes to All-American dishes, nothing beats a Classic Meatloaf recipe. And I’m sure you’ll agree after one bite that this is the best meatloaf recipe you’ve ever tried! Growing up in New Jersey, I learned the joy of diners, and meatloaf was always a sure bet when I ate at my favorite diner.
Easy Naan Bread
Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Easy Naan Bread.
Crock-Pot - Beef and Broccoli 🥦
This is probably one of my spouses favorite meals. They ask for it on a weekly basis, in fact we rarely get Chinese take out anymore because this is so dang easy to make and everyone in the family gobbles it up. The crock pot really is the MVP - it does an amazing job of cooking the chuck roast. The sauce is to die for, rich with a lot of depth and the beef literally melts in your mouth (thanks MVP!). Spoon this over some jasmine or brown rice and you too will be throwing out all those Chinese menus!
Shrimp Scampi 🦐
Delicious and Easy Shrimp ScampiPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. I love seafood, any type, clams, shrimp, scallops, lobster, any type of fish, it's all divine to me. If it was up to me I would eat seafood at every meal, however my family ... not so much a fan. So I make an effort to order seafood whenever were out. One dish that everyone will eat is Shrimp Scampi. Scampi is a dish that my mom use to make, I can remember her "sharing" her wine with the shrimp in this dish when deglazing the pan. The smell from the wine hitting the hot pan with lemon juice was like heaven to me. I too share my wine with this dish, however a bit begrudgingly at times lol.
Air-fried chicken without breading
Air-fried chicken without breading/Photo byGin Lee. Wouldn't it be so nice to make fried chicken without all the added mess? Let me show you how that's absolutely possible. Today, I am preparing air-fried chicken legs. For this recipe, I use a mixture of spices to make an all purpose seasoning mix. (The recipe for the all purpose spice mix is included down below.) I don't use flour, eggs, milk, or any type of cooking oil. The drumsticks are amazingly delicious! The chicken skin is crispy on the outside, with its seasoned crust and it stays moist and juicy on the inside.
Philly cheesesteak bread: Perfect party food or snack
Many years ago, when I worked at our local mall, I would frequent the food court on a daily basis. It was there that I first fell in love with Philly Cheesesteak sandwiches. Because they are so easy to make, I learned to cook them at home and started saving myself a lot of money. Now that I am older, I entertain often and love cooking for others. So, when I found a recipe for Philly Cheesesteak bread, I knew it would be one where I share my love of the sandwich with others. This is a great appetizer for parties or a delicious snack for game days or movie nights.
Spicy pizza dip: Perfect tailgate or party time snack
The playoffs are here so you know what that means, tailgate and watch parties everywhere with simple appetizers and party food sure to be on the menu. This ooey gooey spicy pizza dip is so easy to make and absolutely delicious, making it the perfect party treat no matter the occasion.
Mardi Gras Recipes for the Slow Cooker
Mardi Gras is almost upon us. Who doesn’t like Jambalaya or Red Beans and Rice? Or one of my absolute favorites – Bananas Foster! Buuuttt…no one wants to slave over the stove for hours making them. Enjoy these tasty Mardi Gras recipes for favorite traditional Louisiana fare for a Mardi Gras feast, or any time of the year.
Pineapple Butter Cake
One of my go-to cakes for the fall is an Italian apple cake, so I thought I would adapt the recipe and turn it into a Pineapple Butter Cake. This cake is a very light butter cake batter surrounding the tasty morsels of pineapple sautéed in butter…….sigh.
