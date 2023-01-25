Ball – Klopp asks for some time to return to the “old” Liverpool: “With endless money it becomes easy…” (Liverpool)

Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Bayern Munich hold advantage over Manchester United in quest to sign Harry Kane
Signing Harry Kane won’t be a straight-forward task for Manchester United this summer. Tottenham Hotspur chairman will do everything in his power to make it difficult for Kane to join another Premier League club. That is why we are hearing of rekindled interest from Bayern Munich, a club the 29-year-old was linked with previously.
Yardbarker
Liverpool out of the race for talented midfielder leaving Premier League rivals free run
Liverpool are in dire need of a new midfielder but the Reds are now out of the race for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo leaving Chelsea with a free run at the 21-year-old. Both clubs were interested in Caicedo this window with the Blues having a £55m offer declined by Brighton as the Seagulls declared the midfielder was not for sale this month, reports the Daily Mail.
Jurgen Klopp reflects on his ‘legacy’ and Liverpool’s golden era
Jurgen Klopp has declared that Liverpool’s troubled season has not suddenly turned him into a bad manager and insisted that in the 2040s people will look back on his reign at Anfield as a golden era.Liverpool are ninth in the Premier League and, after winning both domestic cups last season, will be out of both by the end of January if they are beaten at Brighton on Sunday.But Klopp, who thinks he was overpraised in the good times, said his shoulders are big enough to take the criticism as he reflected on how there would be calls for another...
Al-Nassr boss takes swipe at Cristiano Ronaldo and claims first-half miss cost them dearly in Saudi Super Cup defeat
AL-NASSR boss Rudi Garcia bemoaned Cristiano Ronaldo's miss after his side were knocked out of the Saudi Super Cup. Al-Ittihad won the semi-final clash 3-1 in Ronaldo's second appearance for his new side. But the match could have unfolded very differently if Ronaldo had converted a chance in the first...
NBC Sports
Manchester United vs Reading: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Manchester United looks to stay in the mix for a pair of domestic cups when it hosts old pal Paul Ince and Reading in the fourth round of the 2022 FA Cup on Saturday. United scored a solid win at midweek to move within 90 minutes of the League Cup Final and of course also harbors hopes of winning the Europa League and, perhaps less so, the Premier League.
Yardbarker
Jurgen Klopp Provides Update On Seven Injured Liverpool Players
As Liverpool prepare to face Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup fourth round at the AMEX on Sunday, manager Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on his injured players. The Reds have been haunted by injury woes since before the start of the season and Klopp will be hoping that there are no further long-term problems as his team tries to finish the season strong.
Everton must hope Sean Dyche offers clearer direction than their road map | Andy Hunter
The managerial shortlist of the pragmatic Dyche versus the high-tempo Marcelo Bielsa was further evidence the club has no clear plan
Yardbarker
Report – Manchester United keen on Juventus attacker
As Juventus risks missing out on a place in the top four, some of their best men must show remarkable loyalty to remain at the Allianz Stadium. The Bianconeri have just lost 15 points, which puts them in a tough position to qualify for the UCL next season. Max Allegri...
CBS Sports
FA Cup roundup: Wrexham up next; Leeds United, Manchester United and Tottenham all advance
This weekend's FA Cup fourth round games are not going against the grain after the majority of Premier League teams made it through on Saturday with only Fulham being taken to a replay. The only topflight side to fall so far has been Arsenal and the Gunners lost narrowly to Manchester City so that was hardly a giant killing. Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City, Leeds United, and Southampton all made it through with Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Liverpool and Wrexham vs. Sheffield United to come on Sunday.
Yardbarker
Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool Team News - Caicedo To Miss Out
Liverpool travel to the south coast on Sunday to face Brighton in an FA Cup fourth round clash.. A fortnight ago, the Reds were well beaten at the Amex when Roberto De Zerbi’s Seagulls were rampant in a 3-0 victory. Jurgen Klopp will be expecting an improved performance from...
Soccer-Disciplined defence key to beating Brighton, says Liverpool boss Klopp
LIVERPOOL, England, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Liverpool's Juergen Klopp called on his side to be disciplined in defence as they prepare to face Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday in an FA Cup fourth-round tie, weeks after a humiliating 3-0 Premier League loss to the same opponents.
Liverpool, Man City and Real Madrid transfer blow with ‘Dortmund to offer Jude Bellingham club-record contract’
BORUSSIA DORTMUND are reportedly planning a deal to make Jude Bellingham the highest-paid player at the club. The 19-year-old sensation is the subject of transfer interest from the likes of Liverpool, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Manchester United. But the German club are still holding out hope that he could...
Yardbarker
Liverpool boss Klopp: I feel for Lampard
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted to feeling sorry for sacked Everton boss Frank Lampard. The former Chelsea man lost his position earlier this week with the Toffees. With Everton in the relegation zone, the Reds' long-time rivals are turning to former Burnley boss Sean Dyche. "I feel for Frank....
Yardbarker
"You're Going To See The Real Liverpool": Cody Gakpo Speaks Ahead Of FA Cup Clash
Liverpool return to the AMEX Stadium just over two weeks after their 3-0 thrashing against the same opponent in the Premier League. Cody Gakpo has been Liverpool's only winter transfer window arrival since the club splashed around £37million to sign the Dutch forward from PSV Eindhoven. He sat down...
Casemiro makes case as Manchester United's key player in FA Cup win over Reading
Casemiro's time at Old Trafford has been brief so far but as he showed Saturday, he'll be needed as Man United compete across four competitions.
BBC
Sutton's predictions: Brighton v Liverpool
For this weekend's FA Cup predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Krept, from rap duo Krept & Konan. I'm not going to apologise to Liverpool fans for saying this - but I just don't trust their team to deliver anymore. They don't have the same intensity in their play that...
Erik ten Hag not complaining about schedule as Man Utd try to end trophy drought
Erik ten Hag has no complaints about the relentless fixture schedule as the Manchester United manager looks to end his first season at the club with silverware.The Dutchman took over following a wretched 2021-22 season with the Old Trafford giants in the midst of their worst trophyless spell in 40 years.Ten Hag has overseen an impressive upturn, with the club vying for glory in all three cup competitions after bouncing back from last weekend’s 3-2 loss to Premier League leaders Arsenal.🗣️ “We’re on the march…”#MUFC || #FACup pic.twitter.com/12ephCJG1O— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 28, 2023Wednesday’s 3-0 semi-final first-leg win at Nottingham...
Ipswich Town vs Burnley LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Ipswich Town take on Burnley in the FA Cup today.The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.Liverpool are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time since 2006 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:
Yardbarker
Wout Weghorst Is Playing His Role At Manchester United Perfectly
Manchester United completed the loan signing of Wout Weghorst this month as the 6 foot 6 striker joined the club from Burnley. Weghorst has been brought in as an extra option for United but has been given a specific role. For anyone that may have watched the Dutchman at his...
