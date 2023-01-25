Yesterday, our country was shocked once again, this time by the egregious actions of Memphis Police employees who brutally assaulted Tyre Nichols, thereby causing his death. What we witnessed in that video has no place in law enforcement, and the individuals rightly charged in that incident have no business wearing the uniform. They were acting well outside of their scope of duty, and they do not represent the values of the many thousands of dedicated officers who serve police departments in agencies throughout the United States.

TRUMBULL, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO