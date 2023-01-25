Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
13abc.com
Wood County program helps grandparents raising grandchildren
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A growing number of grandparents are raising their grandchildren. There are a variety of reasons for that, but drugs are a major factor. For many of the grandparents, there’s nowhere to turn for support or resources. But there’s a special local program that’s providing help.
13abc.com
Hittin’ the Town: Lots of fun to be had at Funagin’s in Sylvania
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you’re a parent, you are no doubt constantly on the hunt for ways to entertain the kids, and that can be tough to do during the winter months. There’s a great option in Sylvania that includes everything from roller skating to escape rooms.
buccaneerstrong.com
Indoor Batting Facility Coming to Bowling Green
If you noticed the construction this morning, you saw the beginning of an indoor batting facility. This facility will give Bowling Green athletes the opportunity to work on their skills even when the weather is not cooperating. We would like to thank our wonderful Bowling Green supporters who have helped...
Life is still upside down: Michigan seniors talk about being displaced from condemned building
ADRIAN, MI - In a flash on July 25, 2022, dozens of senior residents in Adrian’s Riverview Terrace Apartments were forced to evacuate. Foundation cracks large enough to fit a hand through made the building unsafe, Grand Rapids-based engineering firm Structural Associates, Inc. told apartment management company Medallion Management, Inc. of Kalamazoo.
Lima News
Letter: Keep driving to find Dietsch Brothers on a Monday
As someone who frequents Dietsch Brothers ice cream and candy store in Findlay, I feel compelled to informer columnist Phil Hugo that there are two store locations there. He recently visited the main store on a Monday, only to find it closed. He could have traveled a little further east to the store at 1217 Tiffin Ave., which is open every day except Tuesday.
presspublications.com
Student Stars: Lake High School junior earns dual associate degrees from Owens
Sixteen-year-old Genesis Rhodes, of Millbury, a College Credit Plus student at Lake High School since eighth grade, graduated summa cum laude from Owens Community College over winter break, earning associates degrees in science and arts. Rhodes, a junior at Lake, is also in the process of pursuing dual majors in...
Republic Services suspends trash, recycling pick-up due to weather in Toledo region Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Garbage and recycling pick-up for Toledo and the surrounding areas is suspended for the rest of the day Wednesday. In a media release, Republic Services cited weather and the safety of drivers and customers for its decision to suspend pickup Wednesday afternoon. A winter snowstorm dumped a significant amount of snow on the area, leaving residential roads hazardous.
bgindependentmedia.org
Chocolate Crawl in downtown BG satisfies cravings of 400 chocoholics
Eric and Jennifer Jacques threw calorie caution to the wind on Saturday as they roamed through downtown Bowling Green in search of chocolate delicacies. “Heck no,” Jennifer said about concerns about calories. “Absolutely not,” her husband agreed. The Jacques, from Cygnet, were among the 400 people who...
Tecumseh student goes viral after surprising teachers with birthday cakes
Sophomore Austin Soppe arrived at school Friday morning with two cakes that he baked for his teachers, Mr. Knapke and Mrs. Serling, who were both celebrating their birthdays on Jan. 20.
bgindependentmedia.org
Habitat’s humble man with a hammer – Wib Miller – honored for helping families become homeowners
Wib Miller has long been the humble man with the hammer, building a strong foundation for Habitat for Humanity and for struggling families who dream of home ownership. On Friday, Miller, 92, of Bowling Green, was given the Golden Hammer Award for his two decades of volunteering with Habitat for Humanity of Wood County.
Lima News
Friday night fire causes $80,000 damage
LIMA — The Lima Fire Department responded to a fire located at 1519 N. Main St. at 9:15 p.m. Friday evening. The fire was reportedly started by a ‘faulty’ heating unit according to Captain Lee Short. Firefighters were on the scene until 11:35 p.m. “The fire went...
13abc.com
TFRD battles house fire in Ottawa Hills
OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department battles a housefire Thursday night. TFRD fire crews responded to a call of a house fire in the 3500 block of Edgevale Rd. According to TFRD, there were no injuries. However, fire crews did experience water pressure issues with...
WTOL-TV
'Everyone looked up to her': Family and friends want to carry on mission of Dollar Tree employee killed in attack
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — The family and friends of a young woman who was killed while she was working at a Dollar Tree store in Upper Sandusky are still trying to make sense of what happened while keeping her memory alive. Authorities say 22-year-old Keris Riebel died after she...
Toledo tenant without heat for more than 2 months
TOLEDO, Ohio — As Toledo deals with impending subfreezing temperatures and accumulating snow, many are bundling up or staying home. But some don't have the luxury of a warm home. Michael Degler lives in the Warren Sherman neighborhood of central Toledo. He woke up one day in November in...
toledoparent.com
Bowling Green, OH to be New Abbott Baby Formula Facility
Abbott is a multinational healthcare company, which, among other products and services, manufactures nutritionals. Although Abbott’s specialty/metabolic powder products and formulas have been valued across the nation by people with severe allergies and other dietary restrictions, the company’s products will take on a renewed sense of importance for local families in Bowling Green, OH.
13abc.com
Plow driver injured in head-on crash once again offering free service for disabled veterans
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - He’s plowing some driveways for cash and plowing others completely free of charge. “I started doing it for elderly and disabled in my neighborhood for about 5 years, and 4 years, 5 years ago, I got a kick to start doing it for the disabled veterans throughout the whole city of Toledo,” said Brad McClure.
Snowstorm totals are in: See how much you got, where 8 inches fell
Wednesday’s snow system was easy to measure without a lot of drifting. So we have numerous snowfall reports from Lower Michigan. It was a solid 6 to 8 inch snow from Jackson to Ann Arbor to Monroe, the Detroit area and the eastern Thumb. As it very common in...
fox2detroit.com
18-year-old man suffers third-degree burns while rescuing neighbors from burning Monroe home
MONROE, Mich. (FOX 2) - DJ Duquette was one of the first people to spring into action when his neighbor's Monroe house caught fire Jan. 13. "I didn't have to. I acted I guess, I don't know. It’s just me. You see a house fire burning in fire, I figured help," he said.
ijpr.org
Residents fill Green Springs school board meeting to discuss new proposed charter school
Just outside of Ashland, the Pinehurst School District has a total enrollment of 12 students. Its school board is now considering a proposal to create a new charter school that could swell the district to almost 700 students in the next five years, according to the proposal. It would be...
13abc.com
Massive renovation project underway on two of Toledo’s most historic buildings
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Spitzer and Nicholas buildings have been part of the downtown Toledo landscape for more than a century. After sitting empty for years, work to restore them to their former glory is underway. The two buildings anchor one of the most historic blocks in downtown Toledo,...
