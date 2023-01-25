ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

Wood County program helps grandparents raising grandchildren

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A growing number of grandparents are raising their grandchildren. There are a variety of reasons for that, but drugs are a major factor. For many of the grandparents, there’s nowhere to turn for support or resources. But there’s a special local program that’s providing help.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
buccaneerstrong.com

Indoor Batting Facility Coming to Bowling Green

If you noticed the construction this morning, you saw the beginning of an indoor batting facility. This facility will give Bowling Green athletes the opportunity to work on their skills even when the weather is not cooperating. We would like to thank our wonderful Bowling Green supporters who have helped...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Lima News

Letter: Keep driving to find Dietsch Brothers on a Monday

As someone who frequents Dietsch Brothers ice cream and candy store in Findlay, I feel compelled to informer columnist Phil Hugo that there are two store locations there. He recently visited the main store on a Monday, only to find it closed. He could have traveled a little further east to the store at 1217 Tiffin Ave., which is open every day except Tuesday.
FINDLAY, OH
WTOL 11

Republic Services suspends trash, recycling pick-up due to weather in Toledo region Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Garbage and recycling pick-up for Toledo and the surrounding areas is suspended for the rest of the day Wednesday. In a media release, Republic Services cited weather and the safety of drivers and customers for its decision to suspend pickup Wednesday afternoon. A winter snowstorm dumped a significant amount of snow on the area, leaving residential roads hazardous.
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Chocolate Crawl in downtown BG satisfies cravings of 400 chocoholics

Eric and Jennifer Jacques threw calorie caution to the wind on Saturday as they roamed through downtown Bowling Green in search of chocolate delicacies. “Heck no,” Jennifer said about concerns about calories. “Absolutely not,” her husband agreed. The Jacques, from Cygnet, were among the 400 people who...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Lima News

Friday night fire causes $80,000 damage

LIMA — The Lima Fire Department responded to a fire located at 1519 N. Main St. at 9:15 p.m. Friday evening. The fire was reportedly started by a ‘faulty’ heating unit according to Captain Lee Short. Firefighters were on the scene until 11:35 p.m. “The fire went...
LIMA, OH
13abc.com

TFRD battles house fire in Ottawa Hills

OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department battles a housefire Thursday night. TFRD fire crews responded to a call of a house fire in the 3500 block of Edgevale Rd. According to TFRD, there were no injuries. However, fire crews did experience water pressure issues with...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo tenant without heat for more than 2 months

TOLEDO, Ohio — As Toledo deals with impending subfreezing temperatures and accumulating snow, many are bundling up or staying home. But some don't have the luxury of a warm home. Michael Degler lives in the Warren Sherman neighborhood of central Toledo. He woke up one day in November in...
TOLEDO, OH
toledoparent.com

Bowling Green, OH to be New Abbott Baby Formula Facility

Abbott is a multinational healthcare company, which, among other products and services, manufactures nutritionals. Although Abbott’s specialty/metabolic powder products and formulas have been valued across the nation by people with severe allergies and other dietary restrictions, the company’s products will take on a renewed sense of importance for local families in Bowling Green, OH.
BOWLING GREEN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy