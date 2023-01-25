Read full article on original website
How to Store Cereal Long Term—Including Tips on How to Fix Stale Cereal
Plus, TikTok’s cold, crunchy cereal hack!
Smothered chicken and rice casserole: Simple dinner ideas
This smothered chicken and rice casserole is the perfect dinner recipe for a busy day. I can't tell you how many times I have had a long day at work and on the way home, I was still trying to figure out what to cook for dinner. This dish from PlainChicken.com is so easy and delicious and with less than an hour to prep and cook, it will quickly become a meal your family will love.
Slow baked barbecue pork ribs
To ensure that the pork ribs cook tenderly, I slowly bake them at a low temperature inside an aluminum foil pack. But not before I lay the pork ribs out on a bed of onions, season them, add barbecue sauce, then finish layering sliced onion rings on top. I use one entire (large) onion for this recipe. As the onion rings cook, they not only add additional flavor to the pork ribs, they also tenderize them. (Onions break down protein when they're fully in contact with meat.) Once the pork ribs are done, you can take the onions off the ribs, or serve them just as they are.
Make Ahead Breakfast - Maple Cranberry Baked Oatmeal
Looking for an easy, make ahead quick and healthy breakfast option for busy mornings? This is something I like to make on Sundays to help jump start our hectic Mondays! Normally I double this to help me get through the beginning part of our busy week. This is a very versatile recipe, feel free to use blueberries or raspberries in place of the cranberries, any type of nut will do, toasted pecans or almonds also work great and you can use a milk substitute such as almond, coconut or cashew milk (unsweetened). Come Monday morning, cut a slice and call it breakfast, or add it to the lunch box for a somewhat sweet and healthy snack. My family devours this baked oatmeal. The cranberries provide such a tart pop of favor, delicious!
Martha Stewart's Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookies Have a Sweet Surprise Inside
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The holidays might be past us, but our cravings for cookies haven’t subsided, not one bit. We’ve worked through our cookie swap stash already, so you know what that means, right? It means that we’ve been looking for new cookie recipes to get excited about, and wouldn’t you know that Martha Stewart, who literally wrote the book on cookies, seems to know just how we’re feeling. Stewart recently shared a new cookie recipe on her Instagram account, and chocolate peanut...
Cinnamon Sticky Buns: Sweet Breakfast Treat
Biscuits are such a classic breakfast item that both kids and adult love. They are quick and easy to make in the morning and any leftovers can be stored in the fridge to eat next the day. The best part is you can always find them in your local grocery store, and often on sale. But are you ever in the mood to kick your biscuits up a notch? This delicious recipe for cinnamon sticky buns is the perfect way to add extra sweet twist to your breakfast biscuits.
Notes on chocolate: tea and chocolate are a perfectly sweet match
When in Yorkshire, do what the Yorkshire folk do says Annalisa Barbieri
Air Fryer French Toast
These air fryer french toast sticks are crunchy on the outside and fluffy on the inside and the perfect quick breakfast. If you love those frozen french toast sticks after one taste of these and seeing the ease of making them (and they freeze easily also) you're going to be amazed how fast you will have breakfast on your table.
Diner-Style Meatloaf Recipe
When it comes to All-American dishes, nothing beats a Classic Meatloaf recipe. And I’m sure you’ll agree after one bite that this is the best meatloaf recipe you’ve ever tried! Growing up in New Jersey, I learned the joy of diners, and meatloaf was always a sure bet when I ate at my favorite diner.
Masa for Tamales
This easy to make masa for tamales recipe is the start to yummy homemade tamales! Ready in minutes and only a few ingredients needed to make a light and soft dough. This Masa for Tamales recipe is a keeper! We have used this recipe for generations and generations in my family, and it has never done us wrong. It’s a basic and very easy recipe that’s perfect for making delicious tamales.
Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Getting Creative With Cocoa Cream Cheese
Cream cheese can be a bit of a blank canvas. Sure plain cream cheese is great as it is, but there are a plethora of other flavors and infused varieties from this three-cheese, herb, and honey cream cheese to this whipped everything bagel version. Now, even trader Trader Joe's is getting on the flavored cream cheese action, debuting its Hot Cocoa Inspired Cream Cheese Spread, which the packaging describes as "a schmear for bagels, graham crackers, and fruit," (via Instagram).
Bananas Turning Brown? Make This Easy Chocolate Banana Bread
My family is so inconsistent with fruit. One week apples disappear, and the next week they'll sit untouched. Bananas are another fruit that is either consumed instantly or left untouched for a week. On those weeks when the bananas just sit on the counter getting a little too ripe? That's...
TikTok's newest cooking hack involves freezing your bacon - and it's honestly brilliant
Regardless of how you cook your bacon, this storage trick is a game-changer
Homemade flour tortillas
Save money and enjoy making homemade soft-shell flour tortillas at home, using only three ingredients. With my recipe, you can make various sized flour tortillas to make street tacos, regular tacos, taco bowls, Mexican pizza, burritos, chimichangas, enchiladas, etc.. The recipe is so simple to make. I hope you'll try it!
No Bake Desserts: Creamy Oreo Peanut Butter Pie
Are you a peanut butter lover, looking for a new decadent dessert? How about an easy no-bake peanut butter pie recipe that only has 5 ingredients plus an oreo cookie pie crust and takes only 15 minutes to prepare.
Chicken Cordon Bleu… with a Twist
I’ve always been a fan of Chicken Cordon Bleu, but now there’s no question about it – this is the best recipe I've hit for making it! The key is the cheese – rather than using the standard Swiss cheese that most recipes call for, we used Cracker Barrel Black Ribbon Slices – California Smoked Provolone. It comes with 8 slices in an 8-ounce package. We used the whole package making this between what goes inside the chicken and the remainder in the sauce. It made a delicious entree - you can serve it with your favorite sides. Here is the original recipe that gave us the idea, but we made some changes and really enjoyed it.
2-Minutes Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake
Quick and simple, this 2-minute chocolate peanut butter cake is the best choice when you want to eat something sweet and delicious! This dessert is just for one person but if you want to make it for two or more just double or triple the ingredients of the recipe. Try it!
How to Make Almond Milk At Home For a Creamy, Dairy-Free Drink
Whether you’re flexitarian, vegan, dairy-free, or simply prefer alternative milks, one of the most popular and eco-friendly options is almond milk. But it can be pricey to pay for carton after carton. Luckily, it’s easy to learn how to make almond milk at home. Once you master this homemade almond milk recipe, you’ll realize that it’s far creamier (especially if you soak the almonds longer), mildly nutty, and surprisingly easy to execute.
