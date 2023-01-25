Market Basket has been increasing its prices at a ridiculous rate. for example a package of donuts that can be purchased in plain, powdered, or cinamon was .99 cents, the price increased to $1,19 thats a 20% increase, then they went to $1.59, Yikes.. And now they are $2.00 a box, that's a 100% increase.., and they advertise them with the bright sign 2 for $4.00 AS IF it's a deal.. And we are told prices are up because of delivery costs are up because of gas prices... Sure... lets see all the prices go down then... since gas prices have fallen.. Even Market Basket benefiting from inflation, by taking advantage of the times.. It's Corporate Greed..
The hype is that it’s the best store to go to to get your groceries at since inflation cost and all
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
