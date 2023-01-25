ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, AL

weisradio.com

Inmate Who Ran from Etowah County Work Crew Quickly Apprehended

Authorities apprehended an inmate who fled from an Etowah County Sheriff’s Office work crew, in under a half-hour. The inmate ran from the crew as work was being done earlier this week on Alabama Highway 77. A perimeter around the area – made up of Etowah County Sheriff’s Office personnel, Attalla and Gadsden Police – was quickly set up. K-9 Tedi was brought in and started a track.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
atlantanewsfirst.com

33 firearms and 638 grams of meth seized from Gilmer County home, man arrested

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gilner County man is under arrest after 638 grams of methamphetamine and 33 firearms were taken from his home. Gilmer County detectives and agents of the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO) searched Jacob Davis’ home on Old Flat Creek Road as part of a larger investigation. The search turned up 638 grams of methamphetamine and 33 firearms. One of the firearms had been stolen from Fannin County. Several power tools and other stolen items in Davis’ home were also tied to burglaries in Fannin County.
GILMER COUNTY, GA
WAAY-TV

Inmate charged with murder attacks Madison County Jail corrections officer

A Madison County Detention Center inmate charged with capital murder will face additional charges after an assault on a corrections officer. Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff's Office said Keon Jackson attacked a day shift sergeant Wednesday. The sergeant was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Jackson...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
atlantanewsfirst.com

Carroll County man convicted of 2021 murder

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been convicted of a 2021 murder by a Carroll County jury. 41-year-old Sherrod Montgomery was convicted of killing 63-year-old Ricky Buchanan Cox during a dispute over a card game in Bowdon May 20, 2021. Montgomery knocked Cox onto the floor and began kicking and stomping on him.
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
WAAY-TV

Man accused of busting into Jackson County home, dragging victim outside

A Jackson County man is being held on $100,000 bond after allegedly busting into a home and dragging a man outside. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a robbery call on County Road 778 in Pisgah about noon Tuesday. They were told a suspect went to a neighbor’s home, forced his way inside, assaulted a 65-year-old male victim and dragged him outside.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WDEF

Deputy fatally shoots suspect in Gordon County

CALHOUN, Georgia (WDEF) – The GBI will investigate an officer involved shooting overnight in north Georgia. It happened in the rural community of Sugar Valley in Gordon County around 1 AM. The Gordon County Sheriff says one of his deputies tried to stop a vehicle near Resaca, but it...
GORDON COUNTY, GA
Calhoun Journal

Fatal Crash Takes The Life of Two in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency a two-vehicle crash at approximately 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, has claimed two lives. Karen R. Tatum, 60, of Anniston, was critically injured when the 2001 Toyota Avalon she was driving was struck by a 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Taran Seymour, 56, of Anniston. After the initial collision, both vehicles left the roadway and struck a tree. Tatum was transported to Regional Medical Center in Anniston, where she later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased. The passenger in the Toyota, Karen J. Pope, 36, also of Anniston was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. Seymour was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham for medical treatment. The crash occurred on Choccolocco, approximately eleven miles east of Anniston, in Calhoun County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Calhoun County Schools raising money for funeral for 6-year-old beaten to death

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Anniston community is grieving after a local first-grader was killed last weekend. His father has been charged with capital murder. 6-year-old Jessie McCormack attended Alexandria Elementary School. Calhoun County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jose Reyes Jr. described the little boy as “full of energy” and beloved by his friends and teacher.
ANNISTON, AL
weisradio.com

Cedar Bluff Man Arrested in Northwest Georgia

Alabama Man Arrested For Shoplifting and Drug Charges. A 24-year-old Alabama man was arrested in Northwest Georgia after he was caught shoplifting. While officers were arresting him on the shoplifting charges, they found suspected cocaine in his possession. Hayden James Merritt of Cedar Bluff allegedly attempted to steal $1,331.54 worth...
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
northjacksonpress.com

Vehicles Recovered By Sonar Equipment

By Bonita Wilborn Whether you are a competition fisherman or just looking for more success in your home waters, fishing […]. By Bonita Wilborn Whether you are a competition fisherman or just looking for more success in your home waters, fishing with sonar can be an excellent tool. Jackson County law enforcement is also finding that sonar fishing equipment can be an excellent tool for them. Jackson County law enforcement and…
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Oxford Police find missing Calhoun County woman

UPDATE: Oxford Police say Megan Carlisle was found safe. The department thanked everyone for the messages and tips that were used to help locate her. The Oxford Police Department and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are asking the public's help in finding 25-year-old Megan Rebecca Carlisle. Carlisle, 25, was last seen several...
OXFORD, AL

