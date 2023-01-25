Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio this WinterTravel MavenIndependence, OH
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
Identical twin sisters marry identical twin brothers: meet the Salyers familySavannah AylinTwinsburg, OH
Looking for Thai Food in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
thesource.com
Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’
The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
Report reveals where Sean Payton will likely end up
Sean Payton has interviewed with multiple teams for head coach jobs, but it is sounding more and more like he will not return to the sideline in 2023. The Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Houston Texans have all interviewed Payton. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, none of those teams have scheduled second interviews... The post Report reveals where Sean Payton will likely end up appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
2023 NFL mock draft: 2-round projections heading into Senior Bowl week
While four teams remain in the chase for the Lombardi Trophy, the rest of the league has already moved on to the offseason, and preparations for the 2023 NFL draft will kick into another gear next week. That’s because the NFL world will once again descend upon Mobile, Alabama, for...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to surprising Mike McCarthy decision
The Dallas Cowboys made several changes to their coaching staff on Thursday. Head coach Mike McCarthy was able to retain defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, but surprisingly refused to commit to one key member of the staff. McCarthy wouldn’t commit to retaining Kellen Moore as the team’s offensive coordinator. This despite...
Everyone Keeps Saying That Josh Allen Lives In This House
UPDATE: Where does Josh Allen live? Josh Allen built a house not far from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. UPDATE: The below story is from May 2021. When you live next door to a Buffalo athlete, you love to brag about. After all, whether someone plays for the Buffalo Sabers or Buffalo Bills, they have to live somewhere and Western New York, people LOVE to talk. Everyone always thinks they "know" and it is not always the case.
Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game
Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Steelers Drop Three Bombshells About Offseason Decisions
The Pittsburgh Steelers left us with some pretty big news leaving the final media session of the year.
Tom Brady shocked former Patriots teammate Rob Ninkovich with angry text
Rob Ninkovich doesn’t appear to be in Tom Brady’s good graces. During Friday’s installment of the “Keyshawn, JWill and Max” show on ESPN, Ninkovich — a former Patriots linebacker, who now serves as an NFL analyst with ESPN — said he texted the Buccaneers quarterback after their season-ending loss to the Cowboys in the wild-card round, and didn’t get a warm response from Brady. “Is Tom trying to win another Super Bowl or is he going home to hang out with the family?” Johnson asked, to which Ninkovich said he didn’t know. “I’ve been trying to investigate that… I’ve been trying to get...
thecomeback.com
College basketball coach blows up during interview
Many sports fans hate those awkward interviews where a sideline reporter corners a coach right before or after a break in the action. They usually result in boring, obvious answers. Then there’s what happened when ESPN reporter Holly Rowe asked UConn Huskies women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma about the second...
Jim Gray on Tom Brady’s Expletive-Filled Answer on Retirement: ‘He Was Just Having Fun’
Brady’s podcast cohost Gray says Brady’s viral quote is noncontroversy.
FOX Sports
The Brady Hunch: Would Tom Brady fit with Raiders, Dolphins or 49ers? | THE HERD
In today's Best For Last, Colin Cowherd plays the 'Brady Hunch' (ala 'The Brady Bunch') game, where he decides which teams would be a good fit for Tom Brady. Watch as Colin decides whether TB12 would be a good fit in Las Vegas, Miami, Nashville or retired at home.
Report: Buffalo Bills Make Their First Change To The Coaching Staff
Fans have begun to ask for a change from the Buffalo Bills. Today they made their first move by firing a coach that has been with McDermott since 2017. Is it a knee-jerk reaction from the fans or does something need to be done differently? The logic is that for the last couple of years, the Bills have been pretty good in the regular season but by the time the playoffs come around, they just don't have what it takes to get over the hump.
Steelers could need 2 new quarterbacks in 2023
Last season, the Pittsburgh Steelers had a heated battle for the starting quarterback spot. Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph all wanted the starting job but in the end, it was Pickett who won out. Now, with the 2022 season in the rearview mirror, this is Pickett’s team and...
NFL World Reacts To Bills' Firing On Thursday
The Bills will be making at least one notable change to their coaching staff following this past Sunday's loss to the Bengals. According to Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN, the Bills have fired safeties coach Jim Salgado. Salgado has been on Buffalo's coaching staff since 2017. He started off ...
Jets make their QB plans for 2023 clear
The New York Jets have insisted they remain committed to Zach Wilson heading into 2023, but it sounds like the quarterback will face an uphill battle if he wants to win the starting job. Jets head coach Robert Saleh on Thursday told reporters that the team is “committed to finding a veteran.” He said that... The post Jets make their QB plans for 2023 clear appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tom Brady has harsh reaction to former Patriots’ teammate after inquiring text
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is not happy to discuss his future NFL plans with anyone, and that includes any former teammates.
Look: Bengals Are Now Dealing With Concerning Injury
On Thursday, the Bengals added tight end Hayden Hurst to their injury report. He's dealing with a calf injury. Hurst played a pivotal role in last Sunday's win over the Bills, hauling in five passes for 59 yards and a touchdown. The Bengals listed Hurst as a limited participant ...
Why Julian Edelman Is ‘Super Pumped’ For Bill O’Brien-Patriots Reunion
Rob Gronkowski believes hiring Bill O’Brien was the right call for the New England Patriots. Julian Edelman is right there with him. Edelman, who played for O’Brien in New England from 2009-11, raved about the Patriots’ new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, saying he’s “super pumped” that O’Brien is back in Foxboro.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Dilemma' Video
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers failed to meet expectations during the 2022 season, finishing the year with a losing record. Following the season, the Buccaneers moved on from offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. But that won't be the only change for the team heading into the 2023 season. Free agent ...
