Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Here's What Panthers Coaching Hire Means For Cowboys Staff
The wait for the first NFL head coaching hire of 2023 is over. The Carolina Panthers hired former Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich on Thursday. Reich was hired over Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks and Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. The franchise reportedly targeted ...
Ex-Detroit Lions linebacker Jessie Lemonier dies at age 25
Jessie Lemonier, who appeared in seven games with the Lions in 2021 and recently signed with the USFL, has died at the age of 25, the team announced.
Former tight end calls new Panthers HC Frank Reich ‘really dangerous’ as play-caller
The Carolina Panthers hired former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich on Thursday. One of his former players thinks the move is a great one for the struggling franchise.
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Red and Black
Son of basketball Hall of Famer receives first offer from Georgia
Jacob Wilkins, son of Hall of Famer and former Georgia basketball player Dominique Wilkins, received his first scholarship offer from the University of Georgia on Tuesday morning. This was also his first offer from a D1 program. Listed as a 6-foot-8 2025 four-star wing prospect out of Parkview High School...
NFL World Furious With Thursday's Head Coaching Hire
The Carolina Panthers hired Frank Reich to be their new head coach on Thursday. Reich has four-plus seasons of NFL head coaching experience and a major connection to the Panthers as the first quarterback in franchise history. However, there are plenty of people who think that Steve Wilks, the ...
Steve Wilks intends to coach elsewhere after losing out on Panthers HC job
Steve Wilks did all he could do for the Carolina Panthers. But unfortunately for the beloved Charlotte native, it just wasn’t enough. On Thursday, the team announced the hiring of Frank Reich as their sixth full-time head coach. That decision, of course, has left Wilks out to dry—as he was one of three finalists for the position.
Three reasons Georgia won't '3-peat' in 2023
Georgia is looking to make history in 2023. It will be favored to win a third-straight National Championship but we all know how tough it will be. DawgsHQ is digging in early and we've taken on the task of finding a few reasons why Georgia won't three-peat. Check'em out...
Another MLB Legend Dies
Just hours after learning of the death of White Sox legend Gary Peters, we have now learned of the death of another legendary Chicago White Sox player, who was Peters’ teammate.
Breece Hall says Brock Purdy, his college roommate, wouldn't talk to him if he beat him in Madden, 2k
While Brock Purdy’s meteoric rise has reached docu-series, biopic levels, his college roommate and current Jets RB Breece Hall isn’t shocked to see the former Cyclone’s success. “I’m not surprised at all. Just knowing Brock, knowing his work ethic and knowing how he strives to prove people...
Buffalo Bills Reportedly Making Significant Staff Change
This weekend, and for the second season in a row, the Buffalo Bills will be watching the AFC title game from the couch. Buffalo was defeated 27-10 by Cincinnati in the divisional round on Sunday, officially setting the stage for a Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship rematch from a year ago. Now, ...
Panthers hire Frank Reich as HC
The Carolina Panthers have been looking for someone to fix their longstanding offensive woes. So, why not look to the guy who put up the very first points in franchise history?. As announced by the team on Thursday, the Panthers are set to hire Frank Reich as their new head...
Basketball Coach Fired After Tirade
An ugly scene played out in college basketball when a women's college basketball coach went on a tirade attacking the players on the team. Shared on Twitter, the head coach for the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor's D3 women's basketball team, Mark Morefield, went on a tirade yelling at the players with numerous profanities and proceeding to call the team "a bunch of frauds".
Kirk Herbstreit Predicting 1 NFL Upset This Weekend
Kirk Herbstreit appeared on this Friday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show to make his picks for this weekend's conference title games. When it comes to the NFC Championship Game, the Eagles are slight favorites over the 49ers. Last weekend, the Eagles dismantled the Giants by a final ...
Georgia football enrollee Raylen Wilson earns five-star status on 247Sports
On Thursday 247Sports unveiled its final Top247 for the 2023 class and Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln linebacker and Georgia early enrollee Raylen Wilson saw his ranking change from No. 55 overall to the No. 12 overall prospect in the country. In doing so, he saw his rating change from a 97 to a 98, earning him five-star status on 247Sports. Wilson is the nation's No. 2 linebacker and the No. 5 overall recruit in the state of Florida on 247Sports. He committed to Georgia back in July, choosing the Dawgs over Michigan, the program that held his verbal pledge until he de-committed on June 28, Florida, and 32 other offers.
Vikings Defender Heads to New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints navigated [what seemed to be] a transitional year in 2022, experiencing life without Drew Brees for a second year and no Sean Payton on the sidelines for the first time since 2005. Dennis Allen filled the franchise’s head coaching duties and fired up a semi-respectable 7-10...
Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball
Glen “Big Baby” Davis has officially returned to basketball as a [checks notes] … head coach. The Charlotte Purple Jackets announced on Friday that they have hired the former NBA big man Davis to be their next head coach. The Purple Jackets are a team in The Basketball League, an independent professional league that goes... The post Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Rumors Heating Up Regarding 1 Alabama Defensive Coordinator Candidate
Alabama football currently has openings at both coordinator positions after the departures of Pete Golding and Bill O'Brien. Right now, there is one name being mentioned extensively for the role of defensive coordinator. It's a familiar one for Crimson Tide fans: Jeremy Pruitt. Pruitt did not coach ...
Steelers Drop Three Bombshells About Offseason Decisions
The Pittsburgh Steelers left us with some pretty big news leaving the final media session of the year.
