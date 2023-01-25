ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Red and Black

Son of basketball Hall of Famer receives first offer from Georgia

Jacob Wilkins, son of Hall of Famer and former Georgia basketball player Dominique Wilkins, received his first scholarship offer from the University of Georgia on Tuesday morning. This was also his first offer from a D1 program. Listed as a 6-foot-8 2025 four-star wing prospect out of Parkview High School...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

NFL World Furious With Thursday's Head Coaching Hire

The Carolina Panthers hired Frank Reich to be their new head coach on Thursday. Reich has four-plus seasons of NFL head coaching experience and a major connection to the Panthers as the first quarterback in franchise history.  However, there are plenty of people who think that Steve Wilks, the ...
CHARLOTTE, NC
On3.com

Three reasons Georgia won't '3-peat' in 2023

Georgia is looking to make history in 2023. It will be favored to win a third-straight National Championship but we all know how tough it will be. DawgsHQ is digging in early and we've taken on the task of finding a few reasons why Georgia won't three-peat. Check'em out...
ATHENS, GA
OnlyHomers

Another MLB Legend Dies

Just hours after learning of the death of White Sox legend Gary Peters, we have now learned of the death of another legendary Chicago White Sox player, who was Peters’ teammate.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers hire Frank Reich as HC

The Carolina Panthers have been looking for someone to fix their longstanding offensive woes. So, why not look to the guy who put up the very first points in franchise history?. As announced by the team on Thursday, the Panthers are set to hire Frank Reich as their new head...
CHARLOTTE, NC
OnlyHomers

Basketball Coach Fired After Tirade

An ugly scene played out in college basketball when a women's college basketball coach went on a tirade attacking the players on the team. Shared on Twitter, the head coach for the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor's D3 women's basketball team, Mark Morefield, went on a tirade yelling at the players with numerous profanities and proceeding to call the team "a bunch of frauds".
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Predicting 1 NFL Upset This Weekend

Kirk Herbstreit appeared on this Friday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show to make his picks for this weekend's conference title games.  When it comes to the NFC Championship Game, the Eagles are slight favorites over the 49ers.  Last weekend, the Eagles dismantled the Giants by a final ...
247Sports

Georgia football enrollee Raylen Wilson earns five-star status on 247Sports

On Thursday 247Sports unveiled its final Top247 for the 2023 class and Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln linebacker and Georgia early enrollee Raylen Wilson saw his ranking change from No. 55 overall to the No. 12 overall prospect in the country. In doing so, he saw his rating change from a 97 to a 98, earning him five-star status on 247Sports. Wilson is the nation's No. 2 linebacker and the No. 5 overall recruit in the state of Florida on 247Sports. He committed to Georgia back in July, choosing the Dawgs over Michigan, the program that held his verbal pledge until he de-committed on June 28, Florida, and 32 other offers.
ATLANTA, GA
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Defender Heads to New Orleans

The New Orleans Saints navigated [what seemed to be] a transitional year in 2022, experiencing life without Drew Brees for a second year and no Sean Payton on the sidelines for the first time since 2005. Dennis Allen filled the franchise’s head coaching duties and fired up a semi-respectable 7-10...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball

Glen “Big Baby” Davis has officially returned to basketball as a [checks notes] … head coach. The Charlotte Purple Jackets announced on Friday that they have hired the former NBA big man Davis to be their next head coach. The Purple Jackets are a team in The Basketball League, an independent professional league that goes... The post Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

