KHOU
VIDEO: First look at tornado passing through Baytown
BAYTOWN, Texas — We're getting the first look at the EF3 tornado as it passed through Baytown, Deer Park and the Houston Ship Channel. Several tornadoes raced through the Houston area Tuesday during a severe weather event. KHOU 11 meteorologists David Paul and Tim Pandajis tracked it as it...
crossroadstoday.com
TX: GRANDMOTHER RIDES OUT TORNADO IN SUV
Houston's in for a pretty crummy weather weekend after raucous storms
Haven't we earned a break yet?
cw39.com
Pasadena / Deer Park tornado rated EF3 with 140 mph winds
HOUSTON (KIAH) — After surveying the damage from Tuesday’s Houston-area tornado, the preliminary report from the National Weather Service says, at its peak, the Pasadena / Deer Park tornado reached EF3 status with maximum winds of 140 mph. The EF (Enhanced Fujita) scale ranges from EF0 to EF5....
fox26houston.com
Deer Park daycare partially destroyed by tornadoes
The Joyful Kids Learning Center in Pasadena with nearly 80 kids is now searching for a temporary facility after part of its building was destroyed by the tornado. FOX 26's Natalie Hee reports more on the story.
fox26houston.com
Houston tornado: Deer Park community staple, 'Skate World', severely damaged by EF3 tornado
DEER PARK, Texas - J Malone is the owner of Skate World in Deer Park, it's been in the community since 1977 as it was passed down to him from his father. The rink is booked for birthday parties for the next several weeks, but those parties are now canceled after Tuesday's tornado wreaked havoc throughout the entire establishment.
Searching for normalcy: How those impacted by Texas' tornadoes are finding ways to cope
"You miss the downtime. You miss the normal routine. Everything is out of whack," a man whose home was destroyed told ABC13, remembering his life before the destructive tornado hit.
Video shows Deer Park PD officer take K-9 out of SUV and into safety during EF3 tornado
The officer can be seen in the video running into the gushing winds to save the dog, which was inside a parked patrol car in front of the police station.
A big repair will cause a traffic nightmare on I-45 this weekend
HOUSTON — Houston drivers, be prepared for a major road closure that's sure to cause headaches all weekend. Crews will shut down all southbound lanes of I-45 between Crosstimbers St. to Cavalcade St. for pavement repairs. The closure is expected to begin at 9 p.m. Friday and it won't reopen until 5 a.m Monday.
Hubcap Grill Has Some Breaking News...
Ricky Craig is in Santa Fe, Texas. I’m proud to announce Hubcap Grill & Bar coming soon late spring/early summer to. FOLLOW THIS LINK AND FIND OUT MORE>>>http://www.bayareaentertainer.com/diningentertainment/hubcap-breaking-news.
Insane Video Shows Texas Postal Worker Stuck Riding Out Tornado In Truck
The video shows debris flying around him.
cw39.com
Severe storms possible in Houston Sunday | How this risk is different from Tuesday’s tornado day
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Friday will be our last dry day for about a week as we see another significant shift in our weather. It starts this weekend with showers Saturday, then potential strong storms Sunday. The active pattern continues through Thursday of next week. Saturday will be calmer than...
CNBC
Tornado Alley is creeping into new territory
A tornado that tore through the Houston area on Tuesday was the kind of early-season storm that scientists say has been occurring with increasing regularity — a sign that patterns of severe weather are shifting. The tornado struck Pasadena, southeast of Houston, seriously damaging homes and other buildings and...
SkyEye video captures damage across Pasadena and Deer Park after storms and Tornado Emergency
An aerial view of the aftermath showed homes and schools destroyed. Some homes completely lost their roofs, while others were smashed by trees and debris.
fox26houston.com
4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties
HOUSTON - Four tornadoes roared across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, leaving damage across multiple counties, the National Weather Service confirms. On the southeast side of Harris County, a strong tornado damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines. Another was confirmed to the northeast in Liberty County. The agency also confirmed two weaker tornadoes in Fort Bend County and Brazoria County.
fox26houston.com
Houston tornado aftermath: Pasadena residents cleaning up wreckage
Several residents in Pasadena are left without a home after Tuesday’s tornado and others are trying to clean up the damage. FOX 26 anchor Caroline Collins caught up with residents to see how they’re holding up.
KHOU
Deer Park, Texas: Severe weather bends, snaps trees | Tornado coverage
Severe weather moved through parts of Southeast Texas, including Deer Park, where there was a Tornado Emergency issued. This is Ring video as the storm blew through.
fox26houston.com
Houston tornado: Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo signs disaster declaration
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has signed a disaster declaration for the county following Tuesday's EF3 tornado that moved across the Pasadena and Deer Park area. In a post on social media, Hidalgo said the declaration...
'It was terrifying' | Pasadena grandmother rides out tornado in SUV with daughter, grandson
PASADENA, Texas — New video taken by a dash camera during Tuesday's tornado shows the harrowing moments a grandmother, her daughter and her grandson spent trapped in their vehicle as the twister passed. The three were inside Irma Cantu's Land Cruiser SUV outside of Pasadena High School on Tuesday...
