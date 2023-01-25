Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Rochester’s sixth murder of the year took place at gas station Friday night
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A shooting on the corner of Culver Road and Culver Parkway killed 29-year-old city resident, Earl Thomas. It was Rochester’s sixth murder of the year. The Rochester Police Department says there were reports of a shooting at 1416 Culver Parkway around 8:30 p.m. on Friday. They say they found evidence of shooting upon arrival, but no victim.
Multiple fast-food restaurants robbed in Gates, Rochester
All three incidents are currently under investigation.
BPD investigating overnight shooting, man injured
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred overnight. Police say a 20-year-old Buffalo man arrived at ECMC just after 12:30 a.m. after being struck by gunfire in the leg area. Police say the victim is listed in stable condition. According to police, detectives are investigating if the shooting […]
Local leaders speak out on Tyre Nichols footage
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following the release of videos Friday night from Memphis officials showing the fatal beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols by officers, local government leaders are speaking out about the footage. Tonight, I watched the camera footage of the vicious attack that killed Tyre Nichols with members of the community in my office. […]
wbtai.com
Morning News Brief
A Teacher from School 54 in Rochester was carjacked by 5 kids at about 4:30 when she was leaving the school and getting into her car. The 49-year-old woman, who said she was just leaving work from School #54, when she was approached by a group of male teens while seated in her car. What was described as a machete, was displayed by one of the suspects who then demanded her vehicle. In fear of injury, the victim exited her car and complied. Part of the suspect group left in the vehicle they had arrived in and the others left in the victim’s vehicle. Police found the stolen car and initiated a chase that went from Otis St and ended on Mt Read when the underage driver slid in the snow and put the car in a ditch. Police say the five occupants, all juveniles, ran from the stolen vehicle but officers were able to take three boys and two girls into custody.
Watch: Buffalo police bodycam footage reveals deadly reality of Christmas-week blizzard
As a deadly blizzard raged in Buffalo, New York, for hours in the days before Christmas, battering the region with furious winds and blinding snow that left the visibility near zero and wind chills well below, Buffalo police officers fanned out into the city trying to rescue as many as possible trapped in the dire situation.
Citing crime, French Girl Boutique is moving from Allentown
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another Allentown business is closing its doors and moving out of the neighborhood. "I feel like I've been taken advantage of by a lot of people for my kindness. I'm very friendly, and I didn't realize being new in retail, I got to have more of a backbone," said Danielle Wieser, owner of French Girl Boutique.
wbtai.com
Weekend News Brief
The teens accused of carjacking a school secretary at Rochester School 54 are also the same kids who stole the car with 2 small children inside last week according to the Rochester Police Department. At least one of the 16 year olds who threatened the school employee with a knife and demanded her car in the school parking lot was charged with grand larceny, unlawful imprisonment, and endangering the welfare of a child for the January 12 car theft. Two suspects are being held at the Monroe County Children’s Detention Center. The other three teens were released and referred to family court.
North Buffalo veteran still missing SUV lost in the December blizzard
On the first night of last month's blizzard, Friday, December 23rd, Bret Mandell said his SUV became stuck on NY-198, and one month later it remains missing.
VIDEO: Buffalo Police release dramatic bodycam video of conditions at height of blizzard
“Just hold on,” shouts a Buffalo Police officer shortly after 7pm on Christmas Eve as he responds to people stranded in a building near Fuhrmann Boulevard and Ship Canal Parkway.
BPD seeking public’s help in finding Buffalo teen
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 15-year-old Zhaire Wilson. Wilson is described as 5-foot-8, approximately 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, royal blue pants and black Crocs. Wilson’s last known location was in the area […]
Buffalo prepares for protests, demonstrations in response to Memphis bodycam video
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo said Friday that it is preparing for any possible protests or demonstrations in response to the bodycam video that will be released in Memphis. Authorities on Friday were set to release police video depicting five Memphis officers beating a Black man, Tyre...
New York Town Set To Receive Millions Of Dollars In Aid
One small town in New York received some big news. New York State governor Kathy Hochul announced that the city of Dunkirk will receive $10 million dollars in state aid to help with the revitalization of the city. The governor was in Western New York to announce the news that...
Cariol Horne arraigned for allegedly harassing Buffalo Police officers during blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former Buffalo Police officer Cariol Horne has been arraigned for allegedly harassing officers. The Erie County District Attorney's Office says police were interviewing two people as part of a looting investigation back on Christmas day when Horne tried to stop them. Prosecutors say she also pushed...
Crimestoppers Offering reward for Information About Shooting In Tonawanda
Police are looking for help in identifying a person of interest in a shooting that happened in the Town of Tonawanda. Western New York Crime Stoppers is now offering a reward of $2500 for any information that will help police identify this person. One person has already been arrested and...
How Does The Blizzard of 77 Compare to The Blizzard of 22
From the moment that Winter Storm Elliott started to blow into Western New York, so many people started immediately compare that storm to the Blizzard of 1977. This is not unique to the blizzard that smacked Buffalo a few weeks ago, just about every major storm that arrives in Buffalo often receives the same comparison.
Home improvement contractor sentenced for defrauding seven victims
According to the district attorney's office, he entered into home improvement contracts with seven victims and once he received substantial down payments he abandoned the projects.
Arrest made in Amherst shooting, faces gun and drug charges
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — An arrest has been made in a shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning in Amherst, according to police. As a result of the shooting, 27-year-old Daniel Wyatt of Buffalo was arrested, police said Friday. He is charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent […]
Missing teen was last seen in area of Roosevelt Ave.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Gunman who shot three outside Buffalo restaurant sentenced to 15 years in prison
BUFFALO, NY – A 24-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for shooting three people outside a downtown Buffalo restaurant. During the early hours of July 4, 2021, the defendant fired several shots from an illegal gun outside a restaurant on Ellicott Street in the City of Buffalo, according to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn and complaints filed against Douglas. Three people were injured by gunfire. The victims were taken to the hospital in civilian vehicles, where they were treated for minor injuries. The post Gunman who shot three outside Buffalo restaurant sentenced to 15 years in prison appeared first on Shore News Network.
