A Teacher from School 54 in Rochester was carjacked by 5 kids at about 4:30 when she was leaving the school and getting into her car. The 49-year-old woman, who said she was just leaving work from School #54, when she was approached by a group of male teens while seated in her car. What was described as a machete, was displayed by one of the suspects who then demanded her vehicle. In fear of injury, the victim exited her car and complied. Part of the suspect group left in the vehicle they had arrived in and the others left in the victim’s vehicle. Police found the stolen car and initiated a chase that went from Otis St and ended on Mt Read when the underage driver slid in the snow and put the car in a ditch. Police say the five occupants, all juveniles, ran from the stolen vehicle but officers were able to take three boys and two girls into custody.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO