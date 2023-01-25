Since last November, Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) supporters have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of a new stablecoin. And now all signs point to Cardano finally launching this new stablecoin, known as Djed, in the final week of January. This could be big news for Cardano, which has been trading in a relatively flat range of $0.25 to $0.45 for the past two months.

8 HOURS AGO