Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wwnytv.com
Man allegedly flees traffic stop, hides on porch
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Gouverneur man faces trespassing and resisting arrest charges following a traffic stop last week. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 27-year-old Darryl Boshane allegedly ran off after they pulled him over on Route 11 in the town of Canton last Wednesday. Deputies say...
6 dead, 3 seriously injured in crash of bus and box truck in North Country
Louisville, N.Y. -- Six people are dead and three people seriously injured after an early morning crash involving a bus and a box truck in St. Lawrence County Saturday. Around 6:02 a.m., troopers received reports of a serious crash on State Route 37 involving a 2021 Freightliner box truck and a 2013 express bus, according to a news release from the State Police. The crash was west of Massena not far from the St. Lawrence River.
mynbc5.com
Police investigating after car drives into Family Dollar in Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Police are investigating after a car crashed into a Family Dollar on 357 Cornelia St. in Plattsburgh. There were no injuries in the crash. A store employee confirmed that the store is still open. Police have removed the car. Police told NBC5 that the driver was...
WCAX
Northern New York woman sentenced in 2021 murder
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A woman who pleaded guilty last year to a murder in the North Country has been sentenced. Nicole Cayea pleaded guilty last April to the 2021 murder of Crisie Luebbers in Lyon Mountain. The Clinton County district attorney announced Friday that Cayea was sentenced to 45...
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh woman sentenced in murder of Crisie Luebbers
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — A Plattsburgh woman whoplead guilty last year to the murder and kidnapping of a Schuyler Falls woman in 2021 has been sentenced to serve 45 years to life in prison, the Clinton County district attorney announced on Friday. According to officials, 43-year-old Nicole Cayea was involved...
suncommunitynews.com
Plattsburgh man sentenced for cocaine, gun crimes
Keith Henry will now serve three years behind bars in high-level drug case. PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh man is now serving three years behind bars, stiff fines and penalties for possessing roughly 20 ounces of cocaine and two illegal guns. Keith A. Henry, 30, was indicted by a Clinton County...
North Country Public Radio
1/30/23: Remembering the guy who made lunchtime skiing possible
A tribute to the people who do the things that bring us joy and delight in everyday life. David Sommerstein remembers the man who groomed cross-country ski trails on the golf course in Canton. He died last spring. Also: First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visited Fort Drum today.
North Country Public Radio
Trudeau Institute director steps down in Saranac Lake
The president of the Trudeau Institute is stepping down after six years running the biomedical research center in Saranac Lake. According to a press release, Atsuo Kuki told the Institute's board earlier this month, after taking a leave of absence for personal reasons in December. Chief Administrative Officer William Chapin...
wwnytv.com
Alexandra Day Berking, 29, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Alexandra Day Berking, age 29 of Potsdam, NY, passed away at her residence after a long battle with brain cancer. Arrangements for cremation have been made and there will be calling hours at the Garner Funeral Service on Friday, February 3rd from 4-7 pm. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 4th at 11 am at the Knapps Station Community Church with Rev. Lee Sweeney, celebrant. Contributions in Alex’s memory can be made to the AstraZeneca Hope Lodge in Boston or to Potsdam Humane Society. An additional memorial service will be held in Gloucester, MA this spring/summer.
wwnytv.com
Winter storm warning for the afternoon & Thursday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The first part of the day should be fairly dry, but that changes starting early afternoon. A winter storm warning starts at 1 p.m. today and ends at 7 p.m. on Thursday. That covers Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, and St. Lawrence counties, as well as most of the Adirondacks.
wwnytv.com
State says 3 north country schools under fiscal stress
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - The number of school districts under financial stress may be down in New York state, but three north country schools find themselves on that list. Both Lisbon Central and Colton-Pierrepont Central school districts in St. Lawrence County are susceptible to fiscal stress. This...
Comments / 0