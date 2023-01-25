Read full article on original website
Bring your birthday cake to work – it’s a crumb of comfort
When I was younger the phrases around work were largely of the “You Don’t Have To Be Mad To Work Here” variety. Office humour is a hell of a drug. “SARCASM is one of the free services I offer” propped on a desk alongside a family of gonks and three cooling coffees. “When you EXCEL they always SPREADSHEET about you.” It was good stuff! It kept us going through the dark days of the mid-2000s, before the world as we know it emerged, with its sickness and crop tops, and endless milks. And before work became so complicated and so changeable we were required to create whole new phrases and grammar to try to explain it.
Plants that thrive in colder homes
It’s a time of year when plant shops seem to be flooded with many of my favourite old-school Victorian houseplants, which these days are thought of – paradoxically, thanks to the widespread adoption of central heating – as incredibly tricky to grow. As so many of these cool-climate species look incredibly exotic, we tend to assume that their decline soon after we get them home is down to our own failure to spoil them with the steamy jungle conditions we are convinced they must require.
Skin-friendly deodorants: 10 of the best
Many years ago I used to use a deodorant that would, after a few weeks, leave painful lumps beneath the skin. But because these were ignored by my doctor and would dissipate as quickly as they appeared, I ignored them. Until I casually mentioned it to a friend and she was horrified. Thankfully, that deodorant is now not available, but it did make me think how we overlook the skin under our arms. Hairless or not, this skin is still skin and we should treat it with the same care and attention we would give to the skin on our face or our body. Which means paying attention to ingredients and the way in which a product is made as opposed to focusing solely on the end result. When choosing your deodorant, consider how skin-friendly it is – the formulation ideally should be aluminium-free. Yes, many of these are a little more pricy than the bog-standard deodorants you would pick up in your local supermarket or chemist, but I must say, beyond the thoughtful approach to the creation of these products, I love the idea of taking something so banal and elevating it. This also makes the experience much more pleasurable. Which, when surrounded by a consistent cycle of bleak news, is a small joy but a very welcome one.
