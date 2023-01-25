Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rising Above in Love, Truth and Goodness - Celebrating MLK Jr.ShatakashiPlacer County, CA
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Major New Costco Location Breaking Ground in FebruaryJoel EisenbergLoomis, CA
Costco is Planning to Open New Store in Loomis, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenLoomis, CA
Big Lots Closing 3 Stores in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Stanford among the finalist for four-star QB Austin Mack
The Folsom native is announcing his commitment on February 1
goldcountrymedia.com
Late goal lifts Ponderosa over Placer, into second place in FVL
They call soccer the beautiful game, and as beautiful as it can be, it is equally cruel. Placer High School learned the hard way Thursday night, as the boys soccer squad fell to Ponderosa 1-0 in a pivotal Foothill Valley League match. The lone goal came off the head of...
goldcountrymedia.com
Moore having strong senior season
Vista del Lago senior Alexa Moore is playing a big role in the success of the varsity girls’ basketball team this season. The Eagles enter this week 6-0 in the Capital Athletic League and 15-5 overall. Moore, a three-year varsity player, is a captain and starting point guard on the team. She’s second on the team in minutes played per game (21.6) and scoring (8.4), while she leads the team in assists (3.8 per game) and steals (3.7 per game).
Sacramento River Cats announcer Johnny Doskow joins Oakland A's broadcast team
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Johnny Doskow has been the voice of the Sacramento River Cats Minor League Baseball team for about 22 years, and now he's joining the Oakland A's broadcasting lineup.
goldcountrymedia.com
Gradek scores twice as Eagles beat Bulldogs for Crosstown Cup
Makenna Gradek wants to score goals and she wants to win. With that motivation and determination pushing her, the Vista del Lago freshman scored two goals Saturday night, lifting the Eagles to a 2-0 victory over Folsom in the varsity game of the girls’ soccer Crosstown Cup. On a...
goldcountrymedia.com
Anderson's goal gives Eagles 1-0 win over Cougars
It wasn’t a pretty game or a pretty win, but Vista del Lago’s varsity boys’ soccer team traveled to Del Campo Thursday with one goal in mind and that was to win, and that goal was accomplished. Vista defeated the Cougars, 1-0, on a goal by Ryan...
goldcountrymedia.com
Colfax grinds out gritty win over Wheatland to keep playoff hopes alive
With just six games remaining in the season, Colfax High School's boys basketball team is on the wrong end of the Sac-Joaquin Section playoff picture. The Falcons entered Wednesday night’s Pioneer Valley League game at Wheatland in need of a win and delivered, topping the Pirates 56-33 and spoiling their senior night festivities.
goldcountrymedia.com
LOOKING BACK From our archives; compiled by Howard Stitt
A memorial service will be held for Mitsuye Nakashoji, born Sept. 30, 1917 in Penryn. She was predeceased by her husband, Yaichi. After 36 years in education, Dave Horsey will retire in June as Placer Union High School District superintendent. Selina Rubio Ford sells her award-winning tamales at Denio's Farmers...
goldcountrymedia.com
From the Auburn Journal archive: 1956 - Homemaker of tomorrow
Placer Union High School Principal G.A. LaPlante (left) and homemaking instructor Britta Callamares (middle) congratulate homemaker of tomorrow Joyce Irwin. Behind them are new draperies in the home economics dining room, which has undergone a major facelift as a project of the fourth-year home economics class. Class members raised about one-third of the cost of the project, which was nearing completion at the time of the Jan. 19, 1956, edition of the Auburn Journal.
Student dies in on-campus residence at UC Davis
(KTXL) — A male student at the University of California, Davis died on Tuesday morning at an on-campus residence, according to the school. — Video Above: 16-year-old missing for nearly a month The school reported that the student died in his residence at Miller Hall. According to UC Davis, there were first responders “did all […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Betty May Doyle Radford 5/11/1930 - 1/14/2023
Betty May Doyle was born into the pioneer family of William John Doyle Sr and Hazel Margaret Doyle. Her father was co-founder of Roseville Telephone Company (Consolidated Communications) a local farmer and rancher. Betty, the youngest of five grew up on the family ranch learning to cook on a wood burning stove the old fashion way. No measuring and it was said, Betty was the best cook in Roseville.
goldcountrymedia.com
Mark Andrew Koch 1986 - 2022
Mark Andrew Koch, 36, of Roseville, passed away on December 3, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Breanne and son James, both of Roseville, his mother, Cheryl Koch, and father, Alan Koch and his brother, Matthew Koch, all of Lincoln. He was preceded in death by his beloved grandparents, Brad and Lorraine Koch of Lincoln, just days before he passed.
Longtime friends of Tyre Nichols remember skating days in Natomas
SACRAMENTO — They were all just teenagers at Regency Skate Park in Natomas: Austin Robert, Harry Silva, Ryan Wilson, and Tyre Nichols. "Thay's our escape from everything else in the world is to go skate hang out with all the good people, and just, it's always good vibes and that's one of the biggest things that Tyre brought to everybody," Austin Robert said.As time went on, Jerome Neal met the group as well. "So we just became friends due to you know same place, same time, all the time. It's like it just naturally happened," Neal said.As adulthood arrived, the...
KCRA.com
‘An inclusive vision for Sacramento’: Mayor Steinberg begins new town hall series
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Saturday morning Sacramento Mayor Derrell Steinberg stood before a crowd gathered inside the cafeteria at West Campus High School. Announcing loudly into a microphone toward the crowd of his constituents “my goal as your mayor has always been to grow the economy but to grow it in an inclusive way,” said Mayor Steinberg.
Sacramento officials walk back Mayor Steinberg's 102-acre sports complex announcement
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Councilmember Mai Vang hosted a meeting with Meadowview and Detroit neighborhood residents Wednesday to share progress updates on the 102-acre land development announced in January 2022. Despite meeting with residents at least seven times throughout the past year to discuss potential uses for the land,...
goldcountrymedia.com
Unique Wreaths Across America exhibit rolls into Folsom Feb. 9
As part of its national tour, the Wreaths Across America (WAA) Mobile Education Exhibit (MEE), a large 18-wheel mobile museum, will set up in the Palladio Shopping Center on E. Bidwell St. in Folsom. The mobile museum will be set up in the parking lot next to Nordstrom Rack on Thursday, February 9, from 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn State Theatre to show documentary recalling 1982 Alpine Meadows avalanche
Many local residents may remember the Alpine Meadows avalanche of 1982, which claimed the life of seven people. Auburn resident Tim Sands, who was 22 at the time, said he remembers one victim was a friend of his sister who he had been out with before. “I understand Alpine Meadows...
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn artists Amerine, Hakala on display at City Hall Gallery
The public is invited to view artwork by Paula Amerine and Nancy Hakala through Feb. 14 at the Auburn City Hall Gallery. The gallery is open from 5-7 p.m. Hakala is an Auburn artist who specializes in painting custom murals as well as painting animals in acrylic in her studio. She’s displaying animal paintings and prints at the City Hall Gallery.
These cities near Sacramento were named the top places for retirement. Here’s why
(KTXL) — A study revealed which California cities are the best for retirement with multiple being near the Golden State’s capital. According to a study from GoBankingRates, Vacaville, 35 miles west of Sacramento, was named the most affordable California city for retirement. •Video Above: Acampo students return to school after flooding Rent for a one-bedroom […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Wreaths Across America's Mobile Tour adds a stop in Folsom
Wreaths Across America is hitting the road with its unique Mobile Education Exhibit, which will make several stops in California over the next three months to honor those who served and welcome home Vietnam veterans. This year, the city of Folsom has been added to the list. “The mission of...
