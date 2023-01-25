Read full article on original website
3 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Exploring Gettysburg | America's Defining Moment in History
Recently Apprehended '90 Day Fiancé' Participant was on US Marshall's 15 Most Wanted List
Highly-rated local eatery opens new location in Pennsylvania
Tour center to be demoed in February
Gettysburg will have a new tour center in 2024. Demolition crews will destroy Gettysburg Tour Center’s store and ticket counter on Baltimore Street in February so construction can begin on a new facility, Felty Investments Owner Max Felty said Friday. The Gettysburg Tour Center has operated in the same spot since the 1950s. The current building was constructed in the 1960s. Felty expects the new building to open in 2024.
'Get Frosted' at Hummelstown's 9th annual Winter Fling
HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. — Hummelstown invites all to "Get Frosted" at their ninth annual Winter Fling this Friday and Saturday. The festival encourages people to visit "the coolest town in central Pennsylvania." Hummelstown's mayor, David Roeting, stopped by the FOX43 studio to spread excitement for the two-day event. "The winter...
abc27.com
Grand Illusion Hard Cider puts the magic back into your dining experience
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — From escape rooms, food, games, drinking, events, and more – Grand Illusion Hard Cider has what you are looking for. Founded back on Feb. 23, 2018, by Chad Kimmel and his wife Andrea Kimmel, Grand Illusion Hard Cider brings magical fun back to your dining experience.
Developer plans to build 250,000-square-foot indoor sports center in central Pa.
A 250,000-square-foot indoor sports center is planned for York County. York County real estate development company, Inch & Co. Inc. is proposing to build the sports center on the site of the former Central High School sports stadium at 1100 Columbia Ave. in North York Borough. “We see a big...
abc27.com
Historic 1800’s office building in downtown Harrisburg to be auctioned off
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic office building in downtown Harrisburg is set to be auctioned off in the coming weeks. The office building is located on the corner of 401 N. 2nd St. and was originally built back in 1887. According to the listing, the historic office building is three stories tall and has 7,886 square feet of space across all three floors.
Pennsylvania Dining Fixture Named Best Italian Restaurant in the State
Pennsylvania is home to countless Italian restaurants. From old-school to modern, the criteria for identifying an amazing "Italian restaurant," are a prevalence of Italian or Italian-inspired dishes on the menu, impeccable service, high-quality food, and an overall experience that leaves you fulfilled.
abc27.com
Historic Lancaster County home is listed for over $1.2 million
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic, Lancaster-based home called the Magnolia Manor was listed for sale by RE/MAX Pinnacle for $1,250,000. The Historic Magnolia Manor was built back in 1870 and resides on a 5.20 acre property, and is accompanied by a neighboring-identical guest house. According to the listing, this ‘timeless oasis’ is an already established, and township-approved AirBnB.
etxview.com
'A little old church in a grove of oak trees' - Dickinson Presbyterian celebrates 200 years of history in Penn Township
It was not the first time a crisis of faith tested the future of the Dickinson Presbyterian Church in Penn Township, about 10 miles southwest of Carlisle. The date was March 15, 2020 — the Sunday after Gov. Tom Wolf declared an emergency shutdown of public gatherings across Pennsylvania to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
abc27.com
Retro 1950’s style drive-in restaurant in Perry County reopening for 2023 season
DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — An old fashioned 1950’s style drive-in restaurant, Red Rabbit, will be reopening for the 2023 season in the coming weeks. Red Rabbit is a family-owned business that was founded by Sam & Maggie Snyder back in 1964, and is located at 60 Benvenue Road in Duncannon. According to their website, the retro Red Rabbit provides a unique, throw-back experience for their customers – offering “car hop services” which allow you to either eat in your car in the parking lot, eat outside at one of their picnic tables, or take the food home with you.
3 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Pennsylvania, you should add the following towns to your list.
“A Gettysburg Christmas” update: Lee Majors is coming to town
Jack McWilliams, studio head of Attic Light Productions, the company overseeing the filming of “A Gettysburg Christmas,” didn’t want to talk about money or cameras or actors right away. He wanted to talk about the people of Gettysburg and just how grateful he is. “I love the...
thecatoctinbanner.com
German POWs Helped Save Adams’ Agriculture
Note: Cover Photo (Never before published) Nazi medical officer poses near the High Water Mark on the Gettysburg Battlefield, 1939 (Source: National Park Service, Gettysburg). It was found by an NPS archivist while searching for materials for my book. (Adapted from ‘Nazis’ in Gettysburg: World War II Comes to a...
abc27.com
Juniata County home for sale includes airplane runway, vineyard
JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A property listed for sale in Juniata County includes your own private airplane runway and vineyard on a 24-acre property. The listing on Zillow in Mifflintown has the property listed at $3.75 million. The property includes a three-bedroom, three-bathroom 12,000-square-foot home, and a private runway and hangars.
lebtown.com
Pet of the Week: Winston
LebTown features a different Lebanon County pet each Friday to help us enter the weekend with the best vibes possible. “He rescued his mom and I from the moment we met him,” says Kevin C. Wells of Mount Gretna. “Most people say they rescued their dogs — so, from our perspective that is also true.”
A rumination about an aging county
Way back when I was a youthful 68 years old, I was the one people told “I’d have never believed you were that old.” Now, five years later, time has caught up and I’m the one who everyone asks, “May I carry your tray, Sir?” As philosopher Ferris Bueller observed, “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”
iheart.com
Local River Named Best by State Conservation, Natural Resources Department
>Local River Named Best by State Conservation, Natural Resources Department. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has awarded the 2023 River of the Year to the North Branch of the Susquehanna River. DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn says the area waterway was chosen because it encourages economic revitalization of communities, is increasing tourism in the areas it runs through and provides recreational opportunities for local residents and visitors alike. The Northern Branch of the Susquehanna runs through eight counties including Montour and Northumberland counties in our area.
WGAL
Snow geese migrating a little earlier this year
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — It has become a Susquehanna Valley tradition, watching the snow geese migrate to middle Creek in Lancaster County. This year, something is a little different. They say the early bird catches the worm, but this season, it may be the early bird watcher who gets...
thecatoctinbanner.com
Mountain View Convenience Store Makes Major Changes
Mountain View Convenience Store in Thurmont is like a whole new place. Long-time business partners, Ashish Parikh and Gagan Rao, have poured time into giving Mountain View Convenience Store the revitalized look it has today. The store’s new facelift has all the features locals are looking for in a one-stop...
Why hasn't south central Pennsylvania gotten much snow this winter? | Weather Rewind
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It’s time for another Weather Rewind, where we look back at this week’s past weather—with a twist. This week, we’re looking back at the latest winter storm. It looked a lot like past systems this season and resulted in lighter snow accumulations.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore County’s landfill may soon have hawk patrol to force unwanted birds to ‘get outta dodge’
On any given day, hundreds of birds gather at Baltimore County’s landfill in White Marsh, an unincorporated community just west of aptly named Bird River which drains into Gunpowder River and eventually the Chesapeake Bay. These massive flocks of birds from a murder of crows to a colony of seagulls are doing what birds do: pooping and eating, then dropping landfill trash in nearby neighborhoods.
