Covington, KY

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Newport City Board of Commissioners votes in favor of plan to improve bike safety accessibility

The Newport City Board of Commissioners approved plans this week to increase bicycle safety and accessibility in the city. Commissioners unanimously approved a Bicycle Transportation Plan Agreement Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with The City of Covington, Tri-State Trails and the Devou Good Foundation. According to the MOU, “Covington and Newport...
NEWPORT, KY
linknky.com

Fort Thomas officials offer plan to move forward on Route 8

Next month will mark four years since the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet closed a section of Old State Route 8 in Fort Thomas due to mudslides and unsafe conditions. If the state accepts a new proposal by city officials, a solution and potential reopening could finally be on the horizon. Last...
FORT THOMAS, KY
theasburycollegian.com

Former church treasurer sentenced for $500,000 in stolen funds

Former Scott County church treasurer was sentenced to 33 months in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud Jan. 9. Ralph Tackett, 66, pled guilty to the embezzlement of $512,042 from December 2015 to July 2019 while he was treasurer for a Georgetown church, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. The hearing took place in U.S. District Court in Lexington.
GEORGETOWN, KY
linknky.com

Covington’s The Well ‘adds to the uniqueness of our city’

After officially opening to the public on Dec. 8, The Well, in conjunction with the City of Covington, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to christen one of the city’s newest businesses. The Well is located at W. 7th Street in Covington at the former site of butcher shop Heringer Meats....
COVINGTON, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kenton Mayors’ meeting tries to clear the air on county-imposed occupational tax, but no agreement

The monthly Saturday morning meeting of the Kenton County mayors held at Ft Mitchell city building spilled out into the hallway. The main topic of conversation was the contentious issue of the Kenton County Fiscal court raising the payroll tax rate from .7097 to .9097, along with the net profit tax, and increasing the cap on the payroll tax to 50 percent of the Social Security max.
KENTON COUNTY, KY
xcp.org

Xavier Has Lost a Beloved Member of Our Community

Xavier has lost a beloved member of our community. Donald Ketchum who served as Xavier’s Sports Media Specialist since July 2014 passed away suddenly on January 25. Don leaves his wife, Carol, and children, Alison Pattison and Adam Henry. For many years, Don was a sports journalist at the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash into a building, injuries reported on Levee Way in Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. — Crash into a building, injuries reported on Levee Way in Newport. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
NEWPORT, KY
Fox 19

Covington diocese reaches settlement in student death

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Diocese of Covington has settled a wrongful lawsuit with a Union family after their son died during soccer practice at St. Henry District High School in 2020. Matt and Kim Mangine filed suit against the diocese stating that an automated external defibrillator or AED was...
COVINGTON, KY
