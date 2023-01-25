Read full article on original website
City of Covington moves closer to ending ‘migratory existence,’ picks design team for new city hall
The City of Covington moved one step closer to ending City Hall’s 50-year “migratory existence” and building a permanent facility that better serves its residents and businesses. On Tuesday, the Board of Commissioners authorized City staff to enter into negotiations with Brandstetter Carroll, Inc. and Elevar Design...
Northern Kentucky Water District announces members, officers of its Board of Commissioners
The Northern Kentucky Water District has completed its annual election of Board officers. During its regular Board meeting, a total of four positions on the Northern Kentucky Water District Board of Commissioners were up for re-election. Joseph J. Koester was re-elected to serve as Chair of the Board. Koester was...
Newport City Board of Commissioners votes in favor of plan to improve bike safety accessibility
The Newport City Board of Commissioners approved plans this week to increase bicycle safety and accessibility in the city. Commissioners unanimously approved a Bicycle Transportation Plan Agreement Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with The City of Covington, Tri-State Trails and the Devou Good Foundation. According to the MOU, “Covington and Newport...
Covington Board of Commissioners vote to partner with Tri-State Trails, Newport on Bike Lanes
Wanting to take a strategic and feasible approach to making Covington more bike friendly, the Board of Commissioners on Tuesday voted on partnering with the advocacy group Tri-State Trails to create a bicycle transportation plan for Covington and its neighbor, Newport, over the next year. The proposal was on the...
linknky.com
Mission accomplished: Renaissance Covington bids farewell after 20 years of community building initiatives
Decades ago, dilapidated or vacant buildings within Covington’s central business district were a normality. Due to the work of nonprofits like Renaissance Covington, the central business district is now thriving, serving as a symbolic reminder of the city’s drastic turnaround. Now after nearly 20 years of continuous community...
linknky.com
Fort Thomas officials offer plan to move forward on Route 8
Next month will mark four years since the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet closed a section of Old State Route 8 in Fort Thomas due to mudslides and unsafe conditions. If the state accepts a new proposal by city officials, a solution and potential reopening could finally be on the horizon. Last...
spectrumnews1.com
Local group concerned about environmental impacts of Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project
COVINGTON, Ky. — A group of nonprofit organizations are expressing environmental concerns about the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project. They’re asking the Federal Highway Administration to not approve the project until their concerns are addressed. Even on bitter cold days, Matt Butler likes to get some exercise by...
Villa Hills Civic Club clubhouse must be rebuilt after a fire; ‘The Fat Man’ and his committee are on the job
And just about everyone listened to him on WEBN Radio (102.7 FM). These days, the 68-year-old Ernie Brown serves as President of the Villa Hills Civic Club – and people are still listening to him. “I was asked to serve as Chairman of the Rebuild Committee a couple of...
North American Stainless announces plans for $244 million expansion of Carroll Co. headquarters
North American Stainless (NAS), the largest fully integrated stainless steel producer in the United States, on Thursday announced plans for a $244 million expansion in Carroll County. The company will expand its presence in the commonwealth with an addition to its 4.4 million-square-foot facility in the City of Ghent in...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to Lakeside Park for a reported crash with injuries on Dixie Highway and Paul Hesser Drive
LAKESIDE PARK, Ky. — Crews are responding to Lakeside Park for a reported crash with injuries on Dixie Highway and Paul Hesser Drive. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video...
Enzweiler Building Institute to hold groundbreaking ceremony for Covington campus January 26
The Enzweiler Building Institute of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky (BIA) will hold a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the opening of its Covington location. The new location serves as the second training facility for the trade school and the future home base of the Covington Academy for Heritage...
Steel plant to expand with $244 million investment in Ky.
A Kentucky stainless steel plant is spending $244 million to expand its facility in Carroll County, one of several economic development projects announced by Gov. Andy Beshear this week.
theasburycollegian.com
Former church treasurer sentenced for $500,000 in stolen funds
Former Scott County church treasurer was sentenced to 33 months in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud Jan. 9. Ralph Tackett, 66, pled guilty to the embezzlement of $512,042 from December 2015 to July 2019 while he was treasurer for a Georgetown church, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. The hearing took place in U.S. District Court in Lexington.
linknky.com
Covington’s The Well ‘adds to the uniqueness of our city’
After officially opening to the public on Dec. 8, The Well, in conjunction with the City of Covington, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to christen one of the city’s newest businesses. The Well is located at W. 7th Street in Covington at the former site of butcher shop Heringer Meats....
Kenton Mayors’ meeting tries to clear the air on county-imposed occupational tax, but no agreement
The monthly Saturday morning meeting of the Kenton County mayors held at Ft Mitchell city building spilled out into the hallway. The main topic of conversation was the contentious issue of the Kenton County Fiscal court raising the payroll tax rate from .7097 to .9097, along with the net profit tax, and increasing the cap on the payroll tax to 50 percent of the Social Security max.
Supporting our heroes following their service to be topic of Florence Rotary presentation January 30
An overview of the Sheep Dog Impact Assistance program and a description of the Sheriff’s Department Emergency Medical Trauma Kit Initiative will be the topic of discussion at the Rotary Club of Florence on Monday, January 30. David Jardon, of the Sheep Dog Impact Assistance Greater Cincinnati Chapter, will...
xcp.org
Xavier Has Lost a Beloved Member of Our Community
Xavier has lost a beloved member of our community. Donald Ketchum who served as Xavier’s Sports Media Specialist since July 2014 passed away suddenly on January 25. Don leaves his wife, Carol, and children, Alison Pattison and Adam Henry. For many years, Don was a sports journalist at the...
WLWT 5
Crash into a building, injuries reported on Levee Way in Newport
NEWPORT, Ky. — Crash into a building, injuries reported on Levee Way in Newport. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
Fox 19
Covington diocese reaches settlement in student death
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Diocese of Covington has settled a wrongful lawsuit with a Union family after their son died during soccer practice at St. Henry District High School in 2020. Matt and Kim Mangine filed suit against the diocese stating that an automated external defibrillator or AED was...
