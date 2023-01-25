ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehi, UT

ksl.com

Cab driver wanted for allegedly groping passenger

MIDVALE — A cab driver is accused of inappropriately touching a woman he was driving to a Midvale hotel. Shah Zaman Khan, 62, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony. The woman ordered a cab on June 26 to...
MIDVALE, UT
ksl.com

Shot or shots fired outside Taylorsville High, police say

TAYLORSVILLE — Three teenage boys are being questioned by police following a report of a shot or shots being fired in the parking lot at Taylorsville High School, prompting the lockdown of several schools on Thursday. No injuries were reported. Taylorsville police Thursday night continued to search for at...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ksl.com

Walmart brings its drone delivery service to Lindon and Herriman

SALT LAKE CITY — Maybe you're in a pinch and need a roll of paper towels. Maybe you're not feeling well and could use some over-the-counter cold medication. Or, maybe you're just really craving ice cream and don't feel like going out. Whatever the case may be, Walmart customers...
LINDON, UT
ksl.com

Allegri's 28 lead Eastern Washington over Weber State 75-71

CHENEY, Wash. — Angelo Allegri's 28 points helped Eastern Washington defeat Weber State 75-71 on Saturday night. EWU led by two before Allegri made two free throws with 15 seconds left to seal the win. Allegri added five rebounds with three assists and made 6 of 8 3-pointers for...
OGDEN, UT

