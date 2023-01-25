ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSUSports.net

Top-Ranked Tigers Open Preseason Practice Friday at "The Box"

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU baseball team held its annual Media Day activities and opened preseason practice on a sunny Friday afternoon in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. LSU, a consensus No. 1 in the college baseball preseason polls, opens the season at 6:30 p.m. CT on...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Women’s Tennis Downs Harvard, 5-2

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s tennis team (3-0) handed Harvard University (3-1) its first loss of the season on Friday as they took down the Crimson by a score of 5-2 inside the LSU Tennis Complex. Taylor’s Thoughts. “Chris (Simpson) and I are proud of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Track and Field Heads to Fayetteville for Razorback Invitational

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field program will be traveling to the Razorback Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark., at the Randal Tyson Indoor Track. Portions of the meet will be streamed on SEC Network+ for both days; fans must have a subscription in order to watch. Live...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Gymnastics Falls To No. 23 Arkansas On The Road

FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. – The eighth ranked LSU Gymnastics team fell on the road to No. 23 Arkansas with a score of 197.475-197.250 on Friday night in Barnhill Arena. The team score earned their highest road score of the season against the Razorbacks. Haleigh Bryant finished the night with an all-around score of 39.575 to earn her fifth-straight title.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
LSUSports.net

Gymnastics Travels To Fayetteville To Face No. 23 Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. – The eighth-ranked gymnastics team hits the road to face No. 23 Arkansas on Friday, January 27, at 8 p.m. CT in Barnhill Arena. The meet between the Tigers and the Razorbacks will be aired on SEC Network with Sam Gore on the play-by-play and Sam Peszek as the analyst.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

