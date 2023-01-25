Read full article on original website
LSUSports.net
Top-Ranked Tigers Open Preseason Practice Friday at "The Box"
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU baseball team held its annual Media Day activities and opened preseason practice on a sunny Friday afternoon in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. LSU, a consensus No. 1 in the college baseball preseason polls, opens the season at 6:30 p.m. CT on...
LSUSports.net
Tigers and Texas Tech Meet Saturday In Final Year of SEC/Big 12 Challenge
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers will be trying to help the SEC early in Saturday’s SEC/Big 12 Challenge when they host Texas Tech at 1 p.m. in the final SEC/Big 12 Challenge at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The game is one of 10 matchups of the...
LSUSports.net
Women’s Tennis Downs Harvard, 5-2
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s tennis team (3-0) handed Harvard University (3-1) its first loss of the season on Friday as they took down the Crimson by a score of 5-2 inside the LSU Tennis Complex. Taylor’s Thoughts. “Chris (Simpson) and I are proud of...
LSUSports.net
Ofili Runs a Nation-Leading Time in the 200 at the Razorback Invitational
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The LSU track and field program wrapped up the first day of the Razorback Invitational on Friday. The two-day meet hosted by Arkansas was highlighted by a nation-leading time and another entry into LSU’s top-10 performance list. Final Results | Results (PDF) The day ended...
LSUSports.net
Track and Field Heads to Fayetteville for Razorback Invitational
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field program will be traveling to the Razorback Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark., at the Randal Tyson Indoor Track. Portions of the meet will be streamed on SEC Network+ for both days; fans must have a subscription in order to watch. Live...
LSUSports.net
Carson Paul Set to Compete at the Winter Senior Canadian Diving Nationals
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU diver Carson Paul, who has been a top performer on platform at LSU and in the SEC, is set to compete in the Winter Senior Canadian Diving Nationals starting Friday, Jan. 27, inside Saanich Commonwealth Place. “Carson has a great opportunity to represent LSU...
LSUSports.net
Gymnastics Falls To No. 23 Arkansas On The Road
FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. – The eighth ranked LSU Gymnastics team fell on the road to No. 23 Arkansas with a score of 197.475-197.250 on Friday night in Barnhill Arena. The team score earned their highest road score of the season against the Razorbacks. Haleigh Bryant finished the night with an all-around score of 39.575 to earn her fifth-straight title.
LSUSports.net
Gymnastics Travels To Fayetteville To Face No. 23 Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. – The eighth-ranked gymnastics team hits the road to face No. 23 Arkansas on Friday, January 27, at 8 p.m. CT in Barnhill Arena. The meet between the Tigers and the Razorbacks will be aired on SEC Network with Sam Gore on the play-by-play and Sam Peszek as the analyst.
