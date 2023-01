SHREVEPORT, LA — Students from Centenary’s Hurley School of Music will perform with members of Shreveport’s Carrefour Collaborative Music Project in a concert series celebrating Black History Month. The concerts, entitled “Communal Voices, Communal Hope,” are scheduled for Sunday, February 5, at 3:00 p.m. at Holy Cross Episcopal Church and Monday, February 6, at 12:00 p.m. in Anderson Auditorium at the Hurley School of Music. Both concerts are free and open to the public.

