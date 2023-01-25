ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NBA Betting: How to bet Lakers-Spurs on Wednesday with Anthony Davis expected to return from injury

By Cole Huff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i2qN6_0kRUW6R300

More than usual, it’s been a newsworthy week for the Los Angeles Lakers.

On Monday afternoon, general manager Rob Pelinka and the Lakers’ front office pulled the trigger on a trade that brought in former No. 9 overall pick Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards. A day later, LeBron James notched 46 points in a loss to the LA Clippers to officially own a 40-point game against each of the 30 NBA teams. And later today, the Lakers are set to get their superstar big man Anthony Davis back in the lineup as they face the San Antonio Spurs, barring any setbacks.

The Lakers and Spurs are two of the Western Conference’s bottom three teams in the standings, but when healthy, there’s no denying that Los Angeles’ potential is exponentially greater. With Davis’ return, betting on this Wednesday matchup should be pretty simple.

First, make sure to bet the over on the game’s total points. San Antonio allows the most (122.0) and Los Angeles allows the fourth-worst (118.3) points per game to opponents. The Lakers haven’t given up fewer than 110 points in 10 straight games, including five straight of 120 points or more. Meanwhile, Spurs’ opponents have reached 130 points or more in five of six games. So, count on this one being a high-scoring affair.

Another safe bet to make is that the Lakers cover the spread. They’ve already beaten the Spurs three times this year, and Los Angeles won each by double-digits in the two matchups in which Davis was available. Winning by more than 7.5 points against an even worse San Antonio team than the last time the two met shouldn’t be an issue.

And finally, you can’t bet on this game properly without betting on Anthony Davis, the talking point of the matchup. He’ll likely be on a minutes restriction and will work through some rust, so don’t get your hopes up for an explosive return. In fact, I’d bet the under on his points (18.5) and rebounds (8.5) props for Wednesday’s game.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out

Joel Embiid on Wednesday night busted out an old-school WWE celebration during the Philadelphia 76ers’ win over the Brooklyn Nets, and Kevin Durant did not appreciate it. Embiid was fouled midway through the third quarter while making a layup to put the Sixers up 93-77. He celebrated by doing several crotch chops toward the crowd.... The post Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Why Kerr kept Wiseman on bench in Warriors' win vs. Raptors

James Wiseman didn't play in the Warriors' 129-117 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night at Chase Center. The 21-year-old last saw the floor on Dec. 28 and since then, Wiseman has been either inactive, didn't dress, or didn't play despite being on the bench. Warriors coach Steve Kerr...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Knicks looking to reunite with 1 player from playoff run?

The New York Knicks may be trying to reverse time a bit at this season’s trade deadline. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reported on Thursday that the Knicks, who are looking to trade Cam Reddish, are believed to covet Dallas Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock in a potential Reddish deal. Reddish will become a restricted free agent... The post Knicks looking to reunite with 1 player from playoff run? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaylen Brown's jam on Mavs' Maxi Kleber with the Boston Celtics makes NBA's 'Best poster dunks of the last 5 years' video

Those of us who recall Jaylen Brown’s soul-harvesting jam on Dallas Mavericks center Maxi Kleber with the Boston Celtics not too long ago will not be surprised to hear that it made the NBA’s “Best poster dunks of the last five seasons” video recently published on the league’s official YouTube channel.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Why Kerr 'feels bad' for Wiseman amid tumultuous NBA career

What do the Warriors do with James Wiseman? Not even Steve Kerr knows the answer. The third-year center returned from an ankle injury Wednesday night but did not log a single minute in the Warriors' 122-120 win over the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center. Kerr joined 95.7 The Game's "Damon...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

210K+
Followers
261K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy