The Elder Scrolls Online Arcanist class debuts in Necrom expansion

Necrom, the next Elder Scrolls Online expansion, adds the Arcanist class to the MMO game, along with two new realms and several adventures. Necrom releases on June 20, 2023, for PC and console and lets you travel to the Telvanni Peninsula for the first time since 1994’s The Elder Scrolls Arena. You’ll also visit Apocrypha, a realm of Oblivion that exists deep inside the mind of the Daedric Prince of Knowledge.

If you fancy a fresh class before heading off to horizons new, consider swapping to the Arcanist class. These wielders of forbidden magic draw on the Oblivion for their power and can specialize in three skill lines: Apocryphal Soldier, Curative Runeforms, and Herald of the Tome. These correspond to healing, damage dealing, and tank roles, so the Arcanist can basically do a bit of everything.

Arcanists also have a new self-buff feature. Their skills generate Crux, which they can then use to power up other abilities and make the most of every spell.

Where new ESO expansions, like High Isle, typically introduce fresh, standalone adventures, Necrom is a bit different. Its stories build on narratives that began in past ESO DLC and help push the Shadow Over Morrowind story further along.

The Necrom update will cost $39.99.

Written by Josh Broadwell on behalf of GLHF