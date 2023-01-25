NIU introduced Mission III, the new Siberian Husky live mascot, to replace Mission II, whose time frolicking in NIU spirit was spectacularly done, but who will step down due to allergy complications. The new mascot being named Mission III continues the tradition of numerically sequencing mascots as they serve and retire. While there is much to celebrate, from fluffy puppy fur to that perfect puppy smell, many students feel the young mascot deserves a new name of its own.

DEKALB, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO