Elgin Jail Death: 20-Year-Old Man Passes Away Under Suspicious CircumstancesVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinElgin, IL
Young Volunteers of HSS Recognized with the 2023 Service Above Self MLK Youth Leadership AwardShreyas SureshAurora, IL
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
Mouth-watering Southern-style 'Chicken Salad Chick' finally arrives in Chicago metro areaJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Northern Illinois University introducing newest mascot
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Northern Illinois University is introducing its newest mascot.Say hello to Mission III. He came to campus Friday to meet cheerleaders, the dance team, and ROTC cadets.The 3-month-old Siberian Husky will spend most of next year learning his duties with the help of the current mascot, Mission II who's retiring.
northernstar.info
‘Sammys’ fraternity seeks return to good standing
DeKALB – Spring semester brings new change as the Gamma Lambda chapter of the Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity, colloquially known as “Sammys,” begins the process of returning to good standing under the leadership of new president Farzeen Ansari. The organization was unrecognized by NIU for five years...
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can apply
It won't be wrong to say that Illinois is a diverse state and has large metropolitan areas. The major ones are the Chicago metropolitan area, the Metro East section, and others.
dekalbcountyonline.com
Alums of DeKalb High School Create Scholarship Opportunity
– The DeKalb County Community Foundation is thrilled to announce the DHS Alumni Scholarship Fund as a new opportunity for students at DeKalb High School (DHS). This Fund awards scholarships to graduating seniors pursuing continuing education and training for career advancement. Students attending a vocational-technical school, trade school, two-year college, four-year college, or university are eligible.
wglt.org
How the rhetoric around gas stoves got so heated — and what it does (and doesn't) mean for Illinois
A recent study that tied the use of gas stoves in homes to rates of childhood asthma — especially in Illinois — inadvertently brought gas stoves to the forefront of the culture wars, adding a new layer to ongoing public discourse on climate change, business interests, and public and environmental health concerns.
WAND TV
Gov. Pritzker announces departure of Deputy Governor Christian Mitchell
CHICAGO (WAND) — Governor JB Pritzker announced the upcoming departure of Deputy Governor Christian Mitchell, on Friday. Mitchell has overseen Environment, Infrastructure, and Public Safety since the beginning of the Governor’s first term. Prior to serving as Deputy Governor, Mitchell served for six years in the Illinois House...
Pritzker visits Rockford to announce major local investments
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker made two stops in Rockford on Thursday to announce funding for major projects in the city. First, the governor stopped off at Forest City Church, at 1280 S. Alpine Road, to announce a $1.5 million project to resurface South Alpine Road this spring. “I’m proud to announce […]
The second richest person in Illinois
Sixteen miles north of Chicago, there is a small town called Winnetka. Only 12,428 people consider Winnetka home. However, it is one of the wealthiest towns in the country. The median household income is $250,001, and the median property value is $1.09M.
northernstar.info
Continuing the Mission legacy with Mission III
DeKALB – Say hello to the newest member of our pack, Mission III. Mission III’s introduction was met with awe from the crowd as he said hello with some energetic barks. This three-month-old pup was introduced to the public at noon Friday in the Holmes Student Center Gallery Lounge.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker Makes Endorsements in Chicago City Council Races
While Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has not endorsed a candidate in the Chicago mayoral race, he did offer his support to a group of candidates running for the Chicago City Council. “With early voting beginning today, I am pleased to offer my strong endorsement of these local leaders,” he said...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
allamericanatlas.com
17 Charming Small Towns in Illinois that You Need to Visit (2023)
If you’ve visited Chicago and thought you could mark Illinois off your bucket list, you are not alone. However, there is so much more to Illinois than just Chicago. While the Chicagoland area has a lot to offer, consider visiting some of these small towns in Illinois. These charming...
Rochelle News-Leader
City hopes to work with May Mart on redevelopment, TIF incentives in the future
ROCHELLE — The City of Rochelle hopes to work with ownership of May Mart/Rochelle Commons to begin a redevelopment project that includes tax increment financing (TIF) incentives in the future, City Manager Jeff Fiegenschuh and Community Development Director Michelle Pease said Jan. 18. The longtime shopping and restaurant center...
Chicago mayor candidate reveals tax-the-rich plan that will make the suburbs 'pay their fair share'
Brandon Johnson, a progressive candidate for Chicago mayor, unveiled a plan Monday that would increase taxes on the middle and upper class in an attempt to close racial disparities.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
rockrivercurrent.com
UW Health has renamed its clinic on Marchesano Drive in Rockford
ROCKFORD — UW Health has officially renamed its Riverwest Clinic to UW Health Marchesano Dr. Clinic. The name change is part of UW Health’s work to create consistency across facility names for the health system formerly known as SwedishAmerican to UW Health in Wisconsin. The name changes began in September 2021 with the main hospital on East State Street being renamed UW Health SwedishAmerican Hospital.
One of the Most Romantic Restaurants in the USA is in Illinois
Valentine's Day is less than 3 weeks away! So if you are looking for the most romantic evening possible you should check out this restaurant in Illinois that made the list of the most romantic restaurants in the USA... According to the article, These are the 25 Most Romantic Restaurants...
northernstar.info
Street interviews: Thoughts on NIU naming new mascot Mission III?
NIU introduced Mission III, the new Siberian Husky live mascot, to replace Mission II, whose time frolicking in NIU spirit was spectacularly done, but who will step down due to allergy complications. The new mascot being named Mission III continues the tradition of numerically sequencing mascots as they serve and retire. While there is much to celebrate, from fluffy puppy fur to that perfect puppy smell, many students feel the young mascot deserves a new name of its own.
northernstar.info
Seniors shine in home clash with Drury
WEST DUNDEE – In their final home series, NIU hockey seniors took center stage with an explosive offensive showing in the team’s 6-4 win over Drury University on Friday. Senior forward Rodahn Evans tallied a hat trick plus an assist for NIU, with two of his goals coming in the first period just three minutes apart. Senior forward Hunter Wahl also scored a goal and had four assists – three in the first period – in the win.
Illinois residents can get help with shockingly high energy bills
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The current cold weather means that Illinois residents are paying a lot more to heat their homes this winter, but there is help out there. Folks across the stateline are seeing a big hike in their utility bills, as both Nicor and ComEd have admitted that their bills are up. However, […]
