ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Northern Illinois University introducing newest mascot

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Northern Illinois University is introducing its newest mascot.Say hello to Mission III. He came to campus Friday to meet cheerleaders, the dance team, and ROTC cadets.The 3-month-old Siberian Husky will spend most of next year learning his duties with the help of the current mascot, Mission II who's retiring.
DEKALB, IL
northernstar.info

‘Sammys’ fraternity seeks return to good standing

DeKALB – Spring semester brings new change as the Gamma Lambda chapter of the Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity, colloquially known as “Sammys,” begins the process of returning to good standing under the leadership of new president Farzeen Ansari. The organization was unrecognized by NIU for five years...
dekalbcountyonline.com

Alums of DeKalb High School Create Scholarship Opportunity

– The DeKalb County Community Foundation is thrilled to announce the DHS Alumni Scholarship Fund as a new opportunity for students at DeKalb High School (DHS). This Fund awards scholarships to graduating seniors pursuing continuing education and training for career advancement. Students attending a vocational-technical school, trade school, two-year college, four-year college, or university are eligible.
DEKALB, IL
WAND TV

Gov. Pritzker announces departure of Deputy Governor Christian Mitchell

CHICAGO (WAND) — Governor JB Pritzker announced the upcoming departure of Deputy Governor Christian Mitchell, on Friday. Mitchell has overseen Environment, Infrastructure, and Public Safety since the beginning of the Governor’s first term. Prior to serving as Deputy Governor, Mitchell served for six years in the Illinois House...
ILLINOIS STATE
Luay Rahil

The second richest person in Illinois

Sixteen miles north of Chicago, there is a small town called Winnetka. Only 12,428 people consider Winnetka home. However, it is one of the wealthiest towns in the country. The median household income is $250,001, and the median property value is $1.09M.
WINNETKA, IL
northernstar.info

Continuing the Mission legacy with Mission III

DeKALB – Say hello to the newest member of our pack, Mission III. Mission III’s introduction was met with awe from the crowd as he said hello with some energetic barks. This three-month-old pup was introduced to the public at noon Friday in the Holmes Student Center Gallery Lounge.
DEKALB, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
ILLINOIS STATE
allamericanatlas.com

17 Charming Small Towns in Illinois that You Need to Visit (2023)

If you’ve visited Chicago and thought you could mark Illinois off your bucket list, you are not alone. However, there is so much more to Illinois than just Chicago. While the Chicagoland area has a lot to offer, consider visiting some of these small towns in Illinois. These charming...
ILLINOIS STATE
Rochelle News-Leader

City hopes to work with May Mart on redevelopment, TIF incentives in the future

ROCHELLE — The City of Rochelle hopes to work with ownership of May Mart/Rochelle Commons to begin a redevelopment project that includes tax increment financing (TIF) incentives in the future, City Manager Jeff Fiegenschuh and Community Development Director Michelle Pease said Jan. 18. The longtime shopping and restaurant center...
ROCHELLE, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ILLINOIS STATE
rockrivercurrent.com

UW Health has renamed its clinic on Marchesano Drive in Rockford

ROCKFORD — UW Health has officially renamed its Riverwest Clinic to UW Health Marchesano Dr. Clinic. The name change is part of UW Health’s work to create consistency across facility names for the health system formerly known as SwedishAmerican to UW Health in Wisconsin. The name changes began in September 2021 with the main hospital on East State Street being renamed UW Health SwedishAmerican Hospital.
ROCKFORD, IL
northernstar.info

Street interviews: Thoughts on NIU naming new mascot Mission III?

NIU introduced Mission III, the new Siberian Husky live mascot, to replace Mission II, whose time frolicking in NIU spirit was spectacularly done, but who will step down due to allergy complications. The new mascot being named Mission III continues the tradition of numerically sequencing mascots as they serve and retire. While there is much to celebrate, from fluffy puppy fur to that perfect puppy smell, many students feel the young mascot deserves a new name of its own.
DEKALB, IL
northernstar.info

Seniors shine in home clash with Drury

WEST DUNDEE – In their final home series, NIU hockey seniors took center stage with an explosive offensive showing in the team’s 6-4 win over Drury University on Friday. Senior forward Rodahn Evans tallied a hat trick plus an assist for NIU, with two of his goals coming in the first period just three minutes apart. Senior forward Hunter Wahl also scored a goal and had four assists – three in the first period – in the win.
DEKALB, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy