Baton Rouge, LA

Sylvia Fowles symbolically passed the double-double crown to LSU’s Angel Reese in heartwarming gesture

By Cole Huff
 3 days ago
In case you haven’t been paying close attention, LSU’s Angel Reese is providing us with one of the all-time great statistical individual seasons in women’s college basketball history. That may sound like a reach, but you’ll understand the above statement when you look at the numbers.

Averaging 23.7 points and 15.5 rebounds per game, Reese has already earned five SEC Player of the Week honors this season, but her latest bit of recognition might trump each of those conference-issued awards.

The recognition, of course, came from LSU and WNBA legend Sylvia Fowles on Monday night when she recorded a personal video for Reese following the superstar sophomore’s school record-breaking 20th straight double-double of the season.

Fowles’ passing of the double-double crown is cool to see. And with many games left in the season, Reese has a chance to surpass Aliyah Boston’s SEC record of 27 consecutive double-doubles, which was set last season.

Will she get there? Time will tell. Nevertheless, Reese and the No. 4 LSU Tigers are 20-0 on the season with a legitimate shot to win a national championship. They have +1000 title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

TUSCALOOSA, AL
