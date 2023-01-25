Read full article on original website
Lahaina Bypass closed, heavy rainfall on Molokai on Saturday, Maui County remains under flood watch
UPDATE (12:26 p.m.): Lahaina Bypass is open from Hokiokio to Keawe. However, the off/on ramp at Lahainaluna remains closed until State Highways finishes clearing it. Lahaina Bypass was closed from Hokiokio Place to Keawe Street due to flooding, and heavy rainfall was reported throughout Molokai on Saturday morning. The National...
Emergency shelter on Molokai scheduled to close
An emergency shelter opened at Mitchell Pauole Center in Kaunakakai on Molokai is scheduled to close at 5 p.m. Saturday, after most roads were cleared of debris and floodwaters receded along the island's south shore. A flash flood warning for Molokai was in effect until 6:45 p.m. Saturday, according to...
Emergency shelter opens on Molokai, Maui County under flood watch
The County of Maui and the American Red Cross opened an emergency center at 1:15 p.m. Saturday at Mitchell Pauole Center in Kaunakakai, Molokai, as the National Weather Service extended a flash flood warning for the island until 3:45 p.m. Saturday. Those going to the shelter are advised to bring...
Fourth Friday in Kihei Canceled Due to Weather
Fourth Friday in Kihei has been canceled due to weather on January 27, 2023. On Friday, the National Weather Service issued a flood watch and forecast excessive rainfall for Maui. The Weather Service forecast an 80 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms in Kihei on Friday. # # #
FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE ISLAND OF MOLOKA'I UNTIL 3:45 PM HST SUNDAY, 1/28/23
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has extended the. * Flash Flood Warning for... * At 1235 PM HST, Radar indicates heavy rain over Molokai with. rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour with locally higher. amounts. Rapid rises has been recorded on the Kawela Gulch and. Kaunakakai...
MEMA Alert: Flood Watch in effect until Sunday afternoon
..FLOOD WATCH FOR OAHU, MOLOKAI, MAUI, BIG ISLAND ,LANAI, AND KAHOOLAWE THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Maui, Molokai, Lanai, and Kahoolawe. * WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low...
ROAD CLOSURE SOUTH KIHEI ROAD DUE TO FLOODING
UPDATE: 01/27/2023 @ 4:30 P.M. South Kihei Road will remain closed from North Kihei Road to Waipulani Road until tomorrow, No ETA Per County Public Works. North Kihei Road is open in both directions. Can not turn onto South Kihei Road. UPDATE: 01/27/2023 @ 3:21 P.M. South Kihei Road closed...
MEMA ALERT: FLASH FLOOD WARNING ISLAND OF MOLOKAI
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has extended the. * Flash Flood Warning for the island of Molokai in Maui County. * At 930 AM HST, radar indicated heavy rain continuing to fall over. a large portion of the island of Molokai, with peak rain rates near 2 inches per...
NWS issues flash flood warning for the Island of Maui until 4 p.m.
PARK AND FACILITY CLOSURES (01/27/2023 as of 3:11 p.m.):. • Sports fields including softball, baseball and soccer fields are closed until further notice. Maui County Emergency Management Agency will continue to monitor the situation. Please listen to your local radio and TV stations or NOAA Weather Radio for any updates. NOAA Weather broadcasts can be reached by calling 1-866-944-5025. NOAA Weather internet services can be found at weather.gov/hawaii.
