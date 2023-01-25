PARK AND FACILITY CLOSURES (01/27/2023 as of 3:11 p.m.):. • Sports fields including softball, baseball and soccer fields are closed until further notice. Maui County Emergency Management Agency will continue to monitor the situation. Please listen to your local radio and TV stations or NOAA Weather Radio for any updates. NOAA Weather broadcasts can be reached by calling 1-866-944-5025. NOAA Weather internet services can be found at weather.gov/hawaii.

MAUI COUNTY, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO