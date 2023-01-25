ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia vs. Tennessee, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch college basketball

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iytfw_0kRUVTRU00

The Georgia Bulldogs will hit the road to face the #4 ranked Tennessee Volunteers in an SEC conference battle on Wednesday night.

Georgia comes into this game after a tough 85-82 loss to Vanderbilt at home on Saturday afternoon. Despite battling hard, they were unable to secure the victory and lost outright as a four-point favorite. Meanwhile, the Volunteers had a much more successful Saturday as they cruised to a 77-56 road win over LSU.

This will be a great night of college basketball, here is everything you need to know to watch or stream the action tonight.

Georgia vs. #4 Tennessee

  • When: Wednesday, January 25
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NCAA Basketball Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA Basketball odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Georgia vs. Tennessee (-16.5)

O/U: 135.5

Want some action on college basketball? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO and NJ.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockytopinsider.com

Former Tennessee Target Walter Nolen Teases Transfer Portal Interest

Former Tennessee target Walter Nolen, the No. 2 recruit from the class of 2022, signed with Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M back in December 2021. With Nolen being an attendee of Powell High School in Knoxville during his recruitment, Tennessee was certainly a big player in that process. Nolen has previously pointed to great relationships on the coaching staff, specifically DL coach Rodney Garner, as enticing aspects of the Tennessee program.
KNOXVILLE, TN
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in Georgia Friday morning

EATONTON, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake in Georgia Friday morning. The quake hit at 7:13 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers. USGS says the earthquake hit 9.6 miles away from Eatonton, Ga, 31.4 miles from Macon, Ga and 72.7...
EATONTON, GA
WATE

Morristown losses unborn child in crash

A Morristown woman is mourning the loss of her newborn baby. Tragically, the infant died after the two were involved in a car accident. A Morristown woman is mourning the loss of her newborn baby. Tragically, the infant died after the two were involved in a car accident. Good Morning...
MORRISTOWN, TN
WATE

Family faces rental issues in Knoxville

News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. In Knoxville, several people have reached out to WATE regarding issues with a certain rental company. In Knoxville, several people have reached out to WATE regarding issues with a certain rental company. 10 a.m. Newscast – January...
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

8 must-see concerts coming to Knoxville in spring 2023

With classes back in session, it is sometimes challenging to carve out time for entertainment and fun. However, concerts are a great way to let your mind rest from class and boost your energy during the week. While seeing some cool artists, you can also support your community by attending...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

A rainy Sunday ahead, unsettled much of next week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our nice weather comes to an end as we head into the second half of the weekend as rain chances are quickly returning heading into Sunday morning. You’ll need to keep the rain gear handy for much of the week ahead as an unsettled pattern settles in bringing rounds of rain throughout the upcoming week.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBBJ

UPDATE: Escaped inmates found in Tennessee

ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia and Tennessee are continuing their search Friday for two inmates who escaped from a regional jail. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the two inmates escaped Thursday afternoon from a recreational yard at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon.
ABINGDON, VA
11Alive

Woman wanted for creating fake policies under company 'Dirt-Cheap Insurance,' investigators say

ATLANTA — Georgia's top insurance official is searching for a 21-year-old woman his office said sells fake insurance policies under the company name Dirt-Cheap Insurance. Oluwatosin Oyediran, of Ellenwood, is wanted on charges of insurance fraud and theft by deception, according to a news release from Georgia's Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Office. Regulators said the latest accusations against her are tied to a Douglas County case.
ATLANTA, GA
wvlt.tv

One East Tenn. church responsible for feeding hundreds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The church and food pantry started out feeding 50-60 families every week, now that has grown to them providing hot meals and groceries to around 300 families every Friday at noon. The total amount is around 750 people, this equates to six to seven thousand pounds of food weekly.
HARRIMAN, TN
wvlt.tv

‘Shocked and disgusted’ | Knoxville police chief, leaders release statements on Tyre Nichols, ask for peaceful protests

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel released a statement on the death of Memphis man Tyre Nichols Friday. Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, days after a confrontation with five Memphis police officers put him in the hospital. While details of the event have not been made available to the public, officials confirmed that Nichols was pulled over for alleged reckless driving on Jan. 7.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Pedestrian dead after crash on I-75 North

News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. A pedestrian was hit and killed on I-75 in Knoxville Thursday evening. A pedestrian was hit and killed on I-75 in Knoxville Thursday evening. News at 4 on 1/27. News at Midday. WATE 6 On Your Side...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Morristown woman recovering after losing unborn child in car crash

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown woman is learning how to walk again after a car accident took the life of her unborn child and almost her own life as well.  The accident happened back in December but Brianna Campbell’s life has been forever changed. Campbell grew up in Morristown.  “My mamaw and papa raised […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

210K+
Followers
261K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy