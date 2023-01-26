Camarena Health Wellness Center set to open at Tesoro Viejo

A health facility is opening in Madera County.

Camarena Health now has 20 locations across the Valley, and the newest one is off Highway 41 in Tesoro Viejo.

It's a welcome addition after the county's only hospital and the clinics it operated all shut down earlier this month.

"This is open to everybody and anybody who needs healthcare services, they're welcome to come and receive it here," CEO of Camarena Health Paulo Soares said.

The new facility sits right in the town center of the housing development, near The Hub welcome center.

The community, when complete, will have nearly 5,200 homes.

Soares says they chose this location, because they saw a need.

"We always look for opportunities where there's growth, where there's a dense population with really no immediate access to health care services and how we can fill that gap," Soares said.

The wellness center features medical, dental, behavioral health and health education.

Different than other facilities, this one includes a gym and exercise room for yoga classes and more.

Robert McCaffrey, the CEO of Tesoro Viejo, says Camarena Health pitched the idea to have a location there and he agreed.

"This facility is a perfect addition to our town center because it supports health and wellness, a cornerstone of Tesoro Viejo community." McCaffrey said.

The only hospital in Madera County closed earlier this month after a planned sale didn't go through.

Now, residents have to travel to Merced or Fresno for emergency care.

While Camarena Health is not an emergency facility, County Supervisor Rob Poythress says people still need preventative care and believes this new location will be popular.

"Having access to health care is really important, especially on the more midlevel, preventable level," Poythress said.

Camarena Health says the ultimate goal is to make a positive impact on people's lives.

"We just really hope to contribute to a healthier community," Soares said.

Patient appointments will begin on February 6th.

The facility will be open weekdays from 8 am - 5 pm, but hours may be extended for group workout classes and health education classes.