ca.gov

Disaster Recovery Centers to Open in Santa Barbara County to Assist Those Impacted by Winter Storms

In partnership with Santa Barbara County and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) will be opening two Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) on Saturday, January 28th. The DRC offers information on available resources to homeowners, renters and business owners who sustained...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

