Months after fire burned 7% of his body, comedian breaks multiple bones in a bike accident; says "I've got a gig Sunday"Pete LakemanBurbank, CA
Inglewood to schedule Public Hearing on Relocation Plan for Inglewood Transit Connector project2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Shooting In Westmont Leaves One Man DeadWestmont Community NewsWestmont, CA
Jay Leno: His Rash of Bad Luck ContinuesHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
abc17news.com
3 killed and at least 4 wounded in overnight shooting in Los Angeles
Three people were killed and at least four injured in a shooting in Los Angeles, the city’s fire department said Saturday, California’s fourth mass shooting in a week. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call for help at 2:35 a.m. on a residential street northwest of downtown, a spokesperson said.
abc17news.com
Tracking a drastic shift in temperatures for the week
TONIGHT: Our area will experience winds of 12-15 mph, with gusts up to 20 as a cold front moves in. Along with this, Columbia could start seeing light showers late tonight, which will shift into freezing rain and snow later in the night. As for totals and affects, I'm not expecting much, as total freezing rain accumulation is less than 1/10th of an inch. If we see any snow, it'll be a light dusting, but still make sure to drive careful tomorrow morning.
abc17news.com
Tracking brutal cold today with light freezing drizzle possible
TODAY: Conditions will be drastically different than the start of the weekend with morning temperatures in the teens. Some folks in northeastern Missouri saw light ice accumulation overnight but no road impacts are expected Sunday. Highs today remain below freezing thanks to cloudy skies and wind chills will be in the teens through the afternoon. Low clouds could produce light freezing drizzle in a line from the Lake to Mexico and areas southeastward today.
abc17news.com
‘I was freaked out’ Arrow hits Missouri home weeks after another arrow found in next-door-neighbor’s yard
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — It’s not something you expect to see in your backyard or on your house. Two arrows were found by next-door neighbors in a neighborhood in St. John in St. Louis County. One arrow was found in a yard in late November, another could be seen sticking out of the back of a house this week.
abc17news.com
Harkless scores 18 points, UNLV beats Nevada 68-62
LAS VEGAS — Led by Elijah Harkless’ 18 points, the UNLV Rebels defeated the Nevada Wolf Pack 68-62. The Rebels moved to 14-7 with the victory and the Wolf Pack dropped to 16-6. Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. ABC 17 News is...
abc17news.com
Missouri man gets 16 life sentences for serial rapes
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A 23-year-old Missouri man charged with raping eight teenage girls has been given 16 consecutive life sentences. Dominic Yocco was sentenced Thursday in St. Louis County for 16 counts, including nine counts of rape. He was subject to a life sentence because jurors in September found him to be a predatory sexual offender. Prosecutors said Yocco contacted the girls using social media. He then gave them alcohol and drugs before assaulting them. Yocco was 17 and 18 when the attacks occurred between 2016 and 2018. The girls were 16 and younger. He read a statement denying that he had done anything wrong.
abc17news.com
Utah governor OKs bill banning gender-affirming health care
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s Republican governor on Saturday signed bills that ban youth from receiving gender-affirming health care and increasing teacher pay while allowing students to receive scholarships to pay for education outside the public school system. Gov. Spencer Cox, who had not taken a public position on the transgender care measure, signed it a day after the Legislature sent it to his desk. The state’s Republican-dominated Legislature prioritized the ban and considered a first draft of the measure less than 10 days ago, two days after the Legislature opened this year’s session Jan. 17. Cox also signed another measure that would give students voucher-style scholarships to attend schools outside the public education system. it also gives teachers a raise.
abc17news.com
Kansas prisoner who sued over cancer treatment has died
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas prisoner who alleged in a lawsuit that he was not being properly treated for cancer has died. Attorneys and the family of John Keith Calvin say he died Wednesday at the El Dorado Correctional Facility. In a lawsuit filed last month, Calvin says Kansas Department of Corrections officials had not provided proper treatment for his colon cancer. An emergency court filing asking that he be moved to a hospital was denied. Calvin was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2002 killing of John Coates. He always maintained he was innocent and a co-defendant later said Calvin did not kill Coates. Calvin would have been eligible for parole in May.
