After all the food is served at this New York restaurant, customers clap for the grandmother who cooked it. It’s not scripted, but it happens every night.The Staten Island establishment, run by women known as “nonnas of the world”, is as much a celebration of the people who toil in the kitchen as the places they hail from.It’s become so popular, you can’t just walk in: getting a table requires a reservation several weeks in advance.There are about a dozen women who cook regularly at Enoteca Maria, a casual Italian 30-seater. Its menu is made and executed by a rotating...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 46 MINUTES AGO