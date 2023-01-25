Read full article on original website
Where There’s Smoke! Smokey Robinson Reveals Affair With Motown Icon Diana Ross
Legendary soul singer Smokey Robinson is at a point in his life and career where he’s ready to tell it all, including his past affair with fellow Motown icon Diana Ross. Robinson sat down for a tell-all interview on VladTV where he opened up about his history with Ross which dates back to their upbringing in Detroit. The “Cruisin” singer first met Ross when he was 12 years old and lived four doors down from the future Supremes lead singer.
George Lopez Mourns Death of Enkyboys TikToker Randy Gonzalez
George Lopez is honoring the legacy of late TikToker Randy Gonzalez. The social media star, who rose to online fame alongside his 6-year-old son Brice as the TikTok duo better known as Enkyboys, has died after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. According to TMZ, who cited a source close to the family, Randy passed away on Jan. 25 while in hospice. He was 35.
Lance Kerwin Dies: ‘James At 15’, ‘Salem’s Lot’ Actor Was 62
Lance Kerwin, the former child actor who shot to fame in the late 1970s as the star of the sometimes controversial NBC teen drama series James at 15, died Tuesday of undetermined causes in San Clemente, CA. He was 62. His death was announced by his daughter Savanah in a Facebook post today. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Sal Piro Dies: Original 'Rocky Horror' Role-Playing Superfan And Subject Of Upcoming Movie Was 71 Related Story Lloyd N. Morrisett Dies: 'Sesame Street' Co-Creator Was 93 Kerwin, who was a busy child actor throughout the ’70s, also starred in the 1979...
ETOnline.com
'Young and the Restless' Star Tracey E. Bregman Given Replacement Emmy After Hers Was Lost in a Wildfire
Tracey E. Bregman has her Emmy Award back! On a recent episode of The Talk, the 59-year-old The Young and the Restless star was surprised with a replacement Emmy after hers was destroyed during the Woolsey fire in 2018. Bregman won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actress in...
The Troubled and Redeemed Life of Former Teen Idol Leif Garrett, Who's Now 61
According to journalist Lia Beck and Yahoo! Life, "In the 1970s, Leif Garrett came to fame as a teenage actor on shows including Three for the Road, Family, and The Odd Couple. From there, he launched a successful singing career—though it wasn't always his voice on those recordings—and was a fixture in Tiger Beat magazine and on the walls of his teen fans. But, in the years since Garrett was a teen idol, he has been through hard times, including drug addiction and legal problems. Now 60 years old, the actor has opened up about his struggles and his career in a memoir and in interviews."
Dean Daughtry Dies: Cofounder of Atlanta Rhythm Section, Cowriter Of Hit ‘So Into You’ Was 76
Dean Daughtry, the keyboardist and co-writer behind Atlanta Rhythm Section’s two biggest hits, died Thursday of natural causes in Huntsville, AL. He was 76. Atlanta Rhythm Section was omnipresent on the radio in the 1970s, thanks to its Top 10 soft-rock hits “So Into You” and “Imaginary Lover.” Daughtry co-wrote both. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Sundance Review: Cynthia Erivo & Alia Shawkat In Anthony Chen's 'Drift' Related Story Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni To Star In 'It Ends With Us'; Baldoni Also Directing Sony And Wayfarer Studios' Adaptation Of Colleen Hoover Novel “While ARS is...
T.I. Passed On Offering Young Thug And 21 Savage $1M Record Deals
T.I. reveals he once had the opportunity sign both Young Thug and 21 Savage on separate occasions, but ultimately chose to pass on the deal, which was reportedly worth $1 million. The rapper recently appeared on the Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe and delved into his reasoning behind declining the offer. “At this point in my career, I find it honorable to be able to tell new artists when they come up to me,” the 42-year-old began. “You know, 21 Savage, [Young] Thug. A lot of them come up to me, ‘Aye man, give me a million, Tip. I...
Smokey Robinson, 'King of Motown,' to release new solo album
NEW YORK (AP) — It’s been nearly a decade since Smokey Robinson’s last album, but new music from the King of Motown is on the horizon. Robinson will release the nine-track album “Gasms” on April 28, the music legend behind hits like “My Girl” and “The Way You Do the Things You Do” announced Friday. “Gasms” features new songs produced and written by Robinson himself. The former vice president of Motown Records released his last collaborative album nine years ago, “Smokey & Friends,” which featured musicians like Elton John, John Legend, Steven Tyler and Mary J. Blige. The upcoming album’s first single, “If We Don’t Have Each Other,” is now available on streaming services.
sheenmagazine.com
ABC NEWS ANNOUNCES SPECIAL MONTH-LONG PROGRAMMING DEDICATED TO BLACK HISTORY MONTH
ABC News announces special programming for Black History Month across its programs and platforms throughout the month of February, including the return of Emmy® Award-winning “Soul of a Nation” with a one-hour special, “Black in Vegas,” exploring the history of Black entertainers in Las Vegas and celebrating those who are now ruling the historic strip. The ABC News Studios primetime special details the countless household names who have made Las Vegas their home ― from Usher, Mariah Carey and Janet Jackson to Boys II Men, Lionel Richie and Smokey Robinson, joining top comedians Marsha Warfield, George Wallace, Eddie Griffin and other top artists. “Black in Vegas” looks at the timeline of historical events that paved the way for today’s generation, like the 1971 federal consent decree that forced hotels and casinos to give Black workers the opportunity to be in front-of-the-house positions. Near the same time, entertainers like Frank Sinatra helped kick down barriers for Black performers in Sin City by demanding that his collaborators, like band leader Quincy Jones and fellow performer Sammy Davis Jr., should stay at the same hotel as him. Today, Black entertainers are now headlining or performing in a variety of shows on the strip, including their own residencies, Cirque du Soleil’s “Mad Apple,” “Magic Mike Live,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “Chippendales.”
Dark & Lovely Announces Actress Meagan Good as Newest Brand Ambassador
Dark & Lovely proudly announced Meagan Good as their latest ambassador at their ‘Making Bold Moves’ event held in support of the brand’s philanthropic initiative, Building Beautiful Futures. The award-winning actress, bestselling author and producer also debuted the return of her signature blonde hair. “In a world...
tvinsider.com
Garcelle Beauvais Set for Lead Role in Lifetime Movie ‘Black Girl Missing’
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais has landed the lead role in the upcoming Lifetime original movie Black Girl Missing, part of the network’s Stop Violence Against Women campaign. According to Deadline, Beauvais will star in and executive produce the film, which is inspired by real...
Wally Campo, Actor in ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ and Other Roger Corman Films, Dies at 99
Wally Campo, the Roger Corman regular who did his best Det. Joe Friday impersonation as Sgt. Joe Fink — and also served as the narrator — in the original The Little Shop of Horrors, has died. He was 99. Campo died Jan. 14 of natural causes in Studio City, his son, musician Tony Campodonico, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterLance Kerwin, 'Salem's Lot' and 'James at 15' Actor, Dies at 62Margie Duncan, Dancer and Stand-In for Her Pal Debbie Reynolds, Dies at 92Lloyd Morrisett, Co-Creator of 'Sesame Street,' Dies at 93 Campo also played a goofball in Monte Hellman‘s Beast...
Grace and Trai Byers Will Soon Be a Family of 3
Grace and Trai Byers may have starred alongside each other on "Empire," but there's a more important role they play in each other's lives: spouses. The couple tied the knot back in October 2016 in a beach ceremony on Grand Cayman Island and have been wooing fans ever since. In...
