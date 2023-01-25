ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 killed in shooting at Jerusalem synagogue, suspect dead

(JERUSALEM) -- Seven Israelis have been killed in a shooting at a synagogue in Jerusalem's Neve Yaakov neighborhood, according to Jerusalem District Police Commander Doron Turgeman. Ten others were wounded in the Friday night shooting, according to the Israeli Foreign Ministry. The suspect was killed by police, according to officials.
Climate activists block main road into The Hague

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Hundreds of climate activists blocked one of the main roads into The Hague on Saturday, defying attempts to prevent their protest that have sparked concerns about restrictions on the right to demonstrate in the Netherlands. The protesters, many waving colored flags with the symbol...
Musk, top Biden aides meet in Washington, talk electric cars

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk and a pair of top aides to President Joe Biden met in Washington on Friday to discuss the electric vehicle industry and the broader goal of electrification. Musk and Biden did not meet, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. The two...
