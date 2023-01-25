Read full article on original website
Related
I know the secret to free chicken McNuggets — people are lovin’ this hack
He’s thinking outside the Happy Meal box. North Wales TikToker Ashley Osbourne, who goes by the username @ozzy_on_a_mission, is known for his money-saving McDonald’s hacks. Some 4.6 million viewers have watched Osbourne’s latest drop, where he shows customers how to seemingly get two free chicken McNuggets. Instead of ordering a large meal with six nuggets, which costs $7.55 where he lives — he recommends ordering two four-piece McNugget Happy Meals for $7.41. That way, Osbourne reasons, you get two drinks, two bags of fries and eight nuggets for less than the six-pack. “You also get toys on top,” one user clapped. “I always do this!...
KFC Caters to Comfort With an Extra Hot Deal on Its Beloved Chicken Pot Pies
The 'post-holiday-friendly price' is only available for a limited time.
How to Make Baked Chicken Nuggets
There’s a real joy in meals that remind you of being a kid—especially when they make a decent dinner for adults, too. These baked chicken nuggets are a healthy take on a tried-and-true favorite. You can bring a restaurant-quality dish to the table without any deep-frying. How to...
Spanish Chicken Soup
12 ounces fideo noodles or uncooked angel hair pasta, broken into 1-inch pieces. Sprinkle adobo seasoning over chicken. In a large stockpot, heat oil over medium heat. Brown chicken on both sides in batches. Remove chicken from pot. Add celery, onion, carrot and sofrito to same pot; cook and stir until onion is tender, 3-4 minutes.
Bustle
McDonald’s New Menu Includes A Spicy Sriracha Chicken Wrap
All hail vegans, veggies and flexitarians – the McDonald’s McPlant burger is levelling up and getting the full double-decker treatment for 2023. Fittingly dubbed the Double McPlant, the plant-based item is here to stay for the foreseeable, and is officially joining the standard menu for Veganuary and beyond. Elsewhere, Maccies are also looking after the meat-eaters with a limited edition wrap called the Spicy Sriracha Chicken One. With crispy or grilled chicken options, the toasted treat also contains spicy sriracha sauce, cucumber, slivered onions, and lettuce. Priced at £3.29 (or £4.89 for a meal) it’s only staying on the menu until February 14, so get your skates on ahead of its Valentine’s Day demise.
Olive Garden, Wendy's, and Chick-fil-A are suddenly adding sesame to popular foods like bread sticks and buns, and people with allergies are furious
The FDA does not support the practice of restaurant suppliers adding sesame flour to foods such as bread sticks at Olive Garden and buns at Wendy's.
M&M’s New Flavor Is Absolutely Perfect for Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day just screams love, togetherness and lots and lots of candy. There’s even a map of every state’s favorite Valentine’s Day treat. And yes, I can attest to its accuracy. As an Illinois girl myself, I could throw back chocolate-covered strawberries all day. But it’s not only homemade Valentine’s Day sweets that I crave so much. I love a bit of store-bought chocolate, too.
Taco Bell is bringing back a fan-favorite menu item
Taco Bell is bringing back a fan-favorite menu item, but you have to act fast.
Popeye's Is Bringing Back Popular Menu Items Nationwide - Available Until February 12 Only!
Popeyes is starting the new year by bringing back some popular menu items for a limited time. The Ghost Pepper Wings, Strawberry Cheesecake Cup, and Blueberry Lemon Pie are all available at participating locations until February 12. These items were previously offered on the menu and have been brought back by popular demand.
Fried Chicken Restaurant Closes After Just 1 Year Open
Fried chicken, chicken sandwiches, and chicken wings have been all the rage in the restaurant industry over the last several years. Countless chicken sandwich shops have sprouted throughout the Valley, some of which are connected to major celebrities (ranging from Shaq to Samuel L. Jackson). And while the traditional chicken restaurants continue to see massive lines pushing out of the parking lot into the road (looking at your Chick-fil-a), it isn’t necessarily foolproof. In fact, one chicken wing restaurant, which has been open for just over a year, has officially thrown in the towel and closed down.
ABC News
Taco Bell's new Ultimate GameDay Box has crispy chicken wings, Mexican pizza and crunchy tacos
Pizza and wings are quintessential Super Bowl foods, so Taco Bell has incorporated both into a special new trio box ahead of the big game on Feb. 12. For $22, the new Ultimate GameDay Box comes with one Mexican pizza, eight crispy chicken wings, two spicy ranch dipping sauces, and four crunchy tacos meant to be shared with a crowd.
Torchy's Tacos has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special tacos?
When you think of taco chains in Texas, one of the first to come to mind is Torchy's Tacos. Torchy's first opened in 2006 in a food trailer and has since expanded to 90 locations across Texas. And while there is a wide range of delicious tacos on the menu, five also hide on a secret menu.
What is Vegan Lobster Is Made Of? Get Ready to Make Plant-Based Lobster Rolls
When it comes to plant-based meat, companies have proven themselves to be highly innovative. There’s a vegan version of just about anything you can imagine, including lobster. Many vegan products are made with ingredients such as soy, pea protein, wheat protein, and mushrooms, just to name a few. But...
Fox17
Wendy’s has buy one, get one for $1 chicken sandwiches every day in January
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Hopefully your new year’s resolution doesn’t involve cutting out fast food,...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
These are Chick-fil-A's most ordered menu items
Chick-fil-A founder Truett Cathy created the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich in 1964, and 59 years later it topped the charts as the most-ordered menu item in 2022. The year before, Chick-fil-A Chicken Nuggets grabbed the No. 1 spot, but they dropped down to No. 2 after a three-year-long reign. Originally...
McDonald’s is offering free McNuggets, for one day only
McNuggets, McDonald’s famous chicken nugget menu item, are turning 40. To celebrate, the fast food chain is offering free 6-piece orders of McNuggets -- for one day only. The free chicken nuggets are only available on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, according to a press release. To get the deal,...
msn.com
A Ranking Of The Best Frozen French Fries
One of the best parts about going out to eat, be it a sit-down restaurant, or fast food, is the french fries. They are one of the most popular sides to an entree, and come in all shapes and sizes for people to enjoy. People can order Belgian fries, waffle fries, tater tots, standard cut, curly fries, crinkle cut, shoestring, steak fries, potato wedges, and sweet potato fries. All of the variety in the cuts does not even begin to capture the variety of the methods of preparation, flavors, and spices that are added to increase the enjoyment of the fries.
How to Cook Cabbage So It’s Less Gassy
Let’s cut right to the chase: Does cabbage give you gas? If so, you aren’t alone—this cruciferous vegetable has been known to make plenty of people toot! And while it’s great that cabbage varieties help keep your digestive system humming along, gas and bloating aren’t exactly the desired outcome to enjoying such yummy dishes as Southern Fried Cabbage with Bacon or hearty cabbage steaks.
Can You Buy Taco Bell Quesadilla Sauce At The Store?
Fast food cravings come in all different shapes and sizes. Sometimes, it's a chain's signature burger, chicken, or fries that you have a hankering for, while other times, you can't get the thought of an ice-cold fountain drink out of your head. And then, there are times when you simply need to dunk something — anything — into a vat of your favorite fast food dipping sauce for your tastebuds to be satisfied.
Slow-Cooker Chicken Tortilla Soup
Optional: Crumbled tortilla chips, chopped avocado, jalapeno peppers and lime wedges. In a large skillet, brown chicken in oil. Add onion; cook and stir until tender, 6-8 minutes. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Transfer mixture to a 3-qt. slow cooker. Add the next 10 ingredients. Cover and cook on...
Taste Of Home
Milwaukee, WI
59K+
Followers
6K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Taste of Home is dedicated to its community of home cooks. By sharing food trends, tips, stories and beloved recipes, we strive to bring family and friends together through a love of delicious meals.https://www.tasteofhome.com/
Comments / 0