The oldest vinyl record store in Missouri is in Kirksville founded by Edwin S. Rinehart in 1897CJ CoombsKirksville, MO
The Edina Double Square Historic District in Knox County, Missouri contains historic buildings from 1865 to 1945CJ CoombsKnox County, MO
Historic Downing Railroad Depot built in 1872 in Downing, Missouri was preserved and became a museumCJ CoombsDowning, MO
Historic Tavern in Clark County, Missouri built in about 1846 later became a residenceCJ CoombsClark County, MO
More than $41 million in damage caused by arson in Missouri in 2022
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) After a deadly fire is put out, the work for fire investigators begins. A Mexico man was charged with arson and murder following an apartment fire in Mexico, Missouri, that allegedly led to the death of his mother. Fires like this are investigated using a collaborative effort from local fire departments, law The post More than $41 million in damage caused by arson in Missouri in 2022 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
Mid-Missouri linemen restoring power in snow, muddy conditions in southern Missouri
Eight linemen from Columbia-based Boone Electric Cooperative are making significant progress, as they continue to restore power this (Friday) morning in storm-damaged southeast Missouri. Towns like Fredericktown, which is south of Farmington, received about ten inches of snow on Wednesday. That heavy, wet snow caused trees to fall into lines,...
There’s Only 1 Place You’re Guaranteed to See Wolves in Missouri
There are many in Missouri that claim to have seen wolves. It does happen although many times it's a case of mistaken identity with coyotes. However, there is one place (and only one) in Missouri where you are guaranteed to see these fascinating animals. Over the years, there have been...
MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation in a Friday press release revealed roadwork projects taking place in Mid-Missouri counties in the coming weeks. Route K in Audrain County will be closed Feb. 6-9 from County Road 649 to County Road 553 between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily for core drilling operations. Route V in The post MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
northwestmoinfo.com
Gas Prices Jump Again
(Missourinet) Gas prices in Missouri are spiking again. The price for regular-unleaded jump 20 cents a gallon overnight Wednesday in some locations. The statewide average is now $3.18 a gallon – nearly 50 cents a gallon higher than it was a month ago when it was $2.69 a gallon. The cheapest average gas price is in Ripley County in southeastern Missouri at $2.99 a gallon. Joplin and St. Joseph also have relatively low gas at around $3.14 a gallon. The highest gas price in Missouri is in Jefferson City at $3.39 a gallon.
Did You Know There’s a Mini-Stonehenge in the Middle of Missouri?
I've heard it said that imitation is the purest form of flattery. If that's the case, the middle of Missouri is flattering the living daylights out of Stonehenge as there's a mini replica of those famous rocks standing more or less in the middle of the state. I stumbled across...
khqa.com
Edina teen injured after UTV overturned
KNOX COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — An Edina teen was seriously injured on Wednesday in a UTV crash, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report. The 14-year-old boy was driving a Polaris Ranger UTV when it traveled of the right side of a private drive and overturned, the report said.
‘Never know what you’re going to come across’: Possible prehistoric bison fossil unearthed in Missouri
David Jamerson and Mike Ruth are just some good old boys, never meanin' no harm.
kfmo.com
Pedestrian Struck in St. Francois County
(St. Francois County, MO) A woman from Bonne Terre, 40 year old Jody J. Duncan, and a woman from Cadet 46 year old Michelle R. Beasley, are suffering serious injuries after they were involved in a traffic accident in St. Francois County Thursday afternoon at 3:45. According to Highway Patrol reports a car driven south on Highway 47 by 40 year old Pamelina M. Hammers, of Farmington, ran off the right side of southbound Highway 47 and crashed into an embankment. Duncan was standing next to the driver's door of Hammer's car, attempting to help her. A second car, driven by Beasley, was headed south on Highway 47. Beasley was driving too fast for the icy conditions of the roadway, and failed to maintain her car within the right half of the roadway. Beasley abruptly applied the brakes and began to slide. Her car ran off the right side of the roadway, spun clockwise, and it's front left bumper struck Duncan. Upon impact, Duncan was thrown into the air and struck the ground. Beasley's car continued to spin and struck the driver's door of Hammer's car. Duncan and Beasley were taken to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis.
kttn.com
Four injured, including 1-year-old infant, in crash on Highway 63
Four people from Macon, including an infant, were injured early Wednesday evening in a single-vehicle accident in Macon. All occupants were taken by ambulance to Samaritan Hospital of Macon. The driver, 40-year-old Matthew Jacobs, received moderate injuries. Minor injuries were listed for passengers 38-year-old Heather Jacobs, 19-year-old Jayden Jacobs, and...
Mass shootings lead to widening divide on gun policies in Missouri, other states
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mass shootings have commanded public attention on a disturbingly frequent basis across the U.S. But rather than provoking a unified response from elected officials, each additional shooting seems to be widening the political divide on gun policy among states. “It’s wash, rinse and repeat...
kjluradio.com
Winter storm causes power outages across southern Missouri, mid-Missouri linemen respond with assistance
Portions of Missouri are dealing with widespread power outages after the winter storm. Although the majority of outages are reported in southern Missouri, some have stretched into the central Missouri area. The Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives reports the hardest hit areas in mid-Missouri are reported in Crawford, Dent, and Texas counties, with more than 1,000 customers without power in each county on Wednesday night. Power outages were also reported in Camden, Dallas, Franklin, Laclede, Phelps, and Pulaski counties.
abc17news.org
Missouri man gets 16 life sentences for serial rapes
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A 23-year-old Missouri man charged with raping eight teenage girls has been given 16 consecutive life sentences. Dominic Yocco was sentenced Thursday in St. Louis County for 16 counts, including nine counts of rape. He was subject to a life sentence because jurors in September found him to be a predatory sexual offender. Prosecutors said Yocco contacted the girls using social media. He then gave them alcohol and drugs before assaulting them. Yocco was 17 and 18 when the attacks occurred between 2016 and 2018. The girls were 16 and younger. He read a statement denying that he had done anything wrong.
Former secretary in Missouri sentenced to prison for embezzling $1.2M million from company
ST. LOUIS — A secretary who worked for a family-owned agricultural business in Missouri and embezzled $1.2 million by writing checks to herself was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison on Tuesday, federal prosecutors said. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern...
mykdkd.com
Bald Eagles in Missouri
From www.visitmo.com: Back in the late 1970s, bald eagles were well on their way to extinction in the lower 48 states – it was rare to see one in the wild. Thanks to good environmental management in the years that followed, bald eagles have made a comeback. In fact, there are about 500 active nests in Missouri.
kttn.com
Apply online during February for Missouri Department of Conservation spring managed turkey hunts
Missouri turkey hunters can apply online during February for 2023 spring turkey-managed hunts through the Missouri Department of Conservation website. Managed hunt details and application procedures are outlined on the webpage. Drawing results will be posted starting March 15. The spring turkey hunting youth portion will be on April 1...
KICK AM 1530
Teeny Tiny Missouri Town Named Most Underrated and It’s Not Wrong
Overrated and underrated are absolutely subjective words. One person's trash is another's treasure and so on. However, the fact that a teeny tiny Missouri town was just declared the most underrated in the state isn't wrong in my opinion and I think I can prove it with science. World Atlas...
plattecountylandmark.com
Parson pledges to widen I-70
In his fourth State of the State address Wednesday, Gov. Mike Parson emphasized the importance of planning for the future as he unveiled a $51.6 billion budget plan. His proposed budget would provide increases in infrastructure spending and investments in education and workforce development built around a theme of “Not done yet.”
kttn.com
Man from Green Castle arrested by patrol
A Green Castle man has been accused of multiple allegations following a traffic stop Thursday night in Sullivan County. The highway patrol has accused 28-year-old Shelby Billington of felony drug possession of methamphetamine, hydrocodone, and Xanax. Billington also was accused of alleged failure to display valid license plates, having no...
Missouri among worst U.S. states to drive in, report says
Missouri ranked among the worst states in the U.S. to drive in, while Kansas was one of the best, according to a new report from Wallethub.
