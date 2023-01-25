ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutledge, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

More than $41 million in damage caused by arson in Missouri in 2022

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) After a deadly fire is put out, the work for fire investigators begins. A Mexico man was charged with arson and murder following an apartment fire in Mexico, Missouri, that allegedly led to the death of his mother. Fires like this are investigated using a collaborative effort from local fire departments, law The post More than $41 million in damage caused by arson in Missouri in 2022 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation in a Friday press release revealed roadwork projects taking place in Mid-Missouri counties in the coming weeks. Route K in Audrain County will be closed Feb. 6-9 from County Road 649 to County Road 553 between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily for core drilling operations. Route V in The post MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONROE COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Gas Prices Jump Again

(Missourinet) Gas prices in Missouri are spiking again. The price for regular-unleaded jump 20 cents a gallon overnight Wednesday in some locations. The statewide average is now $3.18 a gallon – nearly 50 cents a gallon higher than it was a month ago when it was $2.69 a gallon. The cheapest average gas price is in Ripley County in southeastern Missouri at $2.99 a gallon. Joplin and St. Joseph also have relatively low gas at around $3.14 a gallon. The highest gas price in Missouri is in Jefferson City at $3.39 a gallon.
MISSOURI STATE
khqa.com

Edina teen injured after UTV overturned

KNOX COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — An Edina teen was seriously injured on Wednesday in a UTV crash, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report. The 14-year-old boy was driving a Polaris Ranger UTV when it traveled of the right side of a private drive and overturned, the report said.
EDINA, MO
kfmo.com

Pedestrian Struck in St. Francois County

(St. Francois County, MO) A woman from Bonne Terre, 40 year old Jody J. Duncan, and a woman from Cadet 46 year old Michelle R. Beasley, are suffering serious injuries after they were involved in a traffic accident in St. Francois County Thursday afternoon at 3:45. According to Highway Patrol reports a car driven south on Highway 47 by 40 year old Pamelina M. Hammers, of Farmington, ran off the right side of southbound Highway 47 and crashed into an embankment. Duncan was standing next to the driver's door of Hammer's car, attempting to help her. A second car, driven by Beasley, was headed south on Highway 47. Beasley was driving too fast for the icy conditions of the roadway, and failed to maintain her car within the right half of the roadway. Beasley abruptly applied the brakes and began to slide. Her car ran off the right side of the roadway, spun clockwise, and it's front left bumper struck Duncan. Upon impact, Duncan was thrown into the air and struck the ground. Beasley's car continued to spin and struck the driver's door of Hammer's car. Duncan and Beasley were taken to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Four injured, including 1-year-old infant, in crash on Highway 63

Four people from Macon, including an infant, were injured early Wednesday evening in a single-vehicle accident in Macon. All occupants were taken by ambulance to Samaritan Hospital of Macon. The driver, 40-year-old Matthew Jacobs, received moderate injuries. Minor injuries were listed for passengers 38-year-old Heather Jacobs, 19-year-old Jayden Jacobs, and...
MACON, MO
kjluradio.com

Winter storm causes power outages across southern Missouri, mid-Missouri linemen respond with assistance

Portions of Missouri are dealing with widespread power outages after the winter storm. Although the majority of outages are reported in southern Missouri, some have stretched into the central Missouri area. The Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives reports the hardest hit areas in mid-Missouri are reported in Crawford, Dent, and Texas counties, with more than 1,000 customers without power in each county on Wednesday night. Power outages were also reported in Camden, Dallas, Franklin, Laclede, Phelps, and Pulaski counties.
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.org

Missouri man gets 16 life sentences for serial rapes

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A 23-year-old Missouri man charged with raping eight teenage girls has been given 16 consecutive life sentences. Dominic Yocco was sentenced Thursday in St. Louis County for 16 counts, including nine counts of rape. He was subject to a life sentence because jurors in September found him to be a predatory sexual offender. Prosecutors said Yocco contacted the girls using social media. He then gave them alcohol and drugs before assaulting them. Yocco was 17 and 18 when the attacks occurred between 2016 and 2018. The girls were 16 and younger. He read a statement denying that he had done anything wrong.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
mykdkd.com

Bald Eagles in Missouri

From www.visitmo.com: Back in the late 1970s, bald eagles were well on their way to extinction in the lower 48 states – it was rare to see one in the wild. Thanks to good environmental management in the years that followed, bald eagles have made a comeback. In fact, there are about 500 active nests in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

Teeny Tiny Missouri Town Named Most Underrated and It’s Not Wrong

Overrated and underrated are absolutely subjective words. One person's trash is another's treasure and so on. However, the fact that a teeny tiny Missouri town was just declared the most underrated in the state isn't wrong in my opinion and I think I can prove it with science. World Atlas...
MISSOURI STATE
plattecountylandmark.com

Parson pledges to widen I-70

In his fourth State of the State address Wednesday, Gov. Mike Parson emphasized the importance of planning for the future as he unveiled a $51.6 billion budget plan. His proposed budget would provide increases in infrastructure spending and investments in education and workforce development built around a theme of “Not done yet.”
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Man from Green Castle arrested by patrol

A Green Castle man has been accused of multiple allegations following a traffic stop Thursday night in Sullivan County. The highway patrol has accused 28-year-old Shelby Billington of felony drug possession of methamphetamine, hydrocodone, and Xanax. Billington also was accused of alleged failure to display valid license plates, having no...
GREENCASTLE, MO
100.9 The Eagle

100.9 The Eagle

Quincy, IL
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.9 The Eagle plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Tri-States. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://101theeagle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy