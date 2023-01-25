Read full article on original website
Detroit News
'That was a goalie win': Fabbri, Husso star in OT as Wings edge Montreal, 4-3
Montreal − The Red Wings have been talking much recently about stringing some victories together. To get into the playoffs, to stay within distance of the playoffs, they're going to have to pile victories together post-All-Star break. No better way to begin a streak like that this week, on the Fathers' Trip, and go into a lengthy break on a positive note.
Player to Watch: Dominik Kubalik – Red Wings as they aim for victory before All-Star break
The Detroit Red Wings will play the second half of a back-to-back on the road against the New York Islanders tonight, with puck drop set for 7:00 PM. This is the Wings' second matchup against the Islanders this year. The Red Wings won the first matchup on opening night 3-0 in Detroit.
markerzone.com
SEATTLE'S PRIZED ROOKIE SUFFERS POSSIBLE HEAD INJURY AFTER DIRTY HIT FROM TYLER MYERS
The Seattle Kraken have yet to release an update on forward Matty Beniers after a dicey incident in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Vanouver Canucks. During the Kraken's showdown with their regional rivals, Beniers was the recipient of a blatant interference from defenseman Tyler Myers. Beniers groggily stumbled to the...
Derek Lalonde calls out Red Wing F Tyler Bertuzzi
Heading into the 2022-23 season, Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde, along with everybody else in the organization, was counting on F Tyler Bertuzzi to score at least 30 goals, while being one of the team's best threats on offense. Unfortunately, that has not been the case as Bertuzzi has missed chunks of games because of injuries, and when he has played, he has struggled. On Thursday, Lalonde called out Bertuzzi while he was speaking to reporters.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Canucks, Sharks, Sabres, Blackhawks, Senators
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vancouver Canucks are working on an extension for Andrei Kuzmenko and it is believed he’ll sign a two-year bridge deal. That could lead to the Canucks giving up on signing Bo Horvat as one insider says they likely can’t sign both players.
Columbia Missourian
Schmaltz has hat trick to back Vejmelka in Coyotes' 5-0 win over Blues
TEMPE, Ariz. — Nick Schmaltz had his first NHL hat trick, Karel Vejmelka made 33 saves for his third shutout of the season, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the St. Louis Blues 5-0 on Thursday night. Schmaltz scored twice in a three-minute span midway through the second period, and...
Best NHL trade deadline destinations for Coyotes star Jakob Chychrun
As the 2022-23 NHL season continues on, the March 3 trade deadline inches ever closer. Many star players have appeared in trade rumors throughout the season, which could signal one of the biggest trade deadlines in recent memory. One such star is Arizona Coyotes defensemen Jakob Chychrun. In fact, Chychrun...
NHL
Post-Game Instant Analysis: Calgary at Seattle
Here's a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (click HERE for how to read this graphic):. 3 Game Essentials | Blue Jackets (15-31-3) at Kraken (28-15-5) | 7 p.m. Kraken will not be overlooking Columbus, which is 32nd in the league standings. Grubauer likely starter in goal. by...
The Hockey Writers
4 Maple Leafs’ Trade Targets From Canucks-Blackhawks Game
It was another out-of-town game and another sighting of Kyle Dubas — the general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs — on Jan. 24 at the game in Vancouver between the Vancouver Canucks and Chicago Blackhawks. While the CHL’s Top Prospects Game took place on the following evening in Langley and could explain his presence along with other league GM’s at the Canucks’ game, a visit like this one always sparks speculation and curiosity.
Blackhawks' Luke Philp Scores First NHL Point Under Perfectly Unconventional Circumstances
The 27-year-old scored his first NHL point in a game he wasn't even slated to play in, and it's only fitting given his unconventional path to the show.
Superstar NHL Player Suffers Major Injury
The National Hockey League is a relentless, fast-paced sport where big hits are part of the game. However, some big hits lead to major injuries. That happened to one of the best players in the game of hockey.
