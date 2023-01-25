ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit News

'That was a goalie win': Fabbri, Husso star in OT as Wings edge Montreal, 4-3

Montreal − The Red Wings have been talking much recently about stringing some victories together. To get into the playoffs, to stay within distance of the playoffs, they're going to have to pile victories together post-All-Star break. No better way to begin a streak like that this week, on the Fathers' Trip, and go into a lengthy break on a positive note.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Derek Lalonde calls out Red Wing F Tyler Bertuzzi

Heading into the 2022-23 season, Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde, along with everybody else in the organization, was counting on F Tyler Bertuzzi to score at least 30 goals, while being one of the team's best threats on offense. Unfortunately, that has not been the case as Bertuzzi has missed chunks of games because of injuries, and when he has played, he has struggled. On Thursday, Lalonde called out Bertuzzi while he was speaking to reporters.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Canucks, Sharks, Sabres, Blackhawks, Senators

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vancouver Canucks are working on an extension for Andrei Kuzmenko and it is believed he’ll sign a two-year bridge deal. That could lead to the Canucks giving up on signing Bo Horvat as one insider says they likely can’t sign both players.
ClutchPoints

Best NHL trade deadline destinations for Coyotes star Jakob Chychrun

As the 2022-23 NHL season continues on, the March 3 trade deadline inches ever closer. Many star players have appeared in trade rumors throughout the season, which could signal one of the biggest trade deadlines in recent memory. One such star is Arizona Coyotes defensemen Jakob Chychrun. In fact, Chychrun...
NHL

Post-Game Instant Analysis: Calgary at Seattle

Here's a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (click HERE for how to read this graphic):. 3 Game Essentials | Blue Jackets (15-31-3) at Kraken (28-15-5) | 7 p.m. Kraken will not be overlooking Columbus, which is 32nd in the league standings. Grubauer likely starter in goal. by...
SEATTLE, WA
The Hockey Writers

4 Maple Leafs’ Trade Targets From Canucks-Blackhawks Game

It was another out-of-town game and another sighting of Kyle Dubas — the general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs — on Jan. 24 at the game in Vancouver between the Vancouver Canucks and Chicago Blackhawks. While the CHL’s Top Prospects Game took place on the following evening in Langley and could explain his presence along with other league GM’s at the Canucks’ game, a visit like this one always sparks speculation and curiosity.
CHICAGO, IL
OnlyHomers

Superstar NHL Player Suffers Major Injury

The National Hockey League is a relentless, fast-paced sport where big hits are part of the game. However, some big hits lead to major injuries. That happened to one of the best players in the game of hockey.

