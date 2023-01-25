Mary and Troy Ludemann wanted ample space to roam. In 2019, they bought 7 acres in Fort Mill, South Carolina, about an hour south of Charlotte, North Carolina, and broke ground on a Federal-style farmhouse designed to look as if it had always been tucked behind the pines. As soon as the family moved in, delivery drivers began asking, “Was this house always back here?” They also wondered, “Is it super old?” The husband-and-wife duo behind New Old, a custom-home building company, knew then that they had accomplished their vision. “Those were the greatest compliments we could’ve gotten,” says Mary.

