Read full article on original website
Related
A Full Guide To Bathroom Cleaning
I’ve written extensively about cleaning your home and keeping it tidy. With bathrooms, I want the fastest path to clean. I asked my longtime friend Becky Rapinchuk, an author and owner of the Clean Mama website, for her advice on bathroom cleaning. Rapinchuk is a natural-cleaning expert, so I knew she would have the best knowledge and hacks.
Freshen Up Your Basement and Floors—Shop Steam Cleaners As Low as $55
There’s nothing that cleans faster than steam, but steam cleaner sales are few and far between. That’s bad news for me. As Sales Editor of Family Handyman, I refuse to pay full price for anything, but I need a new steam cleaner that can handle my cat Nancy and her penchant for mess-making. Psst—read our review of the FurZapper if you always find pet hair on your clothing.
At Home with Family Handyman
From impressive builds and designs to household tips and tricks, At Home with Family Handyman provides hands-on inspiration for making your house a home. At Home with Family Handyman is streaming now on XUMO, The Roku Channel, LG Channels, Plex, fuboTV, Sling Free, and the Family Handyman app, available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, AndroidTV, FireTV, and Roku devices. And if you don’t see your preferred streaming option on the list, additional streaming platforms will be available soon.
Space of the Week: This Kitchen Renovation Is Full of Secret Storage and Old World Charm
Interior designer and content creator Bre Bertolini designed the ultimate kitchen for her multi-generational family.
Amazon’s Hidden Outlet Store Has Deals on All Kinds of Furniture for Up to 65% Off
Start off the new year with new furniture.
Woman DIYs Adorable Wreath Alternative That Looks Great Anywhere In the House
There are so many ways to personalize it!
How Home Town Stars Ben And Erin Napier Made A Bedroom By The Front Door More Private
A bedroom near the front door may be convenient, but it's far from a private arrangement. Find out how two HGTV stars solved the issue via thoughtful design.
Coffee Grounds - Areas of Use
Do not throw away the coffee grounds. Coffee grounds also work after you've had the pleasure of coffee. Cleaning is the best. Want to make coffee grounds useful for your business? If your answer is yes, you can try these quick and practical suggestions.
Veteran in wheelchair parks at far end of shopping center when able bodied woman took the last disabled spot
** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. As a teenager, my friends and I spent a lot of time at the local shopping mall. One sunny afternoon we were walking around in the parking lot looking for our car when a man with a disabled tag and a woman without a disabled tag attempted to park in the same spot. The woman, without a disabled tag, won.
I saved £1,000 in my bedroom makeover with £20 product – here’s how I did it
A SAVVY mum has revealed how she saved £1,000 on her bedroom makeover using a £20 product. Lynda Chadwick, 55, took inspiration from a Facebook DIY group and has shared the handy hack that she used to get her dream furniture for just a fraction of the price.
Woman Blasting Mom-in-law Walking Around in Underpants Backed: 'Invasive'
A spouse said she's "genuinely jarred" every time she has an awkward run-in with her underdressed mother-in-law.
Woman discovers hidden feature on self-service tills that makes paying way easier
A woman has come up with a simple trick for saving time at the tills in Asda - and people have been left mind blown by the idea. If you've ever paid cash at the self service, you'll know how frustrating it is when the machine takes your coins before spitting them straight back out.
I Asked People For Their Best Interior Design And Decorating Tips And Hacks, And They Didn't Disappoint
New year, new apartment aesthetic.
iheart.com
Apply Here: Get Paid To Put Together Ikea Furniture.
If you and your partner are looking for some extra cash this winter, AND you're willing to test your relationship with a frustrating task, this sounds like the perfect side hustle . . . The people at FinanceBuzz.com are looking to hire a couple. They'll pay you $1,000 . ....
How To Get Rid of Those Shower Drain Smells
A hot shower invigorates first thing in the morning and soothes aching muscles after a long day. Whether you jump in for five minutes or linger under a luxurious spa shower, the last thing you want to deal with is a gross, smelly shower drain. When I moved into my...
The Genius Hack for Removing Water Stains from Your Wood Tables
Even the most careful of homeowners can find themselves with unsightly water stains on their wood tables. Unfortunately, it’s easy enough to create an unwanted water stain. If you forget to use coasters when drinking from sweating glasses or accidentally spill and don’t clean it all up, you might see a cloudy white stain or ring appear.
Family Handyman
43K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
The Family Handyman empowers DIYers to maintain and improve their homes, with inspiring projects, expert advice and clear, step-by-step instructions.https://www.familyhandyman.com/
Comments / 0