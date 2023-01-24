ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Full Guide To Bathroom Cleaning

I’ve written extensively about cleaning your home and keeping it tidy. With bathrooms, I want the fastest path to clean. I asked my longtime friend Becky Rapinchuk, an author and owner of the Clean Mama website, for her advice on bathroom cleaning. Rapinchuk is a natural-cleaning expert, so I knew she would have the best knowledge and hacks.
Freshen Up Your Basement and Floors—Shop Steam Cleaners As Low as $55

There’s nothing that cleans faster than steam, but steam cleaner sales are few and far between. That’s bad news for me. As Sales Editor of Family Handyman, I refuse to pay full price for anything, but I need a new steam cleaner that can handle my cat Nancy and her penchant for mess-making. Psst—read our review of the FurZapper if you always find pet hair on your clothing.
At Home with Family Handyman

From impressive builds and designs to household tips and tricks, At Home with Family Handyman provides hands-on inspiration for making your house a home. At Home with Family Handyman is streaming now on XUMO, The Roku Channel, LG Channels, Plex, fuboTV, Sling Free, and the Family Handyman app, available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, AndroidTV, FireTV, and Roku devices. And if you don’t see your preferred streaming option on the list, additional streaming platforms will be available soon.
Coffee Grounds - Areas of Use

Do not throw away the coffee grounds. Coffee grounds also work after you've had the pleasure of coffee. Cleaning is the best. Want to make coffee grounds useful for your business? If your answer is yes, you can try these quick and practical suggestions.
Veteran in wheelchair parks at far end of shopping center when able bodied woman took the last disabled spot

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. As a teenager, my friends and I spent a lot of time at the local shopping mall. One sunny afternoon we were walking around in the parking lot looking for our car when a man with a disabled tag and a woman without a disabled tag attempted to park in the same spot. The woman, without a disabled tag, won.
Apply Here: Get Paid To Put Together Ikea Furniture.

If you and your partner are looking for some extra cash this winter, AND you're willing to test your relationship with a frustrating task, this sounds like the perfect side hustle . . . The people at FinanceBuzz.com are looking to hire a couple. They'll pay you $1,000 . ....
How To Get Rid of Those Shower Drain Smells

A hot shower invigorates first thing in the morning and soothes aching muscles after a long day. Whether you jump in for five minutes or linger under a luxurious spa shower, the last thing you want to deal with is a gross, smelly shower drain. When I moved into my...
The Genius Hack for Removing Water Stains from Your Wood Tables

Even the most careful of homeowners can find themselves with unsightly water stains on their wood tables. Unfortunately, it’s easy enough to create an unwanted water stain. If you forget to use coasters when drinking from sweating glasses or accidentally spill and don’t clean it all up, you might see a cloudy white stain or ring appear.
