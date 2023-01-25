ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monson, ME

Songwriters in the Round at Central Hall Commons

DOVER-FOXCROFT — On Friday, Feb. 3 at 5 p.m. Will Mallett, Sydney Stutzman, and Troy Youngblood, three local songwriters, will be taking turns playing their original songs and sometimes telling stories about what inspired them. This special evening will take place at the Central Hall Commons, 152 East Main Street, and is hosted by the Maine Highlands Council for the Arts.
Breathtaking Central Maine Home Has Serious B&B Possibilities

There are hundreds, if not thousands, of amazing homes in Central Maine. They come in all sizes, styles, and ages. However, there is no denying that some of the best homes are the more mature ones. For example, this classic colonial in Manchester, Maine. The home, which covers about 6,000...
Things to do in Maine This Weekend 1/28 and 1/29

Happy Friday, everyone! This weekend, there are plenty of things to do around Maine, and there are some fun things going on that you might want to take the kids to. There are a couple of fishing derbies, a Winterfest, a craft fair, and more. If you are having an event or know of an upcoming event, you can email me the details and I will make sure to mention it. Have a great weekend.
Food writer shares some of the best hotel restaurants in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — “The great advantage of a hotel,” George Bernard Shaw observed, “Is that it is a refuge from home life.”. I agree—and although Joe Ricchio and I didn’t discuss that sentiment, I’m pretty sure he would, too. What Joe and I did discuss on 207 was a list he compiled of some of his favorite bars and restaurants in Maine that are part of a hotel or inn.
Ross Ketschke Leaving WMTW: Where Is the Portland Anchor Going?

The people of Portland have always loved watching Ross Ketschke on weekends. He is always so precise and upbeat at whatever he does. Now, Ross Ketschke is leaving WMTW-TV for an exciting opportunity. News 8 viewers are now wondering where he is going and what is his next job. They especially want to know if he will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Well, there is some positive news regarding his exit. Find out what Ross Ketschke said about his departure from WMTW News 8.
The Struggle of Dating in Maine According to Redditors

If you are single and looking for love, it seems that Maine is not always the most accessible place to find it. I stumbled upon a Reddit post by u/MaMaMaMainer707 titled "Dating in Maine," the post read "ugh. Title says enough. If your single share your stories of trying to date in Maine."
Maine's 2022 top 10 'hottest towns' for home sales reflect booming market

The 2022 home-buying trends for Maine real estate show that fewer homes are hitting the market, resulting in competitive offers from demanding buyers, according to this year's "Maine's Hottest Towns" top 10 rankings. The list, compiled by Maine Life Real Estate in Scarborough, measures which towns and cities had the...
Dunkin’ Boozy Beverages Served at Lost Valley in Auburn Today

Today the Dunkin' Winter Warrior tour is rolling into Lost Valley in Auburn. There will be a Dunkin’ sampling truck to hand out free iced coffee samples and Brownie Batter Donuts at an outdoor bar. Skiers who show their Dunkin’ Rewards membership today will also get 15% off their Lost Valley lift ticket price. There's gonna be cool Dunkin' swag and $5 Dunkin’ cards handed out left and right. There will even be an inflatable curling rink open to the public.
Proposal Would Allow Maine Hunters 70 and Older Designate a Deer Subpermittee

A proposed Maine law would allow senior hunters have a subpermittee hunt deer on their behalf. A proposal aims to increase deer harvests for senior hunters. LD 90, An Act to Allow Persons 70 Years of Age or Older to Use a Subpermittee to Harvest Deer, was presented by Representative Tiffany Strout (R) of Harrington. If passed, a hunter could apply for a permit which designates a subpermittee to hunt deer for the permittee.
Knickerbocker Group Celebrates Milestone Growth

Design-build firm Knickerbocker Group is entering its 45th year with much to celebrate. The firm, which is 100 percent employee-owned, recently celebrated the milestone of hiring its 100th employee. Operating out of locations in Boothbay and Portland, the last two years have brought sustained growth for the firm. New additions...
