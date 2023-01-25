BOULDER – For the second time this season, the No. 25 Colorado Buffaloes knocked off the No. 8 team in the country. The UCLA Bruins were the victims this time, with the Buffs prevailing on a last-second shot in overtime, 73-70. "First of all, thanks to the huge crowd that came out tonight," head coach JR Payne expressed. "Hopefully, we'll continue to grow [in size]. Also, unbelievably proud of our ballclub tonight. So many different people stepped up in the first half. We had some foul trouble in the first half. Other people came in, gave great minutes, executed down the stretch and executed new plays and new positions. Huge shots, Kindyll that shot was just one of the biggest shots that we've seen all year, and I'm just so proud of Kin. She's been working on her game and putting in that time and has gotten so much confidence. I'm unbelievably proud of our team tonight. And I just think it was a great night."

BOULDER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO