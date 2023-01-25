ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CUBuffs.com

Wetta's Last-Second Heroics Lift Buffs Past No. 8 UCLA

BOULDER – For the second time this season, the No. 25 Colorado Buffaloes knocked off the No. 8 team in the country. The UCLA Bruins were the victims this time, with the Buffs prevailing on a last-second shot in overtime, 73-70. "First of all, thanks to the huge crowd that came out tonight," head coach JR Payne expressed. "Hopefully, we'll continue to grow [in size]. Also, unbelievably proud of our ballclub tonight. So many different people stepped up in the first half. We had some foul trouble in the first half. Other people came in, gave great minutes, executed down the stretch and executed new plays and new positions. Huge shots, Kindyll that shot was just one of the biggest shots that we've seen all year, and I'm just so proud of Kin. She's been working on her game and putting in that time and has gotten so much confidence. I'm unbelievably proud of our team tonight. And I just think it was a great night."
BOULDER, CO
CUBuffs.com

McMullen School Record Highlights Colorado Invitational

BOULDER — Colorado track and field star Avery McMullen took down her second school record here Friday, breaking the 21-year old record in the women's 60-meter hurdles in 8.25 seconds. McMullen, who had a previous best of 8.28, broke former CU Olympian Hannah Cooper's record from 2002 of 8.27...
BOULDER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy