Lexington, KY

Kentucky Kernel

No.10 Kentucky outlasts No.13 Alabama, sets new program record

No.10 Kentucky (4-2) set a new program record when it defeated No.13 Alabama (2-2) 197.825 – 197.375 in its first home meet inside Memorial Coliseum, scoring season highs on all four events. Kentucky started out behind after the first rotation of vault despite all six gymnasts scoring above 9.800,...
LEXINGTON, KY
Kentucky Kernel

Maddie Scherr shines in light of Kentucky’s struggles in the SEC

Kentucky womens basketball suffered its seventh loss in conference play to the Auburn Tigers 71-68 in Memorial Coliseum for the team’s first game back in Lexington in almost two weeks. With the loss, the Cats move to 9-11 overall and 1-7 in the SEC. Kentucky has been going through...
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky vs. Kansas: ESPN experts predict winner, final score

Kentucky vs. Kansas is shaping up to be one of the marquee matchups of the 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Wildcats are hosting KU in this matchup as they look to secure a key nonconference victory for their NCAA Tournament résumé. Kentucky needs to pull off the win to stay off the bubble, according to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi.
LEXINGTON, KY
Kentucky Kernel

Kentucky mens tennis defeats Liberty 4-0 to start ITA Kickoff Weekend

No. 5 Kentucky mens tennis swept Liberty 4-0 in the first round of ITA 2023 Kickoff Weekend, improving to 5-0 on the season. Kentucky was chosen as one of 15 host sites for the tournament where the top 60 teams in college tennis compete as a preview for the upcoming spring season. The top 15 advance to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships.
LIBERTY, KY
wymt.com

Pikeville’s Carson Wright commits to Kentucky

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Carson Wright has committed to the University of Kentucky, the linebacker announced on social media Thursday. The three-time state champion led the Panthers in total tackles, solo tackles and tackles for loss this past season. Wright had the third-most sacks on the team.
PIKEVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Lexington, according to Tripadvisor

(STACKER) – Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Multiple crashes close parts of I-75 in central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A series of crashes caused major backups on sections of I-75 in central Kentucky. The little bit of snow we got Friday morning was just enough to create some icy spots, especially on the interstate. Early Friday morning, Lexington Police were detouring drivers off of I-75...
LEXINGTON, KY
lanereport.com

KY Association of Highway Contractors announces 2023 officers and directors

— The Kentucky Association of Highway Contractors, Inc. (KAHC) recently elected new officers and directors for the 2023 year that began at its annual business meeting on January 19, 2023. The 2023 officers of KAHC are as follows:. CHAIRPERSON, Mr. Jeff Monohan, President, The Allen Company, Inc., Lexington, KY. VICE-CHAIRPERSON,...
KENTUCKY STATE
quicksie983.com

Movie Currently Filming In Local Area

The movie “Wildcat” has been filming in the local area over the last few days. The Sherwood Inn in New Haven, Kentucky posted on social media that they would be closed for filming of the movie on Wednesday and Thursday. Actor Ethan Hawke is directing and producing the movie. Filming of the movie will move to Frankfort next week where they are seeking older style cars to feature in the film.
NEW HAVEN, KY
wevv.com

Recent hazing investigation shines light on Lofton's Law

A tragic incident that took the life of University of Kentucky student touched many in the community, even drawing the attention of Kentucky State Senators. "Seems like the levels of hazing has risen in recent years and we want to bring attention to this issue," said District 4 State Senator Robby Mills.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Lengthy pursuit ends with ‘peaceful surrender’ in Kentucky

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say a woman led law enforcement officials on a high speed chase through three counties on Thursday. According to police, officers were actively chasing a suspect on I-75 South in Fayette County when they entered Madison County past the 99-mile marker. Officers say the pursuit continued on […]
CLARK COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Snow showers continue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Snow showers will sweep through the region today. It could lead to some very light accumulations. These bands of snow could lead to some very light accumulations later tonight. It looks like we could see a coating to 2″ of total snowfall. This will be on the ground by the time it all wraps up. Nothing too impressive with these totals.
LEXINGTON, KY
theasburycollegian.com

Former church treasurer sentenced for $500,000 in stolen funds

Former Scott County church treasurer was sentenced to 33 months in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud Jan. 9. Ralph Tackett, 66, pled guilty to the embezzlement of $512,042 from December 2015 to July 2019 while he was treasurer for a Georgetown church, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. The hearing took place in U.S. District Court in Lexington.
GEORGETOWN, KY

