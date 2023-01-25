Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rising Rapper Yung Pre Unveils New Single “Underdog”Music NewsLexington, KY
The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKentucky State
Todd & Julie Chrisley have now reported to federal prison. In two different states.Alpha TangoPensacola, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Earthquake rattles Central Kentucky with 2.6 magnitude tremor and frightens residentsEdy ZooKentucky State
Related
Kentucky Offers No. 3 QB in 2024 Class; Hosting Pair of Top-Ranked 2025 Signal-Callers This Weekend
Liam Coen is back in the saddle as Kentucky football's offensive coordinator. The NFL-level quarterbacks coach is quickly building quite the list of signal-caller's he's had the pleasure of working alongside. From Jared Goff, to Matthew Stafford, with future first-round draft pick Will Levis ...
Kentucky Kernel
No.10 Kentucky outlasts No.13 Alabama, sets new program record
No.10 Kentucky (4-2) set a new program record when it defeated No.13 Alabama (2-2) 197.825 – 197.375 in its first home meet inside Memorial Coliseum, scoring season highs on all four events. Kentucky started out behind after the first rotation of vault despite all six gymnasts scoring above 9.800,...
Ray Davis Not Looking to Follow Former Kentucky Running Back's Footsteps
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Of all seven of Kentucky football's transfer additions for the 2023 season, former Vanderbilt running back Ray Davis may have the biggest shoes to fill. The Chris Rodriguez era is finally over at UK. The power-runner was a fixture in the Wildcats' offense from 2018-22, ...
Kentucky Kernel
Maddie Scherr shines in light of Kentucky’s struggles in the SEC
Kentucky womens basketball suffered its seventh loss in conference play to the Auburn Tigers 71-68 in Memorial Coliseum for the team’s first game back in Lexington in almost two weeks. With the loss, the Cats move to 9-11 overall and 1-7 in the SEC. Kentucky has been going through...
Kentucky Basketball: Looking back at the Wildcats career of Doron Lamb
When having a conversation about the top three-point shooters to play for Kentucky basketball under head coach John Calipari, Doron Lamb is a name that should certainly come up. A two-year impact player who helped lead the Wildcats to a national championship, here is a look back at the career of Lamb at Kentucky.
College Basketball Odds: Kansas vs. Kentucky prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/28/2023
Blue-blood programs clash as the SEC/Big 12 Challenge continues Saturday night. Watch as the No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks (16-4) take on the rival Kentucky Wildcats (14-6) in a battle for bragging rights. Coverage will be live on ESPN. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Kansas-Kentucky prediction and pick.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky vs. Kansas: ESPN experts predict winner, final score
Kentucky vs. Kansas is shaping up to be one of the marquee matchups of the 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Wildcats are hosting KU in this matchup as they look to secure a key nonconference victory for their NCAA Tournament résumé. Kentucky needs to pull off the win to stay off the bubble, according to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi.
Kentucky Kernel
Kentucky mens tennis defeats Liberty 4-0 to start ITA Kickoff Weekend
No. 5 Kentucky mens tennis swept Liberty 4-0 in the first round of ITA 2023 Kickoff Weekend, improving to 5-0 on the season. Kentucky was chosen as one of 15 host sites for the tournament where the top 60 teams in college tennis compete as a preview for the upcoming spring season. The top 15 advance to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships.
wymt.com
Pikeville’s Carson Wright commits to Kentucky
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Carson Wright has committed to the University of Kentucky, the linebacker announced on social media Thursday. The three-time state champion led the Panthers in total tackles, solo tackles and tackles for loss this past season. Wright had the third-most sacks on the team.
fox56news.com
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Lexington, according to Tripadvisor
(STACKER) – Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.
Steel plant to expand with $244 million investment in Ky.
A Kentucky stainless steel plant is spending $244 million to expand its facility in Carroll County, one of several economic development projects announced by Gov. Andy Beshear this week.
WKYT 27
Multiple crashes close parts of I-75 in central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A series of crashes caused major backups on sections of I-75 in central Kentucky. The little bit of snow we got Friday morning was just enough to create some icy spots, especially on the interstate. Early Friday morning, Lexington Police were detouring drivers off of I-75...
lanereport.com
KY Association of Highway Contractors announces 2023 officers and directors
— The Kentucky Association of Highway Contractors, Inc. (KAHC) recently elected new officers and directors for the 2023 year that began at its annual business meeting on January 19, 2023. The 2023 officers of KAHC are as follows:. CHAIRPERSON, Mr. Jeff Monohan, President, The Allen Company, Inc., Lexington, KY. VICE-CHAIRPERSON,...
quicksie983.com
Movie Currently Filming In Local Area
The movie “Wildcat” has been filming in the local area over the last few days. The Sherwood Inn in New Haven, Kentucky posted on social media that they would be closed for filming of the movie on Wednesday and Thursday. Actor Ethan Hawke is directing and producing the movie. Filming of the movie will move to Frankfort next week where they are seeking older style cars to feature in the film.
fox56news.com
2 individuals identified as suspects in alleged Lexington hate crime
One of the two individuals has turned himself in and is being housed at the Fayette County Detention Center and the police said they know who the other suspect is. 2 individuals identified as suspects in alleged Lexington …. One of the two individuals has turned himself in and is...
wevv.com
Recent hazing investigation shines light on Lofton's Law
A tragic incident that took the life of University of Kentucky student touched many in the community, even drawing the attention of Kentucky State Senators. "Seems like the levels of hazing has risen in recent years and we want to bring attention to this issue," said District 4 State Senator Robby Mills.
Buffalo Trace celebrates milestone with ‘bourbon lover’s paradise’ sweepstakes
Buffalo Trace is celebrating its eight millionth barrel filled with the chance to spend the night at its "ultra-private" guest house.
Lengthy pursuit ends with ‘peaceful surrender’ in Kentucky
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say a woman led law enforcement officials on a high speed chase through three counties on Thursday. According to police, officers were actively chasing a suspect on I-75 South in Fayette County when they entered Madison County past the 99-mile marker. Officers say the pursuit continued on […]
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Snow showers continue
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Snow showers will sweep through the region today. It could lead to some very light accumulations. These bands of snow could lead to some very light accumulations later tonight. It looks like we could see a coating to 2″ of total snowfall. This will be on the ground by the time it all wraps up. Nothing too impressive with these totals.
theasburycollegian.com
Former church treasurer sentenced for $500,000 in stolen funds
Former Scott County church treasurer was sentenced to 33 months in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud Jan. 9. Ralph Tackett, 66, pled guilty to the embezzlement of $512,042 from December 2015 to July 2019 while he was treasurer for a Georgetown church, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. The hearing took place in U.S. District Court in Lexington.
Comments / 0