Coal plants ordered to start warming up to supply electricity as cold snap bites
Three UK coal plants have been ordered to begin warming up in case they are needed for the country’s energy supply as the cold snap bites.National Grid ESO said it had given the instructions in light of forecasts showing electricity supply margins may be tighter than normal on Monday.It added it was also activating a live “demand flexibility service” – which allows the ESO to access additional flexibility when national demand is at its highest during peak winter days – between 5-6pm on Monday.Our forecasts show electricity supply margins are expected to be tighter than normal on Monday evening. We...
The Next Web
Great job! Bulgaria’s first offshore wind turbine will be used to produce gas
French startup Eolink — in collaboration with 15 European energy partners — will install a 5MW floating offshore wind turbine in Bulgaria by 2025. This is part of the EU-backed Black Sea Floating Offshore Wind (BLOW) project, which aims to advance sustainable energy solutions. BLOW will use Eolink’s...
Freethink
First small modular nuclear reactor certified in US
The US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has certified the design of a small modular reactor for the first time — potentially opening the door to cheaper, safer nuclear power plants. Nuclear power: When atoms are split, they release a tremendous amount of energy in the form of heat. Nuclear...
Futurism
Researchers Successfully Turn Abandoned Oil Well Into Giant Geothermal Battery
Researchers have successfully turned an abandoned oil and gas well into a geothermal energy storage system, repurposing a once-polluting resource extraction site into what they say amounts to a green energy battery. As detailed in a new study published in the journal Renewable Energy, the researchers from the University of...
Energy Ender: Biden Seeks to Phase Out Natural Gas
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
governing.com
States Reimagine Power Grids for Wind and Solar Energy
For years, many states have set ambitious goals and incentives to promote renewable electricity projects. Now, more of those states are turning their attention to the transmission lines, substations and transformers needed to get that electricity from wind farms and solar plants into homes and businesses. Congress has invested billions...
Study: Enough rare earth minerals to fuel green energy shift
The world has enough rare earth minerals and other critical raw materials to switch from fossil fuels to renewable energy to produce electricity and limit global warming, according to a new study that counters concerns about the supply of such minerals. With a push to get more electricity from solar...
Top geneticist warns UK is embarking on experiment that could ‘cause great harm’
A top geneticist has warned the UK Government’s plans for looser regulation around precision-bred animals and plants is a “massive experiment” that could “cause great harm” to the planet.Renowned broadcaster and fertility expert Lord Winston told Parliament he was “very concerned” that the use of this technology could have unintended consequences as the Bill passed its report stage in the House of Lords.He said: “Every single piece of technology that humans have ever produced has a downside that we don’t expect and that we don’t recognise and predict at the time.“And I would argue that this is one of...
CNET
Low-Carbon Energy Investments Matched Fossil Fuels in 2022, Report Says
Investment in low-carbon energy is booming, according to a report published by research group BloombergNEF on Thursday. The global expenditure in shifting away from carbon-emitting energy sources, and toward environmentally friendly alternatives, soared to $1.1 trillion in 2022, it said. For the first time, the report concluded, investments in cleaner...
AOL Corp
Shell considers exiting UK, German, Dutch energy retail businesses
LONDON (Reuters) - Shell has launched a strategic review of its home energy retail businesses in Britain, the Netherlands and Germany in the wake of "tough market conditions", it said on Thursday. European energy suppliers have struggled over the past year with soaring wholesale prices and efforts by governments to...
scitechdaily.com
Climate Conundrum: Building Green Energy Facilities May Produce Substantial Carbon Emissions
However, speeding the transition might nearly cancel the effect. First, the bad news: Nothing is free. Moving the world energy system away from fossil fuels and into renewable sources will generate carbon emissions by itself, as construction of wind turbines, solar panels, and other new infrastructure consumes energy—some of it necessarily coming from the fossil fuels we are trying to get rid of. The good news: If this infrastructure can be put online quickly, those emissions would dramatically decrease, because far more renewable energy early on will mean far less fossil fuel needed to power the changeover.
pgjonline.com
Australia and Germany to Invest $90 Million for Joint Hydrogen Supply Chain Projects
(Reuters) — Australia and Germany have earmarked A$50 million ($35.5 million) and 50 million euros ($54.4 million), respectively, towards a joint initiative to establish a green hydrogen supply chain, Australian Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen said on Friday. The two countries, which signed a bilateral alliance...
Qatar replaces Russian company in Lebanon gas exploration
Lebanon, two international oil giants and state-owned oil and gas company Qatar Energy agreed Sunday that the Qatari firm will join a consortium that will search for gas in the Mediterranean Sea off Lebanon's coast
Radioactive Batteries "are a girl's best friend! "
Nano Battery Diamond was announced as the game changer in battery tech and is owned by none other than Lockheed Martin. The name does not disappoint as its to be rumored the world's most expensive battery to be created to date. Humans will not be using these anytime soon to power their daily household items. Although, if they did, it would not be needed to be replaced for 29,000 years.
constructiontechnology.media
US debut for JCB’s hydrogen engine
JCB will showcase its hydrogen combustion technology on the international stage for the first time with a debut in North America. The OEMs new hydrogen combustion engine – the company’s zero-carbon emissions solution for construction and agricultural equipment – will be shown at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 in Las Vegas, US, as part of the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE).
BBC
Man hit with £29k Shell Energy bill after supplier error
A man has been hit with a £29,000 energy bill following a mistake by his supplier. Patrick Collins, from Henley, Oxfordshire, said attempts to resolve the problem with Shell Energy had so far failed. The bill was his first from the firm after his previous supplier, Green Energy, went...
Bay Journal
Virginia regulators consider letting data centers regularly use fossil-fuel power for part of the year
Virginia regulators have proposed allowing nearly 300 data centers in Northern Virginia to use backup generators over a five-month period during which energy “transmission problems” are anticipated. Many of these backup generators produce power by burning diesel or natural gas, which releases pollutants that pose risks to human...
marinelink.com
Corvus Energy Opens New US Factory
Left to right: Ole Jacob Irgens, President Corvus Energy Americas; Anniken Krutnes, Norway`s Ambassador to the USA; Jay Inslee, Governor of Washington; Rick Larsen, US representative; and Geir Bjørkeli, CEO Corvus (Photo: Corvus) Corvus Energy this week celebrated the grand opening of its new battery factory in Bellingham, Wash.,...
marinelink.com
Anglo American's First LNG Dual-fuel Bulk Carrier Enters Service
Mining company Anglo American announced that its newly launched liquefied natural gas (LNG) dual-fueled Capesize+ vessel, the Ubuntu Harmony, has loaded its first cargo of iron ore from its Kumba operations in South Africa. The 190,000 tonne bulk carrier, flagged in Singapore, is the first of 10 LNG dual-fueled newbuilds...
