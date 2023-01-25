KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour is coming to GIANT Center on Saturday, August 12, 2023. Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com. KIDZ BOP, the no. 1 music brand for kids, announced today its brand-new tour, KIDZ BOP Never Stop, in partnership with Live Nation. The ultimate pop concert for kids will travel to 37 cities across the U.S. and Canada this summer, including a stop in Hershey, Pa.

HERSHEY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO