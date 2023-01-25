Read full article on original website
KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour is coming to GIANT Center on August 12th
KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour is coming to GIANT Center on Saturday, August 12, 2023. Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com. KIDZ BOP, the no. 1 music brand for kids, announced today its brand-new tour, KIDZ BOP Never Stop, in partnership with Live Nation. The ultimate pop concert for kids will travel to 37 cities across the U.S. and Canada this summer, including a stop in Hershey, Pa.
